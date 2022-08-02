437
Games August 2

Who were the top-scoring players in SPITCH last season?

Following on from our introduction to SPITCH, the brand new fantasy football manager game, it’s time to look more closely at the scoring system and at how last season would have played out.

WHAT’S SPITCH?

If you’re new to SPITCH, the best way we could describe it is a Fantasy game where you have a Free Hit chip to play every week.

As only your best five matchdays throughout the season are counted, even starting in April still actually gives you a chance of succeeding!

And if you forget to update your team one week, your season won’t be derailed as it would be in FPL.

The free-to-play seasonal game has a £2,500 prize pool, while there are other ways to get involved with the game too.

Until now, SPITCH has focused exclusively on the three ‘Classic’ versions of individual matchdays but they are about to debut two longer-term ‘Season’ options for the 2022/23 campaign – one of which is free.

As with Fantasy Premier League (FPL), managers commit to a formation and have a budget to buy players for their line-up, in the quest to score points and win prizes.

But unlike FPL, managers can actually go under or over their budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.

Other differences include the ability to pick up to nine players from the same club, being allowed to alter teams mid-matchday and the ‘Safety Net’ feature that automatically replaces non-starters with a similarly-priced teammate. Oh, and there are no captains within season mode – so you can forget about ‘effective ownership’!

SCORING SYSTEM

There are many sources of points in the more sophisticated scoring system, with defensive midfielders potentially even more desirable than attackers – as we’ll see in the Manchester City score round-up below:

SPITCH intro 5

LAST SEASON’S POINTS

Here are the best XIs of last season’s top six, based on average points and the players currently at their disposal.

Last season's best assets in the free-to-play SPITCH Fantasy game 5
Last season's best assets in the free-to-play SPITCH Fantasy game 4
Last season's best assets in the free-to-play SPITCH Fantasy game
Last season's best assets in the free-to-play SPITCH Fantasy game 2

The best of the rest are as follows:

  • GK: David Raya (232), Illan Meslier (213), Robert Sanchez (212)
  • DEF: Lewis Dunk (278), Shane Duffy (273), Ethan Pinnock (253), Marc Guehi (251)
  • MID: Youri Tielemans (278), James Ward-Prowse (274), Declan Rice (248)
  • FOR: Jarrod Bowen (235), Ivan Toney (232)

Erling Haaland arrives in England with a mega average of 354 points, with his 22 Bundesliga goals coming from only 34 shots.

Overall, Joao Cancelo accumulated the most points (12,026), followed by Son Heung-min (11,078) and Mohamed Salah (10,970). The Liverpool man totalled the most goalshots (82), ahead of Harry Kane‘s 73.

Winning duels gains 15 points for a player and the most successful at these were Ivan Toney (254), John McGinn (230) and Tomas Soucek (228), with fouls regularly losing 15 points for Conor Gallagher (60), Joelinton (60) and Emmanuel Dennis (56).

Using this information, SPITCH users can now feel confident in defeating friends, family and colleagues in any communities they have manually set up.

You can join other Fantasy Football Scout users in our community on Spitch here.

  1. WVA
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    James Mount v Perisic Kane in GW2 🙁

    Open Controls
  2. Mona Lisa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    What's everyone's thoughts on a fit and firing Vardy? No Europe, less than 5% owned?

    Open Controls
    1. Dutchy
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Differential. Hard price point though, if I can fit him in, I’m going to pick him

      Open Controls
    2. Top 210 Club
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Good differntial

      Open Controls
    3. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      High risk/High reward play - Could be a master stroke. I think Madders might be a better play since it would take less shuffling around to get him in or out

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      He will probably have the huge legal expenses for his wife's failed court battle on his mind and how to pay for it ! Not sure if that will help or hinder him.

      Open Controls
    5. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Very good option. He likes the early season - and playing against the Arsoles.

      Open Controls
  3. Monty the Magpie
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    So who are they replacing Masuaku with?

    Open Controls
    1. Brehmeren
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Filip Kostic (hopefully)

      Open Controls
  4. Top 210 Club
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Last RMT from me.

    Ramsdale

    TAA Robertson (Ake/Walker) Trippier Perisic

    Salah(c) Bailey Sterling

    Jesus Haaland(v)

    Ward Andreas Dasilva Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Dutchy
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Love it mate. Like Ake for a punt early but Walker is safer

      Open Controls
      1. Top 210 Club
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Thx mate.

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      You can probably get Mount and James for the price of Sterling.

      Open Controls
      1. Top 210 Club
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Just not feeling Mount

        Open Controls
  5. hustler7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Can't decide on these 2:

    1) Rashford (a) or Martinelli (b) (have Jesus)
    2) Mahrez (a) or Mount (b)

    Open Controls
  6. Brehmeren
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    A: KdB/Son and Walker
    B: Sterling and Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. Dutchy
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      B is so tempting

      Open Controls
    2. Monty the Magpie
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I'm on B myself.

      Open Controls
    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Ooh interesting. Just think I trust KDB/Son much more than Sterling

      Open Controls
    4. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Coin toss, B ever so slightly as it has the best player in the entire fpl game

      Open Controls
    5. Dags
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        A for me

        Open Controls
      • The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Q

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Sh*t

          A

          Open Controls
        2. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Sup

          Open Controls
    6. daitheboot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I have £10.5 m budget left:

      A) Perisic and Bailey
      B) Gabriel and Neto
      C) Cash and Neto

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        A for me

        Open Controls
      2. Dags
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          I think B for me

          Open Controls
        • 15men1cup
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Exactly what I am stuck on....
          I have Walker and Neto.......thinking Bailey Perisic too

          So A)

          Problem for me is Neto has better fixtures than Bailey.

          Open Controls
      3. daitheboot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Thanks, Walker a good shout too although want potential of two City attackers and have Cancelo already. Probably a toin coss

        Open Controls
        1. daitheboot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Reply fail to above

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.