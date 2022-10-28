FPL Gameweek 14 Scout Picks: ‘Threemium’ + double Arsenal

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 14 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

We line up in a 3-5-2 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI and, new to 2022/23 after a reader vote, an overall price cap of £100.0m for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

It always looked like a straight fight between Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) and David Raya (£4.6m) for a place between the posts in the Scout Picks. Both players received unanimous backing from our Scout Squad panel, yet in the end, we landed on the Brentford shot-stopper, who has racked up a whopping 51 saves and 14 save points so far this season, more than any other ‘keeper. Thomas Frank’s side have kept clean sheets in each of their last two home matches, while a clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers looks a great bet for a third: Wolves are the division’s lowest scorers having netted just five times in 12 matches.

DEFENDERS

FPL’s top-scoring defender Kieran Trippier (£5.8m) returns to Scout Picks duty having been omitted for Newcastle United’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 13, a match which saw the England international blank for the first time in seven matches. Now back on home soil, Trippier was a consensus pick in this week’s Scout Squad, having created more chances than any other FPL defender in 2022/23. The visit of Aston Villa appears less straightforward with Aaron Danks in the dugout, yet as we’ve seen before, Trippier isn’t solely reliant on clean sheets for points regardless.

A trip to a Bournemouth side that could potentially be without Dominic Solanke (£5.8m) feels like a decent fixture to target for clean sheet points in Gameweek 14. Despite carrying plenty of upside, the Spurs wing-backs feel risky, so we’ve opted for centre-half Eric Dier (£5.3m). Antonio Conte’s side have kept two of their four clean sheets on the road this season, and now face a Cherries side who are bottom for expected goals (xG) by quite some distance.

With Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.1m) seen limping away from Arsenal’s midweek defeat in Eindhoven, we’ve turned to teammate Ben White (£4.6m) in the Scout Picks. The former Brighton man is really growing into his right-back role at the Emirates and has created six chances in as many matches. Now, goal-shy Nottingham Forest visit the Emirates, having failed to score in each of their last four away matches. It’s also worth noting no side has conceded more chances from their left flank in the last six, so while an attacking return for White is unlikely, it isn’t completely out of the question in Gameweek 14.

MIDFIELDERS

