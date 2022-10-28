143
Scout Picks October 28

FPL Gameweek 14 Scout Picks: ‘Threemium’ + double Arsenal

143 Comments
We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 14 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

We line up in a 3-5-2 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI and, new to 2022/23 after a reader vote, an overall price cap of £100.0m for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

FPL 2022/23 'sleeper' picks: David Raya 1

It always looked like a straight fight between Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) and David Raya (£4.6m) for a place between the posts in the Scout Picks. Both players received unanimous backing from our Scout Squad panel, yet in the end, we landed on the Brentford shot-stopper, who has racked up a whopping 51 saves and 14 save points so far this season, more than any other ‘keeper. Thomas Frank’s side have kept clean sheets in each of their last two home matches, while a clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers looks a great bet for a third: Wolves are the division’s lowest scorers having netted just five times in 12 matches.

DEFENDERS

FPL review: 2

FPL’s top-scoring defender Kieran Trippier (£5.8m) returns to Scout Picks duty having been omitted for Newcastle United’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 13, a match which saw the England international blank for the first time in seven matches. Now back on home soil, Trippier was a consensus pick in this week’s Scout Squad, having created more chances than any other FPL defender in 2022/23. The visit of Aston Villa appears less straightforward with Aaron Danks in the dugout, yet as we’ve seen before, Trippier isn’t solely reliant on clean sheets for points regardless.

A trip to a Bournemouth side that could potentially be without Dominic Solanke (£5.8m) feels like a decent fixture to target for clean sheet points in Gameweek 14. Despite carrying plenty of upside, the Spurs wing-backs feel risky, so we’ve opted for centre-half Eric Dier (£5.3m). Antonio Conte’s side have kept two of their four clean sheets on the road this season, and now face a Cherries side who are bottom for expected goals (xG) by quite some distance.

With Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.1m) seen limping away from Arsenal’s midweek defeat in Eindhoven, we’ve turned to teammate Ben White (£4.6m) in the Scout Picks. The former Brighton man is really growing into his right-back role at the Emirates and has created six chances in as many matches. Now, goal-shy Nottingham Forest visit the Emirates, having failed to score in each of their last four away matches. It’s also worth noting no side has conceded more chances from their left flank in the last six, so while an attacking return for White is unlikely, it isn’t completely out of the question in Gameweek 14.

MIDFIELDERS

 

1

1

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Our champion this week is Matt​ Warburton, whose selection will arrive later today.

The Community are tied 6-6 with the Scout Picks this season, with Boleyn Boy‘s 81-54 victory in Gameweek 6 giving them the biggest winning margin (27 points) of 2022/23 so far.

143 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) how scored in each of the last three Gameweeks?

  2. boroie
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Anything worth doing here? Or save the FT?

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier Gomez
    Salah(VC) Martinelli Foden Zaha
    Haaland(C) Darwin Mitrovic

    Ward; Andreas Castagne Neco

    1. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Save

  3. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    A Start Doherty with Guehi first bench
    B Start Guehi ahead of Doherty
    C Use free transfer on Doherty to White and start

    1. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      C

    2. Backstreet Moyes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm probably doing C

  4. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Guehi to Shaw or White for a hit?
    Have Zouma and Williams on the bench

    1. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

    2. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      No way

  5. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Bottomed

    All good here, including the bench order?

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier Gomez
    Salah Foden Saka Martinelli Odegaard
    Haaland Darwin

    Ward Guehl Greenwood Neco

    1. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Very nice

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      All good

    4. mash
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Looks good!

  6. boroie
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    General consensus on captain choice?

    A - Haaland* (lei)
    B - Salah (LEE)
    C - Martinelli (NFO)
    D - Darwin (LEE)

    First to 3 votes wins it…

    1. mash
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Haaland cap, Salah vice, imo

    2. mdm
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

  7. Tripleh123
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Need advice, 1 FT

    a. Foden to Saka
    b. Stick & Roll

    1. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      b

    2. mash
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B, assuming you have at least one other Arsenal attacker

  8. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Hey The Scout. When are you gonna update the predicted line up?

    Thank you

  9. Flying Nugget
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Son and Maddison to Almiron and Salah (c) worth it for -4?

    1. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      No

  10. GoonerByron
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Good to go? Should I do Dunk -> White to have a better sub if Haaland doesn't play?

