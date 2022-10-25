43
Team News October 25

FPL team news: Haaland injury latest

Pep Guardiola has provided an injury update after Erling Haaland (£12.2m) was substituted at half-time of Manchester City’s goalless draw with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

The Norway international and Joao Cancelo (£7.4m) both came off at the interval in Germany, with Pep Guardiola bringing us the latest on his in-form forward in his post-match press conference.

“Three things. [Firstly], I saw him so tired. The second one he had a little bit influenza in his body, like Joao, Joao played with a fever. The third, he had a knock in his feet. That is why he was not able to play in the second half.

“I don’t know right now [about the severity of the injury]. I spoke [with the medical team] at half-time, they were a little bit concerned but I saw him walking more or less quite good at the end. We will see what happens.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

The City boss had made similar comments in an interview with BT Sport immediately after full-time.

“Erling, he didn’t feel good, he had a little bit of fever before the game, Joao as well. Have a knock in his feet. I saw him tired, Joao as well. That’s why we change it. In that period, we struggle a lot.” – Pep Guardiola

Unless we’ve misheard Guardiola (you can watch the press conference here), there were also some slightly concerning quotes for owners of Phil Foden (£8.4m), who started on Tuesday after being benched in Gameweek 13.

“Today we were exhausted, the game against Brighton drained us a lot. Was so demanding, man to man, was physically so demanding. And [the] next Tuesday, we had a game now where we saw with Phil, he was so tired, so not clever. Joao, with fever, make an incredible effort. I want to say thank you to Joao because we have a problem with our full-backs, we don’t have Sergio [Gomez] or Kyle [Walker]. John [Stones] made an effort to come back.” – Pep Guardiola

City ensured that they would finish top of their Champions League group with a point in Dortmund and Guardiola confirmed that next Wednesday’s match against Sevilla, along with the following week’s Carabao Cup third-round tie, would feature some more peripheral squad players.

“Now we are going to play Sevilla with fresh people, people who don’t play regularly is going to play – the same with the Carabao Cup – and focus in the Premier League these three finals that we have.” – Pep Guardiola

WHEN WILL WE NEXT GET AN UPDATE ON HAALAND?

Pep Guardiola is expected to next face the media on Friday afternoon (UK time) in his pre-Gameweek 14 press conference.

WHO DO MAN CITY PLAY NEXT?

It’s Leicester City away for the reigning champions and perhaps significantly, the clash at the King Power Stadium is the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

There is always an increased (if not guaranteed) chance of early, pre-deadline team news with those 12.30pm BST matches, should there be any ambiguity about Haaland’s availability after Guardiola’s pre-match presser.

  1. Rinseboy
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Hello! Get well soon Haaland.

    Am I good to save an FT this week as things stand?

    Pope
    Cancello Trippier Gabriel
    Salah Foden Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Mitro Toney
    Ward Andreas Doherty Neco

    1. HattyMachine
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Yes looks gtg

    2. Ibralicious
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      g2g, good team~!

  2. HattyMachine
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Hello chaps give me your “no holds barred” verdict on my team RMT! Cheers

    1FT 0.2 ITB

    Pope /
    Trips / Perisic / Kilman / Cancelo
    Foden / Saka / Martinelli
    Haal / Darwin / Kane

    Jensen / Gross / Ward / Guehi

    1. Ibralicious
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Hmm how about Gross -> Almiron and start over Kilman? Pretty alright besides that, don't like the Darwin selection personally but no one worth moving him to this week I'd reckon.

      1. HattyMachine
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Cheers for the reply

    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Mid seems light.
      I would go perisic to budget and up gross

      1. HattyMachine
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Many thanks!

    3. cjsoccer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      good to go. Nunez and Perisic are fun picks with lots of upside and lots of downside. But consider selling peresic if he goes the full 90 tomorrow. He'll have only two days rest before his saturday match and he's a 34-year-old geezer who is getting rested pretty frequently. Tottenham is in a tough champions league group and might be forced to use their best players in those matches.

      1. HattyMachine
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers guv

  3. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Time for benches and vice captains

  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    A Kane Saka or
    B Salah Toney

    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      A

    2. Ibralicious
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      A

  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Would you start Edouard or Andreas this GW? Leaning Andreas on form/stats and Edouard on fixture as Everton seem pretty tight nowadays

    1. Ibralicious
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I would edge it to Edouard for the reasons you mentioned. Andreas numbers aren't great but we all know the returns he's come up with recently.

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thanks

  6. Ibralicious
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Hi all, good to go here? Kind of awkward benching VVD, but White has the better cleanie odds:

    Pope
    Cancelo - Trippier - White
    Foden - Saka - Zaha - Martinelli
    Haaland - Kane - Mitrović

    (Ward) - (Van Dijk - Andreas - Neco) - £0.2 ITB

    Cheers!

    1. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Tough call benching Van Dijk, I guess it’s him, Trippier or Cancelo (wait for news there)

  7. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Bench one from those Defenders BTW Guaita GK
    A- Guéhi SOU (H)
    B- Dunk CHE (H)
    C- Kilman BRE (A)

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      A

    2. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      B, perhaps?

    3. Hunta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

  8. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    So will foden play coming gw?
    Or should i -4 to sell salah and foden to get kdb back?

    1. RICICLE
      just now

      Easily play Foden, KDB hasn’t exactly been lighting it up apart from a goal last GW, and defo not worth selling Salah before Leeds AND Foden for the sake of KDB.

      Madness move.

  9. D One
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    "thinking of captaining Haaland against Leicester next week but then it is early kick off and..."

    wrote that 3 days ago on a comment here

    now he is flagged and Pep is talking of him being fatigued

    bound to happen now I finally brought him in

    1. NorCal Villan
      23 mins ago

      So you are d one to blame

      Open Controls
  10. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Reading in between Pep's comments, I gather Cancelo will be benched. Foden and Haaland will play for 60 mins.

    1. Hunta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I’m thinking the same.

  11. Hunta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Rashford>Antony/Almirion

  12. Witty Pun: Not good at this…
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    7 points separate 7th and 17th. Terrible quality in the PL this season.

    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      just now

      depends how u see things

      Open Controls
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Perisic to Dalot or Gabriel for free?
    Or hold and start this weekend?

    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Perisic is a horrific FPL player honestly. I’d get rid of him

  14. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    2FT and a nice 2.4m ITB to play around with here… any suggestions?

    Kepa
    Trippier Doherty Cancelo Saliba (Castagne)
    Salah(c) Mount Martinelli Zaha (Andreas)
    Haaland* Mitrovic (Solanke*)

    Would you sooner ditch Zaha, Mount, neither or both? Foden and Almiron spring out as replacements…

    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      just now

      sack Solanke

  15. Hunta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    I posted above but there was a mistype and it was cut short.

    Wanted to know if Zaha to Almirion was worth a shout, given fixture vs form.

    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Zaha at home, i wont do that

      1. Hunta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks

    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Zaha one more go

  16. Hunta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Is it worth keeping Rashy?

    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      i would, he is just not clinical. he still get all those Big Chances.

  17. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Will coufal start vs manutd?

