FPL Gameweek 14 early Scout Picks: Kane over Salah?

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this early selection, we put together a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to the deadline.

We are limited to a £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

THE LIKELY LADS

Arsenal arguably have the standout fixture of the round, as they host rock-bottom Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 14. Yes, Steve Cooper’s side have tightened up in their new 4-3-3 set-up, conceding just two goals in their last four matches. However, only Southampton have allowed more shots inside the box in that period, with nine big chances conceded the fifth-worst total in the division.

That suggests one – perhaps even two – Gunners’ attackers will be in the mix on Friday, be it Bukayo Saka (£7.9m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) or Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m). None of the trio were as influential at Southampton on Sunday, but it is worth noting Arsenal’s 35.2 minutes per expected goals (xG) figure at the Emirates (left) is vastly superior to their away tally (right, 85.9):

Representation from their defence looks likely, too, with Forest failing to score in each of their last four away matches.

Only a midweek injury will keep Erling Haaland (£12.2m) out, given that he’s scored a remarkable 17 goals in just 11 league appearances, and it’s a fair bet to assume he’ll be joined by Joao Cancelo (£7.3m) and a Manchester City midfielder. European minutes will need to be monitored first, although it is worth noting Phil Foden (£8.4m) was benched at the weekend, with replacement Riyad Mahrez (£7.5m) failing to impress in his absence.

Elsewhere, it’ll likely be a straight shootout between Harry Kane (£11.5m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), with the former perhaps edging ahead, given that he’s already into double figures for Premier League goals this season. The Egyptian, however, is up against a Leeds United side that have conceded two or more goals in four of their five away matches so far, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he sneaks in on Friday.

FPL’s top-scoring defender, Kieran Trippier (£5.8m), also feels like a good bet to make the picks, with in-form Newcastle United hosting Aston Villa. With Aaron Danks in the dugout, the visitors upped their goal threat in Gameweek 13, lining up in a more attacking 4-2-3-1 formation. However, Trippier doesn’t necessarily need clean sheets to deliver, given that he already has three attacking returns to his name (one goal, two assists) and has created at least seven more chances than any other FPL defender.

IN CONTENTION