    Guaita
    VVD - TAA - Trippier
    Saah (vc) - Martinelli - Saka - Foden - Andreas
    Haaland (c) - Mitrovic

    Pickford - Solanke - Dunk - Webster

    1FT

  11. mash
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Guaita
    Cancelo Trippier Dier
    Salah Foden Zaha Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland* Mitrovic

    Ward Dunk Williams Greenwood

    1FT, £3.8m in bank

    Decent cash available means lots of options - which do you think is best?

    A) Greenwood to Jesus (bench Andreas, leaves £0m in bank)
    B) Williams/Dunk to TAA
    C) Williams/ Dunk to Arsenal defender
    D) Andreas to Saka
    E) Something else
    F) Roll FT

    A was my first instinct, but blocks me from doing Zaha to Saka next week, while B and C still leave enough cash. D is tempting, and would only lose 0.1-0.2 value on Andreas if I get him back after the world cup.

    1. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Why would you do Zaha to Saka for Chelsea? A

  12. yakim
    20 mins ago

    Raya
    Cancelo Trippier White
    Salah Martinelli Foden Zaha
    Toney Haaland Mitrovic

    Iversen Andreas Andersen Neco
    1 FT

    A) Save FT
    B) Zaha -> Almiron/Saka
    C) Toney -> Jesus

    1. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A
      I don't understand B or C

      1. krawiecus
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Unless you are chasing past points of course

  13. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who to start:

    1. Perisic (bou)
    2. Guehi (SOU)

    1. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      1

  14. Manani
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Dunk > White?
    or
    save FT (have to play Dunk if Bowen/Haaland dont play)

    Open Controls
    1. Abra Dubravka
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yeah dunk to white

  15. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    top trolling last week from leon bailey,13 benched points, god knows how ive still got him,he resides as number one bench this week in case ebh doesnt play,so i have assumed the bent over position leon,you cant do me any harder...

  16. The Frenchie
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Hi guys,

    What would you change? 1FT, 1M ITB.

    Pope
    Trippier / Cancelo / Gomez
    Salah (c) / Martinelli / Foden / Zaha
    Haaland / Wilson / Mitrovic

    Ward / Andreas / Neco / Castagne

    Ben White to replace Gomez? Or Saka to replace Zaha?

    Cheers

    I

    1. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I'd hold

    2. kamdaraji
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Zaha to Saka is the move

  17. Jullepuu
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Any ideas for my team? Currently thinking about doing Bowen and Maddison to Zaha and Antony. 2ft and 0.2m in the bank.

    Pope Ward
    Trippier Cancelo Guehi Dunk Neco
    Maddison Bowen Martinelli Foden Andreas
    Haaland Kane Jesus

    1. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I think Anthony is good move, could bang over the next 3. Zaha is good for this week so if you’re happy to shift him in 15, go for it

  18. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Winter ball debuts this weekend too - Mo's fave!
    https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1585904346235019264

  19. Tripleh123
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best option for captain this wk?

    a. Saka
    b. Foden
    c. Salah
    d.Toney

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      e. Haaland

      1. krawiecus
        • 1 Year
        just now

        This. If not, Salah surely?

  20. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Off-topic: Anyone know any cures for toothache?

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes, Dentist.

      1. Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not an option at 19:26 BST on a Saturday

        1. Forza Papac
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Friday*

        2. Botman and Robben
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Seen Sun's answer below.

    2. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Chew a clove

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This ^.

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Standard painkillers, alternate paracetamol and ibuprofen
      Salt water rinse
      Clove oil

    4. Mirror Man
      just now

      Whiskey

  21. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is it worth transfer Solanke>Edouard?

  22. kamdaraji
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pep roulette to start off the GW. It's what FPL is all about

  23. Art Vandelay
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Every time I beleive I have convinced myself to (c) Salah, I think of Leicester defending set pieces. 😆

  24. AnyoneButLiverpool
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Guys, I need some help please!!

    Kepa Ward
    Cancelo Trippier Cucurella Mykolenko Neco
    Salah Martinelli Almiron Periera Gordon
    Haaland Kane Wilson

    2 FTs and 1.5m in the bank. What should I do?

  25. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Start 1 out of Kilman/Webster

    1. kamdaraji
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Kilman

  26. Abra Dubravka
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best 1 week punt in defence up to £6.1m?

    Already have Trippier and Cancelo.

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gabriel if fit?

      1. l@sp0
        • 9 Years
        just now

        This

  27. tim
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Solanke or Toney to Mitro?

    Pope
    Guehi Trippier Saliba
    Martinelli Salah Foden Zaha Andreas
    Haaland Toney

    Ward Solanke Castagne Neco

    Cheers

