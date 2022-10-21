433
Pro Pundits October 21

FPL Gameweek 13 team reveals: Lateriser, Zophar + Sonaldo

With Saturday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline following hot on the heels of Gameweek 12, we’re trying to cram in as much content as possible beforehand.

So our regular team reveals this week take the form of an ‘all-in-one’, with three of our top contributors sharing their Gameweek 13 plans and transfers in this article.

Premium Members can read their thoughts below.

For the complete Gameweek 13 Guide, click here.

LATERISER

Three-time top 200 finisher and two-time champion of India

I’ve already used my free transfer to bring Phil Foden (£8.4m) in for Wilfried Zaha (£7.5m), having left some cash in the bank when buying Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) and Marcus Rashford (£6.6m) last week.

The calculation I made in my head when taking a hit on those is that I’d have to compromise on having another Arsenal attacker but the upside with these two players, especially Darwin, is high.

I do feel miffed with Gameweek 12, as I think I was sold short and should have gotten more points from my new recruits. Hopefully, I get my due soon enough. I am also contemplating a hit to get Ben White (£4.5m) for Adam Webster (£4.5m) as I like Arsenal’s fixtures and expect the move to pay off by Gameweek 16.

433 Comments Post a Comment
  1. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who would you pick for next 2 GWs ????

    a. Gomez
    b. White

    Cheers

    
    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      White

      
    2. The Iceman
      5 mins ago

      White.

      
    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cheers lads

      
  2. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Scamaca as a punt?

    
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Could work nicely

      
    2. The Iceman
      5 mins ago

      Good fixture this week but not sure about him long term.

      
  3. meule
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Finalising WC team :
    Kepa Iversen
    Cancelo Trippier Bueno XXX XXX
    Saka Foden Salah Martinelli XXX
    Haaland Darwin Toney

    A) White Andreas and N. Williams
    B) Gabriel Murphy 3.9 defender

    
    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      
    3. The Iceman
      4 mins ago

      A. You keeping Darwin in despite the fact he’s a doubt?

      
      1. meule
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes for now. If i go with A) Andreas will come in, or might decide before deadline to get Firmino/Mitrovic depending on lineups news

        
        1. The Iceman
          1 min ago

          He’s also in my team (no WC) so holding for now and hoping for the best. He’s due a big haul soon I’m sure. Good luck 🙂

          
  4. Lionac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best GK on WC?

    
    1. OLB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      On a budget - Raya
      No budget issue - Allison

      
    2. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Raya

      
    3. The Iceman
      4 mins ago

      Raya or Kepa and bank the funds.

      
  5. Moneymar
    7 mins ago

    Do I get Foden in, or an Arsenal defender? Choose one.

    
    1. mojoindojo
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Foden

      
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Foden

      
    3. TheAbear53
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Def

      
  6. mash
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Guaita
    Cancelo Trippier Dier
    Salah Foden Zaha Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Mitrovic

    Ward Williams Dunk Greenwood

    0FT, 3.8 in bank

    Bench is pretty thin, would you say either of these moves worth a -4?

    A) Dunk to TAA (bench Andreas)
    B) Greenwood to Toney

    I'm more tempted by A than B but not sure either are worth it!

    
    1. The Iceman
      3 mins ago

      I think your starting XI is good enough to wait a week and not take the hit.

      
  7. The Iceman
    5 mins ago

    Evening all.

    1) Darwin owners - we holding or selling?

    2) Play Andreas or Almiron?

    
  8. Adamdashi
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Auba to Toney or Jesus

    
    1. The Iceman
      2 mins ago

      Toney.

      
    2. Magical
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I did Kane & Andreas to Toney & Foden for free

      
  9. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Gave myself a benching headache.

    Play Trippier or Martinelli?

    Could bench Saliba also.

    
    1. The Iceman
      2 mins ago

      I would play Saliba and Martinelli out of the three you have listed.

      
    2. Magical
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes, play the Arsenal guys

      
  10. Somnus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Not sure which way to play this:

    A) Perisic to Gabriel/White
    B) Maddison to Saka

    I would prefer Saka, but it looks like Perisic is a start/minutes risk. The challenge here is this also puts me at 3 Arsenal so blocks Saka before the World Cup....

    

