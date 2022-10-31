204
FPL October 31

Who are the best FPL forwards to replace Ivan Toney?

204 Comments
Over 600,000 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have already sold Ivan Toney (£7.4m) after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season at the weekend.

The Brentford forward is now banned for Gameweek 15, returning to face Manchester City before we break for the winter World Cup.

As a result, Toney looks an easy sell, but who are the best sub-£8.5m replacements in FPL?

We’ll highlight three of our favourites below, plus a riskier fourth pick who is still worth considering.

CALLUM WILSON

Callum Wilson’s (£7.4m) goals since returning from injury earlier this month have helped power Newcastle United into the top four. Two goals and two assists arrived in the 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, taking his tally to seven attacking returns in his last six matches. In that time, Wilson is top among forwards for expected goals (xG), even if you remove penalties.

Above: Forwards sorted by xG (last six matches)

The Magpies, meanwhile, are bang in form, having claimed 62 points from 32 league games this calendar year – behind only Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

With Alexander-Isak (£6.7m) out until after the World Cup, Wilson looks set to continue as Eddie Howe’s lone striker for Newcastle’s next two matches before the World Cup, against Southampton and Chelsea. They rank 16th and 11th respectively for expected goals conceded (xGC) in the last six matches.

Wilson has always been a good FPL asset when fit, and with the World Cup looming ever closer and English players looking to book their ticket on the plane, is one of the top forward targets.

DOMINIC SOLANKE

After enjoying a six-game unbeaten run under Gary O’Neil, Bournemouth have now lost three in a row. Dominic Solanke (£5.7m) has blanked in each of those defeats, yet prior to that, had been directly involved in six goals (two goals, four assists) in five league appearances.

For Solanke, his price is the main attraction, especially for those FPL managers wanting to push more funds into midfield. That’s because his underlying attacking numbers under O’Neil have been so-so. Indeed, he has mustered just 12 shots inside the box from Gameweek 5 onwards – 13 other forwards have managed more.

As for The Cherries, they have the lowest minutes per-xG tally in the division under O’Neil, so expectations should be realistic. However, to counter that, their next two opponents – Leeds United and Everton – rank 13th and 18th for xGC in the last six matches, so Solanke could still get some joy whilst potentially enabling a pricier purchase somewhere else in your team.

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) scored his first goal of the season in Gameweek 13, as Everton recorded a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace. Encouragingly, he then completed 90 minutes for the first time this season at Fulham on Saturday evening, despite blanking.

The issue for Everton and Calvert-Lewin is that Gameweek 13 aside, they haven’t been about free-flowing, attacking football this season. In fact, they rank 16th for minutes-per xG in 2022/23. Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, has been restricted to just four shots since returning from injury, but they were at least from decent shooting locations.

Above: Calvert-Lewin’s xG shot map in 2022/23

Everton’s next two fixtures appeal, even if Leicester City and Bournemouth aren’t quite as favourable as they were at the beginning of the season. They rank 8th and 17th respectively for xGC in the last six matches.

If Everton can provide the sort of crosses Calvert-Lewin thrives on, he could be a decent under-the-radar pick for the next two weeks.

GABRIEL JESUS

Firstly, Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) has already accumulated four yellow cards. That means a fifth booking in Gameweek 15 would mean he misses the final round of matches before the World Cup.

As a result, this move carries a bit more risk than others, yet it might still be worth it if you have a decent sub who – worst-case scenario – could potentially sub in Gameweek 16.

Against Nottingham Forest, the only thing missing from Arsenal’s 5-0 win was a goal for Jesus, who has now failed to score in each of his last four league games. Still, he’s created three goals in that time, and his underlying numbers have remained good. Indeed, he ranks fifth among forwards for shots inside the box and joint-second for big chances in that period, suggesting a goal is on the horizon.

For Arsenal, they face Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers next, who rank 11th and 10th respectively for xGC in the last six matches. However, they arguably have the best attack of those teams discussed here, boosting Jesus’ potential.

  1. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Worth a hit Andreas > Trossard, better cover if Hauland no show?

    Raya,
    Trippier, Cancelo, Justin
    Bowen, Almiron, Martineli, Foden
    Wilson, Hauland, Solanke

    Alisson, Saliba, Gomez, Andreas,

    Oh & 7.7m itb !

