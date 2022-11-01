265
Members November 1

Who are FPL’s top chance creators this season?

Our latest Members article takes a look at Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) most creative players of 2022/23 so far.

In addition, we’ll also explore where teams have been creating their chances this season.

CHANCES CREATED

PositionFirstSecondThirdFourthFifth
DefendersTrippier (31)Cresswell (25)Alexander-Arnold (23)Dalot (20)Perisic (19)
MidfieldersDe Bruyne (38)Andreas (34)Fernandes, Salah (29)Son (28)
ForwardsKane (25)Jesus (20)Firmino (17)Adams, Toney (14)

Let’s first look at chances created in each FPL position.

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m) – imagine our shock – is top with 38 chances created, just ahead of budget midfielder Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) on 34. The Fulham playmaker continues to offer excellent value, with his share of set plays adding to his appeal.

Another player that stands out is Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier (£5.9m). The England right-back has created 31 chances.

Aaron Cresswell (£4.8m), meanwhile, places second among all defenders on 25, followed by Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m), Diogo Dalot (£4.8m) and Ivan Perisic (£5.5m).

EXPECTED ASSISTS (XA)

265 Comments
  1. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Spurs nicks it

    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Don’t hear that too often

  2. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Can never leave a Spurs game early!

  3. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Feel sorry for Spurs

  4. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Yes! What a result.

  5. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Imagine how good City would be had they kept Ferran Torres.

    Him and Alonso scoring tonight reminding me of fpl yester years lol

    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Pretty pleased with my Torres captain pick this evening. 22pts and surely a contender for MOM bonus.

      Just have tor resist being trigger happy tomorrow in moving the armband to Messi.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Wow well done!

        I don’t tend to play UCL Fpl, too stressful playing just the league one lol

        1. Paul Psychic Octopus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour ago

          Yes it's a bit of a waste of time. But the most money I have won playing fantasy football was in the Metro UCL game, plus a German girlfriend, so I have a soft spot for the competition.

  6. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Spurs have been playing average in a lot of games this season and coming away with wins. Good signs for them. People moaning about Conte need to give their heads a good awld shake.

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Couldn’t agree more. This is what Conte does, grind out results. And Spurs need couple of decent full backs, creative midfielder and wingers too. With this squad, they should be grateful on what Conte is doing it so far.

      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Maddison tailor-made for what they need.

    2. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      How you play is more important than results if taking a long term approach. Can’t see this working out for conte if they’ve been playing like they have been the last few weeks.

      Then again, they’re without kulu, richy, and now son.

      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        With this squad and injuries, you surely cannot expect much. Squad depth isn’t good enough

      2. Paqueta Rice
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Your last sentence sums it up though. Missing key players and grinding out wins. Results are far more important than how you play, especially in CL. Would you rather play attractive football or be third in the league and into the last 16 in CL. I know which I’d prefer. Conte has said himself he needs 3 more transfer windows. At that point I’d be expecting a big difference in how they play.

    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Spurs have been playing average and just about beating teams they should beat.

      They've been outplayed and battered against the better teams.

      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        They 2 solid full backs both sides. Creative midfielder, winger and perhaps center back too. Until then, they get get battered by City etc

        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          They've not even played City yet tbh.

          They got completely outclassed by Arsenal and United. Remember neither Arsenal or United are close to being the finished article either.

      2. Paqueta Rice
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        They should be very happy with where they are currently both domestically and inEurope. To be fair, they’ve not been “battered” by many teams. Draw with Chelsea and lost to United and Arsenal.

        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          I agree with this tbh. Sitting in 3rd is good all things considered.

          1. Paqueta Rice
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            100%

            United were battered by City and the scoreline flattered United. IIRC Spurs have done well v City in recent years. If they get a result v City suddenly the narrative changes again.

  7. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Play Mitrovic (mci) or Zaha (whu)?

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Zaha
      Usually hauls when heavily sold

    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Mitro’s record vs top teams is great this season. I’d start him

  8. Bishopool
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Liverpool vs Napoli

    72’ 0:0
    73’ Nunez in
    85’ 1:0 (Salah G, Nunez A)
    95’ Nunez YC
    100’ 2:0 (Nunez G, VVD A)

    Energybomb Nunez!

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      he shd just be a super sub this season

  9. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    With Liverpool finishing 2nd, they cannot play Chelsea, Man City, Spurs or Napoli...

    This means they can only face Bayern, Porto or most likely.... Real Madrid or PSG.

    -------------

    Surely bookmakers will start lengthening those ridiculous 7/1 odds, that's almost as daft as Man City at 7/4.

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      third time lucky with revenge ob madrid ?

      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        They couldn't even beat them last season when they had all their best players fit along with Sadio Mane.

        1. ZimZalabim
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          theyve had the covid season chance over 2 legs then last season where courtois had a blinder and now third time lucky maybe ? could be ? why not ?

          1. nerd_is_the_werd
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Anything can happen of course.
            But you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone backing Liverpool these days...

