What can FPL managers expect from Unai Emery at Aston Villa?

Steven Gerrard’s departure from Aston Villa has preceded the appointment of Unai Emery as the club’s new head coach.

The former Arsenal boss, who had been in charge of Spanish club Villarreal since leaving the Premier League in 2019, will take over from November 1st after his work permit formalities are completed.

That means his first Villa match will be the visit of Manchester United in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 15.

Here, we take a look at Emery’s tactics and management style and ask what we can expect from the 50-year-old Spaniard.

THE HISTORY

After a playing career mostly spent in Spain’s second tier, Unai Emery came to prominence as a coach when he guided Almeria to La Liga promotion in 2007. He subsequently moved to Valencia, where he delivered three consecutive third-placed finishes, before a brief spell at Spartak Moscow.

He returned to Spanish football in 2013 with Sevilla, winning the Europa League three times in three seasons. That European success led him to take over at Paris Saint-Germain, where he won Ligue 1 in 2017/18. In two years at PSG, he delivered seven of the 10 available trophies, but was eliminated in the Champions League last-16 by Barcelona, having won the first leg 4-0, and then Real Madrid.

Emery then coached Arsenal between the summer of 2018 and November 2019 following the departure of Arsene Wenger, guiding them to a fifth-place finish before being sacked. The impression many have is that things did not go well for him in north London, yet it’s worth noting that in his first season he went 22 games unbeaten and also took Arsenal to the final of the Europa League, where they lost to Chelsea.

“The first season at Arsenal was very good. We were close to returning to the Champions League coming to the end of the season, but we were playing the Europa League final. We lost our way with all the energy we put into this final. I believe the season would have been perfect if we had qualified for the Champions League.” – Unai Emery

“Five captains left in the first year, there were many changes and patience was needed. It was not an easy process. The fans did not have patience. Xhaka had problems with the fans and in the dressing room where other experienced players did not understand his role as captain. Xhaka was an important player for me — he was a good person, very committed to his coach. The club was happy with me, but the fans were calling for a change, and it had to happen.” – Unai Emery

His time at Arsenal also saw the emergence of young players like Bukayo Saka (£7.9m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) and Emile Smith Rowe (£5.6m).

“That was the change. Saka and Smith Rowe began to play with me. I gave Saka his Premier League debut against Fulham, on January 1, when he was 17. You had to work with these young players, to replace those who were there before. Gabriel Martinelli, who arrived then too — I knew he was a player who would grow.” – Unai Emery

Since his dismissal by Arsenal, Emery has rebuilt his reputation at Villarreal, beating Manchester United in the 2021 Europa League final and taking them to last season’s Champions League semi-finals, defeating Bayern Munich and Juventus on the way.

MANAGERIAL RECORD

Team P W D L Win% Villarreal (2020-22) 129 65 34 30 50.4 Arsenal (2018-19) 78 43 16 19 55.1 PSG (2016-18) 114 87 15 12 76.3 Sevilla (2013-16) 205 106 43 56 51.7 Spartak Moscow (2012) 26 12 4 10 46.2 Valencia (2008-12) 220 107 58 55 48.6 Almeria (2006-08) 84 39 20 25 46.4 Lorca Deportiva (2004-06) 70 34 16 20 48.6

FAVOURED TACTICS

“Emery put on so many videos I ran out of popcorn! He’s obsessed with football – it’s practically an illness. He’s one of the best managers I’ve had. I worked with him for three years. I couldn’t handle a fourth!” – former Valencia winger Joaquin

Unai Emery has used a mixture of formations throughout his career, but has generally preferred an organised 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 at Villarreal.

In either system, they attack in a narrow shape with inverted wide midfielders.

One forward often drops a bit deeper in order to link play, while the other looks to get in behind, which could potentially suit Danny Ings (£6.6m) and Ollie Watkins (£7.2m) as a partnership.

“I like to work hard on the details, to know the players well. Difficult games motivate me a lot. You try to surprise the rival coach, for your team to be better than them tactically” – Unai Emery

Further back, the two banks of four players provide good defensive stability. Indeed, Villarreal have conceded just seven goals in 11 La Liga matches this season, also boasting the joint-fourth best defence in 2021/22, despite finishing seventh overall.

Villa, it’s worth noting, beat Brentford 4-0 at the weekend with caretaker manager Aaron Danks opting for a 4-2-3-1 formation, showing the players currently at the club are capable of playing in that system.

Above: Aston Villa’s starting XI v Brentford in Gameweek 13

THE PROSPECTS

Unai Emery has certainly got his work cut out at Aston Villa after the club’s poor start to the Premier League season.

Ahead of Gameweek 14, they have won just three of their 12 games, sitting mid-table for goals scored (11) and goals conceded (16).

Their underlying numbers, meanwhile, paint a similar picture:

Total (rank v other Premier League sides) Minutes per xG 77 (12th) Minutes per xGC 75.8 (8th)

However, Saturday’s 4-0 win over Brentford has lifted the mood around Villa Park and showed that creative players like Emiliano Buendia (£5.7m) and Leon Bailey (£4.6m) can thrive in the right set-up.

Both players could potentially fit Emery’s style, too. The Spaniard likes quick wide players like Arnaut Danjuma at Villarreal, so Bailey’s pace and ability to carry the ball at speed could be utilised. FPL managers have had a frosty relationship with the Jamaican this season, but when breaking down his actual returns (0.53 attacking returns – be it a goal or assist – per 90 minutes), he could become a viable fourth/fifth midfielder if handed regular starts.

Emery also loves aggressive/hard-working players, but ones who have the technical ability to execute his game plan, attributes Argentinian playmaker Buendia possesses. Further forward, Watkins could potentially benefit, with his physical attributes and pace likely seeing him become a key man alongside the more poacher-like qualities of Ings.

Saying that, the consensus amongst Villarreal fans is that their team weren’t always fun to watch under Emery in La Liga – despite racking up 60 or more goals in each of the last two seasons – so a more balanced approach is probably what to expect, at least in the early stages.

It’s a tough spell for Aston Villa prior to the World Cup, too, with in-form Newcastle United up next in Gameweek 14. That will be caretaker boss Aaron Danks’ final match in charge, with Unai Emery in the dugout for the Manchester United fixture at Villa Park in Gameweek 15. Villa then round off their schedule with a trip to take on Brighton and Hove Albion, at which point we pause for the winter World Cup.

As a result, most FPL managers won’t be looking to invest to begin with, but if Bailey, Buendia, Watkins and Ings are to continue getting the nod in the attacking positions, they could potentially provide value in the budget/mid-price categories.

Emery’s ‘to-do’ list at Villa is extensive, but with his past record, playing style and ability to dip into the transfer market in January with significant funds, Villa could provide several value options in the second half of the season.