Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 13 preview and team reveal

In case you missed its initial airing due to the clash with the second half of Leicester City v Leeds United (and who could blame you), here’s a reminder that Mark Sutherns was back with his weekly chat with Andy North ahead of Gameweek 13.
Mark and Andy host regular live streams for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout where they talk about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL), discussing their own transfer plans and the wider FPL landscape.
The latest video is watchable via the embedded player below.
Does anyone think the WC being stopped at GW12 make sense? Like I would prefer the way it was normally. If any players in the World Cup got injured I would want the WC after to make changes, and keep the second WC for after the new year. Doesn't make sense to me!!