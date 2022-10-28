327
Members October 28

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

327 Comments
With Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s thoughts on Erling Haaland (£12.2m), the best three-week punts or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Erez Avni
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    EREZ AVNI 6 Yearsjust now
    1 FT 2 ITB

      Pope
     Trippier Cancelo Robo 
    Foden Maddison Martineli Zaha
    Haaland Jesus Mitro  

    Ward Andreas Neco Webster

    A. Maddison to Saka
    B. Mitro to Darwin
    C. Maddison & Zaha to Salah & 4.5 enabler (and starting pereira) (-4)

    cheers!

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A

  2. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    In your opinion what are the chances of the following starting and playing at least 60 minutes this GW

    Foden
    Martinelli

    Any ideas would be welcomed

  3. jb1985
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    1FT & 1.7M ITB, assume save this week and starting 11 in good order.

    Pope
    Trippier, White, Cancelo,
    Saka, Martinelli, Foden, Zaha
    Mitro, Haaland, Kane

    Ward, Almiron, Gomez, Tarkowski

  4. Robertson-Walker metric
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Who to captain in GW14?
    A)Haaland
    B)Haaland
    C)Haaland

    1. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      D

  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Jumpthewave's Spurs line-up predictions, skill weighted:
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FgKlrTSWIAAvK7c?format=jpg&name=4096x4096

    59% Doherty, 41% Emerson
    17% Perisic, 83% Sessegnon

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Chelsea: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FgKnnIMXgAAol_v?format=png&name=4096x4096

      Man City: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FgKpIcnXgAQPkb-?format=jpg&name=large

      Man Utd: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FgKnKKOX0AM9a2r?format=jpg&name=4096x4096

      Liverpool: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FgKmHSQWAAAouLG?format=png&name=4096x4096

      Arsenal: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FgKkv2kWQAU5IW7?format=jpg&name=large

    2. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Skill weighted?

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Each week people predict the line-ups, the ones at the top are the most accurate historically and are higher weighted for a 'skill weighted' average (the bottom bold row)

        1. Video Killed The Radio Star
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Great. Thanks. Went through the spreadsheets. And all of them make sense interestingly.

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Do you know historically how accurate these are?

    4. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Unfortunately have no idea what I'm looking at or what Jumpthewave is

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        https://twitter.com/Jumpthewave
        They are not a bad resource if you are unsure about a player

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          3 people voted for Koulibaly, but he's been ruled out. Not sure there's any point putting any trust in these if that's possible

          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            They had some earlier predictions for that one

  6. putana
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Jesus or darwin for one week

    1. jb1985
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Jesus

    2. mdm
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Darwin

  7. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    For obvious reasons I've made my mind up to not captain Haaland so who shall I choose instead?
    A) Foden
    B) Salah

    1. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      B

    2. mdm
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B

  8. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Would you rather ply Barnes or Andrea’s?

    I’m leaning towards Barnes as a differential plus I have mitrovic playing too

    1. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Andreas

  9. ct mariner
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier, Cancelo, Gomez
    Salah, Foden, Almiron, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Kane

    Ward, Solanke, Geuhi, Castagne

    1FT 0.6 IB

    1. Roll FT
    2. Solanke to Edouard, Alvarez (cover for Haaland) or another

    1. ct mariner
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      less than 6.4m striker

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      1

  10. donbagino
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    a) Madds-->Saka (own Martinelli)
    b) Madds--> Rashford / Anthony
    c) roll FT and play Andreas (bench Madds).

    1. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      C

  11. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    All good here, including the bench order?

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier Gomez
    Salah Foden Saka Martinelli Odegaard
    Haaland Darwin

    Ward Guehl Greenwood Neco

  12. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Why are people captaining Salah over Foden?

    1. Chelsea Dagger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Leeds defense

    2. Kodap
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm a Leeds fan, and even I'm captaining Salah

    3. mdm
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      For points

      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Haha

  13. Manani
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    order for these 3?

    A. Perisic
    B. Dunk
    C. Guehi

  14. Stavrosplay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Anyone know whats the latest on Haaland ?

  15. Muchentuchel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Final scout selection looking odd to me. No Zaha, Haaland, Cancelo, Darwin, Saliba, Gabriel, ... Martinelli, Jesus ?

  16. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Out of interest are you...

    A) Haaland (C)
    B) Haaland
    C) Another player (C)

    1. Muchentuchel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Haaland (C) and Salah (VC)

      If Halland plays he will haul. If he won't start he surely won't get any minutes so Salah will be the man.

  17. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Estupinan and Bowen to Shaw and Rashford for a hit?

    Or just do the Bowen move and play Neco or Jonny?

    Cheers all

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Same boat here with Estupinan as third defender and Bowen owner. For me that move is -4.

      I am leaning to Saka and White though.

  18. Stavrosplay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    50 mins ago

    1 FT

    Starting
    Pope
    Trippier, Cancelo, Dier
    Salah, Martinelli, Foden, Andreas
    Haaland, Toney, Mitro

    Bench
    Guehi, Bowen, Emerson

    Trend seems to be get rid of Bowen
    do I

    A) Use my 1FT now and get someone in for Bowen and start him ahead of Andreas
    B) Roll the transfer ( Bowen has CRY, LEI, both at home GWS 15/ 16)

