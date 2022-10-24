14
Scout Picks - Bus Team October 24

FPL Gameweek 14 early Scout Picks: Kane over Salah?

14 Comments
Share

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this early selection, we put together a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to the deadline.

We are limited to a £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL Gameweek 10 tips: Best players, captains, predicted line-ups + team reveals

Arsenal arguably have the standout fixture of the round, as they host rock-bottom Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 14. Yes, Steve Cooper’s side have tightened up in their new 4-3-3 set-up, conceding just two goals in their last four matches. However, only Southampton have allowed more shots inside the box in that period, with nine big chances conceded the fifth-worst total in the division.

That suggests one – perhaps even two – Gunners’ attackers will be in the mix on Friday, be it Bukayo Saka (£7.9m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) or Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m). None of the trio were as influential at Southampton on Sunday, but it is worth noting Arsenal’s 35.2 minutes per expected goals (xG) figure at the Emirates (left) is vastly superior to their away tally (right, 85.9):

Representation from their defence looks likely, too, with Forest failing to score in each of their last four away matches.

Only a midweek injury will keep Erling Haaland (£12.2m) out, given that he’s scored a remarkable 17 goals in just 11 league appearances, and it’s a fair bet to assume he’ll be joined by Joao Cancelo (£7.3m) and a Manchester City midfielder. European minutes will need to be monitored first, although it is worth noting Phil Foden (£8.4m) was benched at the weekend, with replacement Riyad Mahrez (£7.5m) failing to impress in his absence.

Elsewhere, it’ll likely be a straight shootout between Harry Kane (£11.5m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), with the former perhaps edging ahead, given that he’s already into double figures for Premier League goals this season. The Egyptian, however, is up against a Leeds United side that have conceded two or more goals in four of their five away matches so far, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he sneaks in on Friday.

FPL’s top-scoring defender, Kieran Trippier (£5.8m), also feels like a good bet to make the picks, with in-form Newcastle United hosting Aston Villa. With Aaron Danks in the dugout, the visitors upped their goal threat in Gameweek 13, lining up in a more attacking 4-2-3-1 formation. However, Trippier doesn’t necessarily need clean sheets to deliver, given that he already has three attacking returns to his name (one goal, two assists) and has created at least seven more chances than any other FPL defender.

IN CONTENTION

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

14 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Best defender up to 4.6M?

    A) Gomez (LEE, tot, SOU)
    B) Dalot (WHU, vil, ful)
    C) Williams (ars, BRE, CPL)

    Thinking B given no competition and Gomez's dodgy display on Saturday (Konate back soon also?)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yeah, B

      Open Controls
    2. Mayor of Flair
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Probably B though he is on 4 yellows

      Open Controls
    3. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      just now

      None.

      Open Controls
  2. ⭐ ABHISHEK - THE CURIOUS …
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    You heard it first here .. Salah going to score 2 this week

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Not really a stretch, he scored 2 points on Saturday as well.

      Open Controls
    2. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      i'm tempted to captain this week to be honest.

      Open Controls
    3. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      If bowen/Solanke get 15 or 20 pts between them today, i'm going to captain salah.

      Open Controls
    4. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      4/1 on B365 - not outlandish

      Open Controls
  3. Erez Avni
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    How would you upgrade that team?

    1 FT 2 ITB

    Planning to move Maddison to Saka but not having Kane, Salah and Tony disturb me…

    Pope
    Trippier Cancelo Robo
    Foden Maddison Martineli Zaha
    Haaland Jesus Mitro

    Ward Andreas Neco Webster

    Open Controls
  4. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Would you pick KDB over Foden if you had the cash lying around?

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I would

      Open Controls
    2. tokara
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Both

      Open Controls
  5. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Can anyone recommend me some good sci fi movies? *Assume I've seen all the popular ones already

    Open Controls
  6. DLLM
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Which FT?
    A) Zaha to saka
    B) solanke to mitrovic

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.