FPL Gameweek 13 team reveals: Lateriser, Zophar + Sonaldo

With Saturday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline following hot on the heels of Gameweek 12, we’re trying to cram in as much content as possible beforehand.

So our regular team reveals this week take the form of an ‘all-in-one’, with three of our top contributors sharing their Gameweek 13 plans and transfers in this article.

Premium Members can read their thoughts below.

For the complete Gameweek 13 Guide, click here.

LATERISER

Three-time top 200 finisher and two-time champion of India

I’ve already used my free transfer to bring Phil Foden (£8.4m) in for Wilfried Zaha (£7.5m), having left some cash in the bank when buying Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) and Marcus Rashford (£6.6m) last week.

The calculation I made in my head when taking a hit on those is that I’d have to compromise on having another Arsenal attacker but the upside with these two players, especially Darwin, is high.

I do feel miffed with Gameweek 12, as I think I was sold short and should have gotten more points from my new recruits. Hopefully, I get my due soon enough. I am also contemplating a hit to get Ben White (£4.5m) for Adam Webster (£4.5m) as I like Arsenal’s fixtures and expect the move to pay off by Gameweek 16.