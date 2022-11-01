138
Team News November 1

FPL team news: Haaland injury latest

138 Comments
Share

Pep Guardiola has provided an injury update on Erling Haaland (£12.2m) ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Sevilla.

The Norway international was substituted at half-time of Manchester City’s goalless draw against Borussia Dortmund last week and subsequently missed Gameweek 14.

In Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, Guardiola told reporters Haaland is not fit to face Sevilla but could return for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham.

“Tomorrow he’s not available. He feels better compared to Saturday and Sunday but not 100 per cent and we don’t want to take the risk, it makes no sense.

Hopefully he will be back for Fulham. Every day he is feeling better” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Guardiola was also asked why Phil Foden (£8.5m) had not started Man City’s past two league matches.

“No reason. When I take a decision it is not for a particular reason.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

On tomorrow’s match, Guardiola hinted at rotation with qualification already secured.

“We want to win the game. It is a moment to continue practicing things. I will have to see [who starts]. The players who didn’t play regularly are going to play for sure. Let me see the training session and tomorrow you will see it [the team].” – Pep Guardiola

Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) and Kyle Walker (groin) remain out, meanwhile.

“He is doing partial sessions with the team. Contact not yet but we will see his evolution. We know how important the World Cup is but we can’t use a player who is not ready. My feeling now is it will be tight [to make the World Cup]. There are many things involved. I don’t think [he will play] against Fulham and even Brentford – it will be similar games to Leicester. We need players in the best condition.” – Pep Guardiola on Kalvin Phillips

“I’m impressed with how quick his recovery is, but still a bit late compared to Kalvin [Phillips]” – Pep Guardiola on Kyle Walker

We’ll next get to hear from Pep Guardiola on Friday in his pre-match press conference to preview Fulham.

However, it’s worth noting City’s game against Fulham kicks off 90 minutes after the FPL Gameweek 15 deadline, so there is a chance we might get an early line-up leak, as we did last weekend.

138 Comments Post a Comment
  1. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Anyone know if Vinicious is likely to get rested vs Celtic in CL?
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Unlikely

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      don’t think so

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
    3. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      No Benzema so doubt it

      Open Controls
  2. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Foden generally trolls us, but this season has been special. Started the first 10 odd GWs, scored plenty of points, and just when you thought you'd found a goldmine, boom. Benched for 2 GWs in a row and possibly this weekend as well.

    All things considered, this lad might actually be a bigger troll than Zaha.

    Open Controls
    1. Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Apt username

      Open Controls
  3. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    UCL. Captain today:

    A) Son
    B) Perisic
    C) Zielinski
    D) Kudus

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      No Lewandowski?

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Will probably be rested.

        https://thehardtackle.com/news/2022/11/01/predicted-barcelona-lineup-against-viktoria-plzen-raphinha-kessie-to-return-lewandowski-rested/

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Not saying he's best but I'm gonna go Son but only cos I can change tomorrow if it doesn't work out.

      WIll Bellingham play v Copenhagen. Lots of predicted lineups have him in and a few, including UEFA don't include him. Great form but could do with a rest.

      Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'm doing Kudus.
      Got Mbappe for tomorrow so feel good to take the risk on him.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Best of Luck Jimmy. I went with Son. Not sure why! He has to have a kick in him.

        Open Controls
    4. RichieW
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Took a punt on Firmino. If it fails will switch to Alvarez/Bellingham for tomorrow

      Open Controls
  4. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    salah + foden to kdb + tross/almiron/rash for free ?

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Thinking this too for KDB + Almiron.
      Sods law we transfer Foden out and he gets double figures this weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        will he start thou that is the question?

        Open Controls
  5. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    UCL Question:

    Ortega or Tatarusanu on MD6?

    Open Controls
  6. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Man I’ve taken a battering. Didn’t do the Foden move to Almiron in the end which was awful. 1.2m rank now. 500k drop after my 50 points. Ugh

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Get him now sure. Loads of time and chips and gameweeks and stuff left.

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      My rank about the same but there is a long way to go, doubles carnage, chip season, etc. Probably only about 30% of the way through so plenty of time to pull it back.

      Open Controls
    3. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      Unlucky

      Open Controls
    4. Oneman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Still not been inside the top million yet this season but similar position to your now though. All chips still intact (bar first WC obvs) and feeling hopeful...

      Open Controls
  7. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Nkunku or Bellingham this UCL matchday?

    Open Controls
  8. Ray In Bruges.
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Kepa** (Ward)
    Cancelo Dalot Trippier Guehi (Doherty)
    Saka** Martinelli Foden (Andreas Longstaff)
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    1FT, 4.3ITB

    What's priority here?

    Open Controls
  9. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Hows Welbz getting called up with zero goals scored is beyond me.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.