FPL Gameweek 13 differentials: Fixtures boost Andersen’s appeal

Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of five per cent or less at the time of writing.

JOACHIM ANDERSEN

FPL ownership: 3.2%

3.2% Price: £4.5m

£4.5m GW13-16 fixtures: eve | SOU | whu | nfo

Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) has been a solid performer for Crystal Palace since joining from Olympique Lyonnais in 2021, and could do well given The Eagles’ forthcoming schedule.

Patrick Vieira’s side sit top of our Season Ticker for ‘defence’ when looking at the next four Gameweeks, with all of their opponents scoring less than one goal per game on average and sitting in the bottom six for goals scored.

For Andersen, attacking returns feel unlikely, but his accurate diagonal long balls are a ‘weapon’ that can spark Palace counter-attacks.

“It’s something I have got in my locker. It would be stupid not to use that weapon when you have got the wingers we have. There is a lot of space on the sides, especially when you are playing against a back four. So when Wilf [Zaha] is out there, it is about getting your best creative players on the ball. If I’m able to find him, I will try to do that. It is something that the gaffer wants to get us going as high as possible on the pitch, so of course I’m happy to contribute to that.” – Joachim Andersen

Palace’s underlying defensive numbers are poor so far this season, as they rank 15th for minutes per expected goal conceded (xGC). However, they have been hampered by a tough fixture list that included meetings with Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in their first seven games.

Since that run came to an end, they have taken seven points from three matches, conceding just two goals and keeping a clean sheet at Leicester City in their last away fixture.

Andersen has delivered some good performance of late, and given his schedule, could be the pick of the budget defenders for the next four rounds.

BRUNO FERNANDES

FPL ownership: 2.1%

2.1% Price: £9.8m

£9.8m GW13-16 fixtures: che | WHU | avl | ful

Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) caught the eye against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, sealing Manchester United’s 2-0 win with a delicate finish.

The playmaker had another goal disallowed for a slight offside call, ending Gameweek 12 with a whopping six shots, three efforts on target, nine created chances and 34 final-third passes.

“Bruno scored, eh? I know it will come with him. Sometimes, you have appearances where you don’t score but, all of a sudden, you’ve found the back of the net. I think, for Bruno, it is important that he scored a goal but he played a magnificent game today.” – Erik ten Hag

Two goals and one assist in 10 league appearances so far this season is poor given Fernandes’ quality, and transferring him in now is a risky play, given that he is just one yellow card away from a ban. However high risk/high reward is what this column is all about, and the Portuguese certainly fits the bill.

United have now beaten Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs under Erik ten Hag, with his rebuild showing encouraging signs. Indeed, they sit third overall for goal attempts in their last four matches.

Now, they are looking to follow up Wednesday’s 2-0 win with another victory when they travel to Chelsea in Gameweek 13, who have looked defensively vulnerable against Aston Villa and Brentford this past week, despite keeping clean sheets.

Appealing fixtures against West Ham United, managerless Villa and Fulham follow, at which point we pause for the winter World Cup.

Despite limited returns so far this season, Bruno’s influence is as strong as ever, which makes him an intriguing differential for the next four rounds.

ADAMA TRAORE

FPL ownership: 0.3%

0.3% Price: £5.5m

£5.5m GW13-16 fixtures: LEI | bre | BHA | ARS

Adama Traore (£5.5m) has recently returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers’ starting XI, finding the net at Selhurst Park in Gameweek 12.

The Spanish winger has had to bide his time this season after spending the second half of 2021/22 on loan at Barcelona, but has now started three league matches in a row under Steve Davis.

In that time, he has returned a goal and an assist, posting team-leading totals for shots inside the box (four), crosses (17) and chances created (four).

At Selhurst Park on Tuesday, Traore was subbed off after 57 minutes as he builds up his fitness following injury, which should ensure he is raring to go when Leicester visit in Gameweek 13.

“Because I come from the injury, I couldn’t have so many minutes and that’s why the manager took me out as I still have to grow with my injury. I have to keep growing because I have to score more, I have to assist more and help in any defensive way. Whatever the team needs, I will keep improving to help them. I’ve come from the injury, but I have to keep growing because this is my mentality and this is the game. Today we didn’t win, but the things we didn’t do well, we’ll watch them again and improve, not only me, but as a team.” – Adama Traore

Goals have been a notable issue for Wolves so far this season, but there have been signs of improvement following Bruno Lage’s exit, with 15 shots inside the box in their last two fixtures.

Traore has always had raw talent but often frustrates due to his erratic decision-making. Now, his challenge is to add consistency and end product to his game.

He has certainly been Wolves’ most influential attacker of late, with some good link-up play with Diego Costa (£5.5m).