Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 13 preview and team reveal

In case you missed its initial airing due to the clash with the second half of Leicester City v Leeds United (and who could blame you), here’s a reminder that Mark Sutherns was back with his weekly chat with Andy North ahead of Gameweek 13.

The latest video is watchable via the embedded player below.

  1. Colm84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Does anyone think the WC being stopped at GW12 make sense? Like I would prefer the way it was normally. If any players in the World Cup got injured I would want the WC after to make changes, and keep the second WC for after the new year. Doesn't make sense to me!!

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      No. I am fine with rules declared before the start of the season. It provides a level playing platform for everyone. I am annoyed with rule changes during the season.

      For example, extra Free Hit due to Covid suspensions, roll over WildCard if all games are suspended. Those change of rules disproportionately benefit some players.

      I have never seen a game where the rules change during the game, except FPL. I think they shouldn't change the rules during the game, but modify the rules before the next season begins. For example, they can include a new rule that if more than 8 games are suspended in a gameweek, then ... bla bla ... will happen.

      Open Controls
  2. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Would you play Zouma or Trips?

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Benching Trippier doesn't make sense to me

      Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Always stay Trippy

      Open Controls
    3. MagicMessi
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      If not play him vs Bou home then what is the point of having him?

      Open Controls
  3. theBoose
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    A) Mount
    B) Zaha
    C) Andreas
    D) Mitrovic

    Other attackers are Haaland, Kane, Martinelli and Foden.

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'm currently benching A and playing Mount.

      Not sure how I feel about it

      Open Controls
      1. theBoose
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Benching and playing Mount simultaneously.. impressive haha

        Open Controls
      2. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        just now

        You're definitely not sure lol

        Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Bad Kompany
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  4. Flying Assassins
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    A) TAA White Saka Murphy (0 ITB)
    B) Gomez Saliba Zaha Andreas (2.9 ITB)

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      TAA Saliba Zaha Andreas

      Open Controls
  5. kanuforpresident
    31 mins ago

    Bottomed. Final WC players

    A) Kane, Darwin, Eze, Almiron

    B) Mitro, Darwin, Bowen, Zaha

    C) Mitro, Archer, Sala, Zaha

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
  6. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Which one should I keep up to the WC?
    A) Rash
    B) Trossard

    Open Controls
    1. Bad Kompany
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Rashford. Really unlucky to not score the last two weeks

      Open Controls
  7. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Start Pope or Ward?

    Start two of Perisic, Trippier, Guehi?

    Open Controls
    1. MagicMessi
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Peri Trip

      Open Controls
    2. Simon69
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Perisic unlikely to start so solves itself

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not if he comes on for 15 minutes late... that's why I may bench him.

        Open Controls
  8. Bad Kompany
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Really lost here

    A) Zaha/Rashford to Martenelli/Saka
    B) Wilson to Jesus
    C) Save ft

    Open Controls
    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B if you can afford it.

      Open Controls
  9. MagicMessi
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Play Pope or Ward ?

    Open Controls
    1. Tate
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Ward spread the risk

      Open Controls
  10. Simon69
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Anyone else feel like Brighton *could* potentially keep it tight whereas Forest absolutely won't? Edging closer to Mo (c)

    Open Controls
    1. Tate
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Did you see the West Ham game

      Open Controls
      1. Simon69
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Big difference between Forest and West Ham all the same

        Open Controls
  11. MagicMessi
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Play Billing vs whm
    Or Almiron vs tot ?
    ? Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Almiron

      Open Controls
      1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
        1. MagicMessi
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Thanks lads!

          Open Controls
  12. spillachio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    How about Kane Trossard Dunk to Toney Salah Cancelo for a -8??

    Open Controls
    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Its definitely a good set of changes, but not for a -8. Hold and maybe consider for a -4 next week.

      Open Controls
      1. MagicMessi
        • 10 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Certainly an upgrade, but costly. Have you no half-decent benchers?

      Open Controls
    3. spillachio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thanks guys. Time to calm down 🙂

      Open Controls
  13. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    G2G? Anything worth a hit? 0FT 0.1 itb.

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic Dalot
    Salah Foden Rashford Bailey
    Haaland Kane

    Iverson Andreas Neco Greenwood

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Not for a hit, no. I don’t love rashford there, but worst case you have him for 4 more games.

      Open Controls
  14. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    8.1m to spend on an 8.1m non-Arsenal midfielder...

    Can anyone help me? I've go no bloody clue...

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Zaha?

      Barnes?

      Mount?

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        There are so many!

        Open Controls
    2. MagicMessi
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Make it 8.3 to get Foden

      Open Controls
    3. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Zaha, Rashford, Antony, Mount, Silva, Gundo?

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Oooh! Antony is a good shout!

        Open Controls
    4. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Thanks. Zaha over Mount for fixtures?

      Open Controls
  15. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Where my wildcard is currently sitting:

    Ward
    Cancelo White Gomez Andersen
    Salah Foden Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Toney

    Iverson Andreas Murphy Neco

    I feel pretty good about it, so by all means, rip it to shreds for your own pleasure

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Nice team with 3 premiums!
      Comparing with my WC, it comes down to:
      Kane Andersen vs Mitrovic Saka

      Open Controls
    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you are set on the “threemium” its about as good as it gets. Pretty good team outside of the goalkeeping.

      Open Controls
  16. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    If I think both Leicester and Newcastle will concede should I play Pope over Ward for saves against Spurs?

    Open Controls

