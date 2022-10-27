198
Scout Squad October 27

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 14

198 Comments
After a brief hiatus during the breathless three-Gameweek week, the Scout Squad returns ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

In this article, our in-house panel of Marc (in for the absent Sam), Az, Tom and Neale each put together an 18-man player longlist ahead of Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

These selections will go a long way toward deciding Friday’s Scout Picks, with the FPL assets receiving the most votes in with a better chance of making the cut.

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 14

  1. Edge
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    On a FT, Dier to >

    A) White
    B) Gabriel
    C) Dalot

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Dalot on 4YCs. B

    2. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Roll

    3. mdm
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A

    4. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

  2. Cucurella-ella
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Saka, Jesus and Gabriel rested... could not have gone any better

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      just need a performance against Forest now!

      1. Cucurella-ella
        just now

        Let's see, trying to not get my hopes up with how this season has gone

    2. Cucurella-ella
      43 mins ago

      Saka on

      Could not have gone any worse

      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        37 mins ago

        Jesus on now

        1. Cucurella-ella
          31 mins ago

          All the lads saw my post

          1. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            27 mins ago

            here comes Gabriel

            1. Cucurella-ella
              just now

              Nice kick about with the boys

  3. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    So eh, BOU now missing first choice keeper.....replacement Travers conceded 9 to LIV...Spurs might be options

  4. Ibralicious
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Trying this a final time: who to bench?

    A) Tripper (already have Pope; highest attacking potential)
    B) Van Dijk (high CS odds; likes scoring against Leeds)
    C) White (highest CS odds, Arsenal defense looks solid atm)

    Cheers!

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      C, Arsenal defence not looking for great tonight or in the last game. Hard to know if there'll be a reaction but they look fatigued. White also has minimal attacking threat compared to the other two.

      1. Ibralicious
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Cheers, are there chances of Martinelli being benched? Seeing as he might play the full 90 today?

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          27 mins ago

          Yeah there's a chance. Not exactly on form and looking a bit tired. Nketiah ready to replace at any moment, but I wouldn't bet on it. Haven't considered benching Martinelli myself, even if he plays 90 tonight.

          1. Ibralicious
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Roger that

    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Tough. C

      1. Ibralicious
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks

  5. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Ramsdale error punished

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Goodness gracious me

  6. Robertson-Walker metric
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Arsenal is getting thrashed by PSV. Could have been 5 by now.

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      All over the place defensively at the moment. Not a good sign.

      1. Slitherene
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Been like that since the last 5 matches.

    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think this team quality in depth. Yes they have strengthened their starting 11 but with matches coming fast...

      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Talk today of Arteta to be given £50m to spend in January. A new winger and another midfielder look the likely targets.

        1. Slitherene
          • 4 Years
          just now

          We all know how the story goes...

  7. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Saka and Jesus on, what's the worst that could happen?

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Market crash? Nuclear war?

  8. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Bowen not even in the West Ham squad … anything to read into that or just a night off?

  9. Diesel@007
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    How does this sound?
    Solanke and Bowen to Nunez and Iwobi?

    Or, any suggestions for a Mid/Fwd combo (2FT and effectively 13.6 to use)

  10. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Ronaldo starts! I think thats the end of Rashford as an option.

    1. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Surely just rested

  11. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Four goals scored, three conceded in the last five matches. More like the Arsenal we are used to watching.

    Faced PSV X 2, SOU, Bodo?, LEE.

    They surely can't wait for the World Cup Break!

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Running out of steam.

      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Clearly

  12. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Firmino to Darwin with my FT, right call? Also, is the bench order correct?

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier Gomez
    Salah Foden Saka Martinelli Odegaard
    Haaland Firmino*

    Ward Guehl Greenwood Neco

    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Good move and bench order imo.

  13. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic
    Salah Foden Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Mitrovic Toney

    Iversen Andreas Guehi Neco

    1FT, 1.2itb

    What to do here guys??

    1. Perisic >> Gabriel / White
    2. Guehi >> Gabriel / White (play over Perisic)
    3. Save FT

    Thanks!

    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Save. GL!

  14. Robertson-Walker metric
    58 mins ago

    Arteta should try using more different players in Europa league. No one really cares what happens in Europa league as long as Arsenal finish at least second in the group. But if Arsenal bottle the title for not resting players during the week, this could be disastrous because Barca and Atletico are coming to Europa league and Arsenal can bottle Europa and Premier league title in the process of trying to compete in both competitions.

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Yes. Indeed.

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      If they finish second, they have to play 2 more games to get to the round of 16. It's really in their benefit to top the group

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        If they didn't lose today, Arteta would have played a 10th-string team in the final group game

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          And btw, he has regularly been 7-8 changes to the lineup for the EL vs the PL

          1. Robertson-Walker metric
            9 mins ago

            Yes but those players that play all the time really struggle with form in last few games and it shows in Arsenal's results.

            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Gabriel? There isn't really much of an alternative, and he's not in the most exhausting role.

