24
Scout Notes October 25

FPL review: Solanke’s injury, Bowen off pens

24 Comments
We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from West Ham United v Bournemouth in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL and our own Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

Dominic Solanke (£5.8m) hobbled off in Bournemouth’s defeat to West Ham on Monday, lasting only 45 minutes of the Cherries’ 2-0 loss after picking up what appeared to be an ankle injury.

To add to the visitor’s woes, they also lost first-choice‘ keeper Neto (£4.5m) at the break, having hurt himself while clearing the ball in the first half. He was replaced by Mark Travers (£4.3m), who started the season as number one but hasn’t played since the 9-0 Liverpool defeat.

Gary O’Neil said he had “… no idea how they are doing but hopefully nothing too serious and they are okay”, with further assessment to follow.

As for West Ham, Kurt Zouma (£4.5m) netted the opener, with VAR in the spotlight after the ball bounced off Thilo Kehrer’s (£4.5m) arms in the build-up. The Frenchman has now taken eight shots inside the box this season, more than any other FPL defender bar Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Ryan Sessegnon (£4.5m).

There was further controversy late on, when a penalty was awarded after Vladimir Coufal’s (£4.3m) cross hit the arm of Jordan Zemura (£4.4m), who was sliding with his arms raised.

However, Jarrod Bowen (£8.2m) – who missed West Ham’s last penalty at Anfield in Gameweek 12 – had been withdrawn just moments before after a quiet night, which meant Said Benrahma (£5.6m) was the man to step up and covert.

Bowen then later confirmed in his post-match interview that he wouldn’t have taken the penalty even if he was still on the pitch.

“No chance of me taking the penalty, I’m off them after my miss last week! But it was a great pen from Said [Benrahma] and he has that quality. I see it in training every day. He was great tonight.” – Jarrod Bowen on whether he would have taken the penalty

For Benrahma, the winger had impressed in cameos off the bench against Southampton and Liverpool recently, with David Moyes challenging him in the build-up to “show a bit more” and “make things happen”. Upon his return to the starting XI, he certainly did that, with his converted penalty his eighth shot of the match.

“Really pleased because he’s so important for us. We need him. He’s a dribbler, you don’t get many dribblers any more, he wants to take people on but as you know, people who watch West Ham regularly and come to the game, it is his final product. Whether it is a cross, a pass or his finish, so we’ve been trying to get him continually on to it. I’ll tell you what he does do, every year he always supplies us goals, I think last year he probably got six or seven and probably six or seven assists as well. He plays a big part, but his form has been in and out and we’re trying to get a little bit more consistency from him. I have to say, he played really well tonight, we felt it was a game at home like this under the lights and we thought it was a night where maybe he would have a chance to take people on and dribble and I thought he did really well.” – David Moyes on Said Benrahma

Elsewhere, Aaron Cresswell (£4.8m) produced his biggest return of the season so far with eight points. The full-back put in some good crosses and with another four chances created for his teammates in Gameweek 13, is now up to 24 overall – more than any other FPL defender bar Kieran Trippier (£5.8m).

Above: Defenders sorted by chances created in 2022/23

West Ham have only scored 11 Premier League goals in 12 games this season, with their success built on their ability to keep things tight: their 98.4 minutes per expected goal conceded (xGC) figure is the third-best in the division, only behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

Moyes’ troops now visit Old Trafford this weekend, with home fixtures against Crystal Palace and Leicester City to follow, at which point we break for the winter World Cup.

Prior to tonight, Bournemouth had been travelling well under Gary O’Neil: since losing 9-0 to Liverpool in Gameweek 4 they were unbeaten in three Premier League away games. However, two VAR calls went against them on Monday, which means they have now lost back-to-back league matches.

Up next for the Cherries is Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, before they meet Leeds United and Everton in Gameweeks 15 and 16 respectively.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen (Coufal 88), Downes (Fornals 88), Benrahma; Scamacca (Antonio 74)

Bournemouth XI: Neto (Travers 45); Fredericks (Zemura 57), Mepham, Senesi, Smith; Christie (Anthony 57), Cook, Lerma, Tavernier; Billing, Solanke (Moore 45)

24 Comments
  Ibralicious
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Best move here? Remove Zaha with 1 FT or Trossard with 2 for Saka:

    A) Zaha —> Saka (1FT)
    B) Trossard + Dier —> Saka + White (2FT)

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

B

      B

      Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      B

      Zaha has a good record vs Southampton

      Open Controls
  FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Great article, well done! Appreciate the effort that has gone into getting this out tonight.

    Open Controls
  THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Bowen > Benny -4.
    That is not a question.

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is it an instruction?

      Open Controls
  Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Just checked the score.

    Zouma on my bench and had an absolute disastrous week. (Few weeks)

    Open Controls
    THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Chin up my little ferret, you will kill it next week.

      Open Controls
  Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    A) Zaha/Bowen to Martinelli

    B) Firmino to Jesus

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

A

      A

      Open Controls
    Ibralicious
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I like A with Bowen out. Firmino could still come good

      Open Controls
  ZimZalabim
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Decided to punt on Bowen on my WC after the Darwin out confirmation, regretting it a bit, but do I stick or twist ?

    Team is
    Guaita
    Cancelo Trippier White
    Salah, Martinelli, Saka, Foden, Bowen
    Haaland, Toney (Archer)

    Can do Bowen and Archer to DCL and Andreas -4 or just Bowen to any mid below 8.2

    Open Controls
  Deer-in-headlights
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Have 2.2 itb, one FT:

    Raya (Ward)
    Cancelo, Trippier, Saliba, (Guehi, Bueno)
    Salah, Saka, Marti, Foden (Andreas)
    Mitro, Haaland, Toney

    A. Mitro > Darwin
    B. Toney > Darwin
    C. Guehi > VVD
    D. Role transfer

    Assuming fit for midweek game, what would you do (Have Salah)? Feel like Darwin could haul vs Leeds at home.

    Open Controls
  FCSB
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Perisic >>

    1. Saliba (and risk the 4YCs)
    2. White
    3. Gabriel

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Wait and see if Perisic plays mid week. If he doesn't start mid week he's a hold this week. Otherwise I'll tink of moving him to White.

      Open Controls
  Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    A. Jonny to White
    B. Save FT, play guehi

    Open Controls
  Witty Pun: Not good at this…
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    I'm so tired of Trollmiron, he's been so awful as an FPL asset for so long that I refuse to believe he's genuinely turned a page, all the while ny ML leader has banked his points from the very first 15 pointer hahaha

    Open Controls
    Scratch
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I agree I still can't bring myself to get him in but...

      It's hilarious the form he's in and outperforming Grealish after the latter's weirdly harsh comments last season so I'm enjoying it

      Open Controls
  Ragabolly
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Risers: Cancelo (7.4)

    Fallers: Aubameyang (8.9) Saint-Maximin (6.2) Paquetá (5.9) Buendía (5.7) Hickey (4.9) Areola (4.3) Coufal (4.2) Šarkić (3.9)

    Open Controls
    Scratch
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      I hate you Coufal !

      Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Areola down, a shame.

      Open Controls
  Scratch
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Right then...

    A. Scamacca -> Toney / Wilson / Firmino / Jesus
    B. Coufal -> Arsenal defender
    C. Roll

    Open Controls
  The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Bowen off penalties a real bummer. I think he has to go.

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yep, Saka on the rise too.

      Open Controls