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Andreas > Saka?

      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He went off Sun with impact injury & Trossard has Wolves?

    2. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Solanke to Jesus or Darwin

      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Jesus not thought about him, hurts rank when he scores!

      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Jesus

  2. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    I've got 2FT, 1.6ITB. What two transfers would you make to capitalise on the last two GWs?

    I'm currently on;

    Pope
    Cancelo - Trippier - Castagne
    Salah - Foden - Rashford - Martinelli
    Haaland - Wilson - Mitrovic

    Iversen - Williams - Guehi - Andreas

    I'm considering;

    1.
    Andreas > Almiron
    Pope > Pickford

    2.
    Salah > KDB
    Foden > Saka

    3.
    Guehi > Zouma/Dalot

    4.
    Mitro > Jesus

    Thoughts? Can be different to the above.

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Expecting Saka to be fit mate??

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Think so, he was the best option for now, but could be Trossard

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Certainly hope he is mate!! I have him, and he owes me captain points from this week!! Still hurts!!! Haha he would have had a monster score against Forest

          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Think you're right. I was on the opposite side of that, dodged a bullet for sure.

            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Big time mate!! So did my
              Mini league rivals they were all on Kane so it was an opportunity, and started off so well!! Was soooo frustrating in the end!!

    2. Rico123
      23 mins ago

      I like 2 IF Saka is fit

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        This. Unless Salah to KDB and Andreas to Almiron

        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          I cant do that, locked in with three Newcastle currently.

        2. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          just now

          This

      2. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Let's see, I think if Haaland is out then getting KDB in is a shout.

  3. nkhoughton
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Is there a way to get KDB in without wildcarding 1.1 itb

    Pope ward

    Cancelo tripper saliba dier williams

    Mount foden almiron Andreas martinelli

    Kane Jesus haaland

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Why don't you just use your wildcard? Only two weeks left for it anyway.

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Not without a hit

  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Nothing better than FPL when spending a night in hospital!

    2FTs, what to prioritize?

    More ARS?
    Almiron?
    Rashford?
    KDB?
    Improve defence?

    Ward
    Cancelo, Gomez, Trippier
    Salah, Saka, Foden, Trossard
    Haaland, Mitro, Wilson

    Subs: Kepa, Andreas, Guehi, Doherty

    0.2 in the bank

    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Hope you well !

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers, just an allergic reaction

    2. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Depends on Saka tbh

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree, would love som updates early this week

    3. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Maybe Gomez to Zouma. Bit boring but could work

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

    4. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Andreas > Almiron

      Can you save the funds via Doherty or Gomez?

      Get better soon.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks, mate

    5. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Get well soon, Miggy if Saka out I did Salah > Miggy

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks, mate

  5. Ginola
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    I want to make Zaha > Rashford move and by doing it tonight saves me 0.1 as Zaha is likely to drop. But makes more sense to wait until Sociedad - Man United and UCL games are done right? Sociedad must win game for United if they want to become #1 in their group?

    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      I would wait

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Wait

    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      You are right and also better off waiting.

    4. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      United have to hammer Sociedad to avoid facing the fallen CL clubs in the next round.

      So yeah, wait. Rashford will definitely play on Thurs.

    5. Ginola
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thanks guys!

  6. BrockLanders
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Guaita
    Cancelo, Trippier, Castagne
    Zaha, Salah, Trossard, Rashford, Martinelli
    Haaland, Wilson

    Ward, Perisic, Mitro, Neco

    1FT, £0 itb.

    Any suggestions? Thinking maybe Salah to KDB

    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Salah to KDB yes

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        This

  7. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Good moves for free?

    Zaha and Mitro to Almiron and Wilson

    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      No brainer

    2. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      yep

    3. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Not sure on Almiron. Personally prefer Gray or Gordon of Everton.

    4. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Almiron - Yes.
      Not sure I'd be so hasty on Mitro (especially if you have value locked in him)

  8. Il Capitano
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    2FT 0.1m ITB

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Webster (VVD Neco)
    Foden Saka* Zaha Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland* Kane Mitro

    Going to be priced out of Zaha + Mitro > Trossard + Wilson tonight, presume it's too risky to make the move before Saka and Haaland updates. Hang fire and go for Rashford instead (or downgrade VVD) closer to deadline?

