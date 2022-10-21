596
Spot the Differential October 21

FPL Gameweek 13 differentials: Fixtures boost Andersen’s appeal

Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of five per cent or less at the time of writing.

JOACHIM ANDERSEN

  • FPL ownership: 3.2%
  • Price: £4.5m
  • GW13-16 fixtures: eve | SOU | whu | nfo

Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) has been a solid performer for Crystal Palace since joining from Olympique Lyonnais in 2021, and could do well given The Eagles’ forthcoming schedule.

Patrick Vieira’s side sit top of our Season Ticker for ‘defence’ when looking at the next four Gameweeks, with all of their opponents scoring less than one goal per game on average and sitting in the bottom six for goals scored.

For Andersen, attacking returns feel unlikely, but his accurate diagonal long balls are a ‘weapon’ that can spark Palace counter-attacks.

“It’s something I have got in my locker. It would be stupid not to use that weapon when you have got the wingers we have. There is a lot of space on the sides, especially when you are playing against a back four. So when Wilf [Zaha] is out there, it is about getting your best creative players on the ball. If I’m able to find him, I will try to do that. It is something that the gaffer wants to get us going as high as possible on the pitch, so of course I’m happy to contribute to that.” – Joachim Andersen

Palace’s underlying defensive numbers are poor so far this season, as they rank 15th for minutes per expected goal conceded (xGC). However, they have been hampered by a tough fixture list that included meetings with Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in their first seven games.

Since that run came to an end, they have taken seven points from three matches, conceding just two goals and keeping a clean sheet at Leicester City in their last away fixture.

Andersen has delivered some good performance of late, and given his schedule, could be the pick of the budget defenders for the next four rounds.

BRUNO FERNANDES

Fernandes and Ronaldo deliver as United beat 10-man Brighton in FPL Double Gameweek 25
  • FPL ownership: 2.1%
  • Price: £9.8m
  • GW13-16 fixtures: che | WHU | avl | ful

Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) caught the eye against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, sealing Manchester United’s 2-0 win with a delicate finish.

The playmaker had another goal disallowed for a slight offside call, ending Gameweek 12 with a whopping six shots, three efforts on target, nine created chances and 34 final-third passes.

“Bruno scored, eh? I know it will come with him. Sometimes, you have appearances where you don’t score but, all of a sudden, you’ve found the back of the net. I think, for Bruno, it is important that he scored a goal but he played a magnificent game today.” – Erik ten Hag

Two goals and one assist in 10 league appearances so far this season is poor given Fernandes’ quality, and transferring him in now is a risky play, given that he is just one yellow card away from a ban. However high risk/high reward is what this column is all about, and the Portuguese certainly fits the bill.

United have now beaten Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs under Erik ten Hag, with his rebuild showing encouraging signs. Indeed, they sit third overall for goal attempts in their last four matches.

Now, they are looking to follow up Wednesday’s 2-0 win with another victory when they travel to Chelsea in Gameweek 13, who have looked defensively vulnerable against Aston Villa and Brentford this past week, despite keeping clean sheets.

Appealing fixtures against West Ham United, managerless Villa and Fulham follow, at which point we pause for the winter World Cup.

Despite limited returns so far this season, Bruno’s influence is as strong as ever, which makes him an intriguing differential for the next four rounds.

ADAMA TRAORE

Traore owners left with more questions as Doherty and Jota haul again
  • FPL ownership: 0.3%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW13-16 fixtures: LEI | bre | BHA | ARS

Adama Traore (£5.5m) has recently returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers’ starting XI, finding the net at Selhurst Park in Gameweek 12.

The Spanish winger has had to bide his time this season after spending the second half of 2021/22 on loan at Barcelona, but has now started three league matches in a row under Steve Davis.

In that time, he has returned a goal and an assist, posting team-leading totals for shots inside the box (four), crosses (17) and chances created (four).

At Selhurst Park on Tuesday, Traore was subbed off after 57 minutes as he builds up his fitness following injury, which should ensure he is raring to go when Leicester visit in Gameweek 13.

“Because I come from the injury, I couldn’t have so many minutes and that’s why the manager took me out as I still have to grow with my injury. I have to keep growing because I have to score more, I have to assist more and help in any defensive way. Whatever the team needs, I will keep improving to help them. I’ve come from the injury, but I have to keep growing because this is my mentality and this is the game. Today we didn’t win, but the things we didn’t do well, we’ll watch them again and improve, not only me, but as a team.” – Adama Traore

Goals have been a notable issue for Wolves so far this season, but there have been signs of improvement following Bruno Lage’s exit, with 15 shots inside the box in their last two fixtures.

Traore has always had raw talent but often frustrates due to his erratic decision-making. Now, his challenge is to add consistency and end product to his game.

He has certainly been Wolves’ most influential attacker of late, with some good link-up play with Diego Costa (£5.5m).

596 Comments Post a Comment
  1. navin
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    Need help.

    A. Zaha + Gomez
    B. Eze + TAA

    Thank you.

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. navin
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Tq

        Open Controls
    2. SensibleSoccerChamp
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B easy

      Open Controls
      1. navin
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Tq

        Open Controls
    3. Ha.
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. navin
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Tq

        Open Controls
  2. Ha.
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    A. Jesus and Andreas (3-4-3)
    B. Mitro and Eze (rotate based on fixtures)
    C. Edouard and Zaha (3-5-2)

    Open Controls
    1. Lionac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not C

      Open Controls
    2. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Aeu96197
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Apwilkin
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably A. Does Andreas play every week?