  15. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Zaha or Bowen > Saka?

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Bowen

  16. Optimus.
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    Jesus YC

    Out for the weekend then

  17. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Kane > Darwin for this GW as a punt

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Question is, who's the real Optimus?

    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      & no, don't think that's worth the punt.

  18. Saintjack01
    54 mins ago

    Guita
    Dier cancelo trippier
    Martinelli zaha foden Gordon
    Kane Haaland Toney
    Iversen pereira Williams dunk
    2.3itb 1FT
    G2G?

  19. nickc123
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Which is the best option?
    A. Toney and kdb
    Or
    B. foden and Kane

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B imo

  20. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    What to do with this lot please

    Pope
    Trippier Jonny Cancelo
    Salah Foden Bowen Martinelli
    Haaland Wilson Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas Neco Estupinan
    1ft 0.1itb

    A. Bowen to Saka
    B. Bowen to Rashford
    C. B plus Estupinan to Dalot/Shaw

    Cheers

    1. Slitherene
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Kane needed

      1. RICICLE
        just now

        Why?

  21. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Xhaka will miss the game vs Zurich now. Elite Yellow

  22. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Bottomed, friends, so please:

    Pope (Ward)
    Cancelo, Trippier, Saliba (Perisic, Dunk)
    Salah, Foden, Zaha, Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland, Mitrovic, Toney

    A. Save transfer for next week, use WC as a free hit on GW16
    B. Save WC, but use ft — any suggestion?
    C. WC now

    1. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Wouldn't WC. Maybe Zaha to Saka if you have the funds.

  23. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Just took a minus -12 for the laugh....getting boring floating around the 1m mark with everyone making the same transfers...

    Out: Salah, Zaha, Toney, Mitro
    In: Kane, Darwin, Almiron, Saka

    Just realised that the players I took out just werent returning ppm, or formwise, apart from Mitro, regardless of fixtures, which is why I was stagnating around 1million OR

    1. RICICLE
      32 mins ago

      Isn’t this just gonna lit you further behind though?

      1. RICICLE
        32 mins ago

        Put*

      2. Prawnsandwich
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Maybe, depends on whether the players I brought in outscore the players I took out; with 3 weeks still WC time for a drastic change...

        Kane vs BOU missing first choice keeper
        Darwin vs Leeds, still hogging the big chances, potential high upside
        Almiron, brillian individyal and team form
        Saka to double up on ARS vs NOF

        1. RICICLE
          11 mins ago

          I guess so.

          Salah Xaha and Mitro could do real damage this GW though.

          Kane is Kane I guess.
          Darwin I do not believe in at all.
          Almiron cannot keep up this form imo
          Saka is a good buy I have him and Marti and Saliba:)

          Hope it works for ya bud!

          1. Prawnsandwich
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            "Could" is the operative word ..
            Kane returning almost every game 2nd highest ppm player

            Salah 3 goals all season, blanked in a 9 nil

            Zaha has been very disappointing with good fixtures...

            Almirons underlying stats suggest he can maintain much of recent form...

            Darwin vs Leeds over Mitro, carrying a knock and consistent but no hauls/uosude

  24. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Another 90 minutes for Martinelli. Anyone think he could get a rest against Forest?

    1. RICICLE
      3 mins ago

      Nah I doubt it

    2. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Id be very surprised

  25. Robertson-Walker metric
    34 mins ago

    Bench 2 players:
    A)Martinelli vs NFO(H)
    B)Zaha vs SOU(A)
    C)Mount vs BHA(A)
    D)Chillwell vs BHA(A)
    E)Robertson vs LEE(H)
    F)Cancelo vs LEI(A)

    1. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      This is what happens when you spread the funds too much!

      1. Robertson-Walker metric
        3 mins ago

        I know...

        1. Robertson-Walker metric
          just now

          I am going for A F because Martinelli looks tired AF and will probably be rested eventually.

    2. RICICLE
      10 mins ago

      Well nobody in their right mind would bench A B E or F, so out of Chillwell and Mount, I’d bench Chillwell.

      1. Robertson-Walker metric
        5 mins ago

        Martinelli could get rested despite having no good replacement. Cancelo is playing against Leicester and others players are on set pieces.

        1. RICICLE
          4 mins ago

          Cancelo is playing Leicester, I don’t see how this is an issue?
          You’d play Martinelli anyway even the he soar after was there that he’d be rested.
          It doesn’t really matter if they’re on set pieces? Still gotta bench one 🙂

          1. Robertson-Walker metric
            just now

            Leicester have good attacking options. I don't expect clean sheet for City. Martinelli played almost all the games this season. He is on corners though. Maybe I will bench Mount instead Martinelli.

  26. donbagino
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Guaita (Ward)
    Cancelo, Trippier, Gomez, Neco, Coufal
    Martinelli, Salah, Andreas, Foden, Maddison
    Haaland, Toney, Wilson

    a) Madds->Saka
    b) Toney -->Jesus
    c) roll and play Andreas (bench Madds)