    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Hang fire. You’re unlucky if both Don’t play. And vvd not bad sub

      1. Meechoo115
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Sorry I mean do it

  9. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Lost the trail....

    I am not sure what to do with any conviction. Nearly everything I do fails. Never ranked at 7 figures this late in the season. Sadness.

    I am getting the Newcastle cats this week, now they are doomed. Expect no points.

    I got Foden, he gets benched

    I got Saka, he gets hurt

    I got Firmino, he stops scoring against ,even sorry opposition

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/116739/event/14

  10. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Preferred option here folks???!!!!…..Pick 2…..

    A- DCL
    Or
    B- Trossard
    Or
    C- Rashford

    Cheers everyone!!!!

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      BC

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate!!

  11. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    UCL Question:

    Best Haaland replacement out of these?

    A: Kane (away v Marseille)
    B: Leao (home v Salzburg)
    C: Taremi (home v Athletico Madrid)
    D: Messi (away v Juventus)

    (Already own Mbappe)

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      i'm moving Neymar to Messi I think .
      (have Mbappe & Leao already).

    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Leaning towards C, because of the early kick off.

      But Juventus has an injury crisis and Messi could go wild on them.

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Juventus being garbage is my main reason yep.

    3. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Spurs have the most to play for

  12. liboo
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Wat is the priority transfer

    A. Metrovic —- wilson
    B. Baily ——- trossard

    ???

  13. GoonerByron
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Team looks awful this week, mix of bad fixtures and injuries - Should I free hit this? 40k OR atm..

    Pickford
    TAA - VVD - Trippier
    Salah - Martinelli - Saka - Foden
    Haaland - Mitrovic - Solanke

    Guaita - White - Webster - Pereira

    1FT, 0.1 ITB

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      No way would I consider FH that.

      TAA > Cancelo
      VVD > Webster

      GTG.

      1. All For One
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yep I would start Webster, surprised you have triple Liverpool.

  14. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Just did Salah -> KDB.... Anything worth a hit here? 1.7m itb

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Neco
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron
    Kane Haaland Mitrovic

    Ward Gabriel Andreas Neco

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      You've got 2 Necos.

      Whos the 5th defender?

      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        He has played at both LB and RB to be fair...

      2. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Aaah, Emerson

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      But KDB still have UCL match midweek

  15. bruuuno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Best transfer?

    A. Neco > Trippier
    B. Martinelli > Foden

    1. All For One
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      A

    3. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

  16. DagheMunegu
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Guys can I have your opinion on what to do here with 2 ft and 0 itb ?

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Patterson
    Salah Zaha Bowen Martinelli
    Haaland Mitrovic Firmino

    Ward Andréas Guehi Doherty

    1. All For One
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Bowen to Trossard
      Firmino to Wilson

      1. DagheMunegu
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        No KDB ?

        1. All For One
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Could do Salah to Kdb, Firmino to Wilson.

          1. DagheMunegu
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            And play Mitrovic ?

            What about Salah Mitro to Foden Wilson/Jesus ?

          2. Original Sin
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            I would rather do Mitro->Wilson

            1. DagheMunegu
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Not enough money

  17. Old Gregg
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    I have 3 Newcastle.

    2FT - early transfer thoughts. Which move please

    A) Pope + Toney > De Gea + Wilson
    B) Salah + Toney > Son + Jesus/DCL
    C) Botman + Toney > Martinez/Mykolenko + Wilson.
    D) botman + Salah + Toney > Dalot + Trossard + Wilson (-4)
    E) botman + Salah + Toney > Dalot + son + Wilson (-4)

    1. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would just do Toney->Wilson. Maybe Salah->KDB too

      1. Old Gregg
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Can’t I have 3 Newcastle and also Have 3 city already

  18. AD2110
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Rashford likely to increase in price tonight?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Doubtful

  19. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Was planning to do BB this GW, but Saka and Veltman have put a dent in the plan. Any chance of them appearing this GW?

