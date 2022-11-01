FPL team news: Haaland injury latest

Pep Guardiola has provided an injury update on Erling Haaland (£12.2m) ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Sevilla.

The Norway international was substituted at half-time of Manchester City’s goalless draw against Borussia Dortmund last week and subsequently missed Gameweek 14.

In Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, Guardiola told reporters Haaland is not fit to face Sevilla but could return for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham.

“Tomorrow he’s not available. He feels better compared to Saturday and Sunday but not 100 per cent and we don’t want to take the risk, it makes no sense. Hopefully he will be back for Fulham. Every day he is feeling better” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Guardiola was also asked why Phil Foden (£8.5m) had not started Man City’s past two league matches.

“No reason. When I take a decision it is not for a particular reason.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

On tomorrow’s match, Guardiola hinted at rotation with qualification already secured.

“We want to win the game. It is a moment to continue practicing things. I will have to see [who starts]. The players who didn’t play regularly are going to play for sure. Let me see the training session and tomorrow you will see it [the team].” – Pep Guardiola

Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) and Kyle Walker (groin) remain out, meanwhile.

“He is doing partial sessions with the team. Contact not yet but we will see his evolution. We know how important the World Cup is but we can’t use a player who is not ready. My feeling now is it will be tight [to make the World Cup]. There are many things involved. I don’t think [he will play] against Fulham and even Brentford – it will be similar games to Leicester. We need players in the best condition.” – Pep Guardiola on Kalvin Phillips

“I’m impressed with how quick his recovery is, but still a bit late compared to Kalvin [Phillips]” – Pep Guardiola on Kyle Walker

We’ll next get to hear from Pep Guardiola on Friday in his pre-match press conference to preview Fulham.

However, it’s worth noting City’s game against Fulham kicks off 90 minutes after the FPL Gameweek 15 deadline, so there is a chance we might get an early line-up leak, as we did last weekend.