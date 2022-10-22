Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 13 preview and team reveal

In case you missed its initial airing due to the clash with the second half of Leicester City v Leeds United (and who could blame you), here’s a reminder that Mark Sutherns was back with his weekly chat with Andy North ahead of Gameweek 13.

Mark and Andy host regular live streams for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout where they talk about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL), discussing their own transfer plans and the wider FPL landscape.

You can sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

The latest video is watchable via the embedded player below.