      Open Controls
  3. Lionac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Two best Liverpool options on WC? Money and position not important.

    Open Controls
    1. navin
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Salah + Taa

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Trent and maybe Darwin

      Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mo & Nunez

      Open Controls
  4. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Which option:

    A) KDB Mitro White
    B) Foden Darwin Odegaard

    Different formations of course.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      B for sure for me

      Open Controls
      1. Video Killed The Radio Star
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Even with Darwin's injury issue.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          For one week only, A is better. Any more than one week,and I think B overtakes

          Open Controls
          1. Aeu96197
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            This

            Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Apwilkin
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Public user
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    Ward

    Cucurella taa trippier

    Foden Salah Martin andreas

    Mitro Haaland Kane

    A. Kane -> Jesus
    B. Kane -> Darwin
    C. Kane cucu -> Darwin/Jesus and cancelo

    Still got wc, able to gamble 2-3gws

    Open Controls
  6. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    I just want to buy something because I've bottled a trade I should have done and now it is too late.
    So I'm buying Martinelli in place of Bailey, costing 4. Let's me get Rashford next week, I don't want this 4.6 burning a hole in my pocket

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sensible choice regardless of the dodgy rationale 😉

      Open Controls
  7. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Bench order and captains anyone? Not sure where to place Cucu

    Iversen
    Trent(v) Jomez Tripper
    KDB Zaha Martinelli Odegaard
    Haaland(c) Darwin* Mitrovic

    Ward | Andreas, Cucurella, Guehi

    Open Controls
    1. Apwilkin
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      I am similar with Cucu and Andreas. Currently have Andreas ahead too.

      I’d say captain on Haaland is the safe bet.

      Open Controls
    2. roughywidiw
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      feel like guehi will get the CS

      Open Controls
    3. Aeu96197
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      As you have it. Andreas looks really good for me, in an attacking Fulham team.

      VC on TAA is fair given the game. If we get early team news and Darwin starts, I’d VC him. There’s an argument to captain him in that case, but it’s too much for me

      Open Controls
    4. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thanks all. Still wavering on putting Cucu 3rd sub, but it's not exactly an important decision haha

      Open Controls
    5. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Id swap Guehi and Cucurella I dont see Chelsea keeping a cs atleast not as high a chance as palace keeping one imo.

      Rest is gtg

      Agree on the above abt darwin potential

      Open Controls
  8. Apwilkin
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Any of these worth it this week? Or just roll the FT?

    1)Bowen to Foden/Saka
    2)Solanke to Jesus
    3)Cucu to White

    Open Controls
    1. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. Aeu96197
      • 2 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  9. roughywidiw
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Current squad looking like this (2.9 itb):

    Ward

    Cancelo Cresswell Guehi

    Martinelli Mount Zaha Son

    Toney Haaland Solanke

    should I swap: Mount -> Foden / Son -> Salah / both for the -4?

    Open Controls
  10. Totti
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Reposting looking for replies

    Auba to firmino for -4

    A) yay
    B) Nay

    Open Controls
    1. Aeu96197
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Not for me

      Open Controls
  11. EL_FENOMENO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    a) Solanke + TAA
    b) Toney + Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. Aeu96197
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B - you’ve just missed the Bournemouth fixture run so for me it’s pretty much TAA v Toney and Gabriel

      Open Controls
  12. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    KDB + Andersen --> Foden + Cancelo (-4)

    Shall I do it?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
    2. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      i would

      Open Controls
    3. ljuta zena
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Else

      Open Controls
    4. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      KDB out for a hit? No

      Open Controls
  13. Michelle Davin
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    When are the yellow card build up wiped?

    Open Controls
  14. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Do you think Salah will be stuck out wide while Diaz is out like he was in the West Ham match? If so, surely that dents his FPL appeal.

    Open Controls
    1. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Nope

      Firmino and Salah Up Front

      Carvalho, Irrelevant-1, Irrelevant-2, Elliot in the Midfield

      Open Controls
    2. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      He will only play wide when both darwin and bobby start and that wont be often imo.

      Predominantly he will start with one of them through the middle with Elliot/OX on the right and Carvalho/Jones on the left in a 4-4-2.

      Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      His FPL appeal is already smashed to pieces

      Open Controls
  15. Ch0udini
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    I have to sort out my defence with 1FT and 0,3 ITB
    Guaita Iversen
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic Tsimikas Neco

    I think about Tsimikas -> Cresswell.

    Would you go there or get rather White/Dalot/Gomez?

    Open Controls
    1. ljuta zena
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Cress or Dalot

      Open Controls
  16. ZimZalabim
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    @G40STEVE This is my current and most likely WC team -

    Guaita (ward)
    Cancelo, Trippier, White (Justin, Bueno)
    Salah, Saka, Martinelli, Foden (Andreas)
    Haaland, Nunez, Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cheers Salah team 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I thought I saw some Nunez injury rumours? Toney is awesome.
      Better keepers than Guaiti such as Raya.
      Dalot looks a quality pick.
      Salah is a serious waste of money, trust me I've owned all season but there's not actually anywhere else to spend the cash.

      Open Controls

