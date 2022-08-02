Who were the top-scoring players in SPITCH last season?

Sponsored by SPITCH

Following on from our introduction to SPITCH, the brand new fantasy football manager game, it’s time to look more closely at the scoring system and at how last season would have played out.

WHAT’S SPITCH?

If you’re new to SPITCH, the best way we could describe it is a Fantasy game where you have a Free Hit chip to play every week.

As only your best five matchdays throughout the season are counted, even starting in April still actually gives you a chance of succeeding!

And if you forget to update your team one week, your season won’t be derailed as it would be in FPL.

The free-to-play seasonal game has a £2,500 prize pool, while there are other ways to get involved with the game too.

HOW TO PLAY SPITCH

Until now, SPITCH has focused exclusively on the three ‘Classic’ versions of individual matchdays but they are about to debut two longer-term ‘Season’ options for the 2022/23 campaign – one of which is free.

As with Fantasy Premier League (FPL), managers commit to a formation and have a budget to buy players for their line-up, in the quest to score points and win prizes.

But unlike FPL, managers can actually go under or over their budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.

Other differences include the ability to pick up to nine players from the same club, being allowed to alter teams mid-matchday and the ‘Safety Net’ feature that automatically replaces non-starters with a similarly-priced teammate. Oh, and there are no captains within season mode – so you can forget about ‘effective ownership’!

SCORING SYSTEM

There are many sources of points in the more sophisticated scoring system, with defensive midfielders potentially even more desirable than attackers – as we’ll see in the Manchester City score round-up below:

LAST SEASON’S POINTS

Here are the best XIs of last season’s top six, based on average points and the players currently at their disposal.

The best of the rest are as follows:

GK: David Raya (232), Illan Meslier (213), Robert Sanchez (212)

David Raya (232), Illan Meslier (213), Robert Sanchez (212) DEF: Lewis Dunk (278), Shane Duffy (273), Ethan Pinnock (253), Marc Guehi (251)

Lewis Dunk (278), Shane Duffy (273), Ethan Pinnock (253), Marc Guehi (251) MID: Youri Tielemans (278), James Ward-Prowse (274), Declan Rice (248)

Youri Tielemans (278), James Ward-Prowse (274), Declan Rice (248) FOR: Jarrod Bowen (235), Ivan Toney (232)

Erling Haaland arrives in England with a mega average of 354 points, with his 22 Bundesliga goals coming from only 34 shots.

Overall, Joao Cancelo accumulated the most points (12,026), followed by Son Heung-min (11,078) and Mohamed Salah (10,970). The Liverpool man totalled the most goalshots (82), ahead of Harry Kane‘s 73.

Winning duels gains 15 points for a player and the most successful at these were Ivan Toney (254), John McGinn (230) and Tomas Soucek (228), with fouls regularly losing 15 points for Conor Gallagher (60), Joelinton (60) and Emmanuel Dennis (56).

Using this information, SPITCH users can now feel confident in defeating friends, family and colleagues in any communities they have manually set up.