    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Paris can still come 2nd in their group, no?

      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Yes, hence why they and Real Madrid are "most likely" to do so.

    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      I don’t see why 7/4 is daft. City clearly the best team in the competition and will surely win it one day!

  10. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    sorely tempted by Saka & Haaland > KDB & Wilson

    Got exact cash for it.

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      One GW late

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      For free or -4?

      Interesting that Wilson wasn’t talked so much about before GW14, in games where not injured he got 6, 2, 6, 6, 5, 2, 2, 5. Decent attacking returns in most weeks but zero bonus.

      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        His attacking numbers have always been brilliant when fit

  11. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Any midfielders for up to 5m worth getting this week?

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Reiss Nelson, if Saka is injured?

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        interesting shout with 2 games to go

        Does he start for sure over nketiah though ?

      2. Stranger Mings
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Yeh good shout

  12. AD2110
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Who scores more over the next two?

    A) KDB + Solanke
    B) Rashford + Kane

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      A

  13. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Salah>KDB doesn’t look as good anymore

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Is it because salah scored tonight?

      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I still want KDB but am not as keen to sell Salah…..he’s not going to the World Cup and feels like he’s got a big haul in him….

        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          He couldn’t haul vs Leeds at home and Forrest

          What makes you think he will vs Spurs away for example? I know is he can bang in a hat trick all of a sudden but truth is Salah has no 13m player value since March 2022

      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours ago

        Lucky goal

  14. ZimZalabim
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    What to do with this squad ?

    Guaita
    Trip, Canelo, White, Dalot
    Salah, Martinelli, Foden, Saka*
    DCL, Haaland*

    Ward, Bailey, Bueno, Toney*

    1FT 0ITB

    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Saka/Haaland to Wilson/KdB work?

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        shd work, having quite a stinking season so I think I need to make some ground up next two weeks

        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Same

      2. WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Like those moves

  15. ZimZalabim
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Liverpool 5 wins in 6 UCL games and 4 wins in the league

    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      No other team will top any group bar Bayern Munich with more points than Liverpool. Incredible bad luck

  16. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Thoughts on Andreas > Benrahma for the last two GWs?

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I like it

    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I think it’s decent punt, Benrahma looked very dangerous vs Manu

    3. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Don’t prefer Almiron instead?

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        I was just about to ask, would you not take Almiron over Benrahma?

        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Think I would, isn’t Cresswell on pens for West Ham?

    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Decent, Benrahma on pens too perhaps?

    5. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Sounds like you want a punt, and that's a decent shout.

      Everyone has Almiron now don't they?

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I don't know what I want tbh.

        Got like 3/4 different moves in mind atm.

  17. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    The Zambian Witchdoctor curse on Salah last time - did Salah continue to score in non prem games?

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I think it was in Jan and the start of feb iirc so it was 5 league games in a row

      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Ok thanks, don’t know why but felt like it was more than 5 games

        1. Casual Player
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          It was 5 games. I captained him for every one I think.

  18. jimmy12
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Worth doing Salah to KDB ?

    1. estheblessed
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I did. City's fixtures plus Liverpool's form

      1. jimmy12
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        I did KDB to Salah when they didnt play that week.
        I think i would be on more points if i kept him

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          You think?

    2. RICICLE
      2 mins ago

      Not now, with a depleted Spurs up next, can see Pool pulling off a strong win before the break arrives

  19. estheblessed
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    How's it looking...

    Pope
    Cancelo, Dier, Trippier
    Almiron, KDB, Martinelli, Trossard
    Kane, Haaland, Mitro

    Ward, Andreas, N. Williams, Emerson

  20. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Who to play ??
    A- Guaita WHU (A)
    B- Ward EVE (A)

    1. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Have the same decision to make, not an easy one

  21. Werner Bros
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Thought I did Toney to Wilson before the price rises, but must not have confirmed it as just seen I've still got Toney. Still the best move to make here or any other suggestions?

    Guiata Ward
    Trippier Dalot Cancelo Guehi Kilman
    Martinelli Salah Foden Zaha Andreas
    Haaland Wilson Mitro

    2FT 1.6ITB

  22. PKnox11
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Is selling Haaland a no brainer if I sell him for 12.0m? This is assuming we hear that he isnt gonna start against Fulham.

  23. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Glasgow Rangers becomes Worst Team in UEFA Champions League History (est. 1990).

    https://www.fourfourtwo.com/news/rangers-become-worst-ever-team-in-champions-league-group-stage-history

  24. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Best captain for tomorrow:

    a) Mbappe
    b) Messi
    c) Rodrygo

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Maybe B, but it's very close tbh.

    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Interesting, Messi is in great form, but might have him 3rd choice.

      Now, I see Rodrygo is on penalties, and Real Madrid must win to top group in an easy fixture v Celtic (h).
      There's also a clean-sheet point which might be handy.
      With Benzema out, he probably plays as ST, CF.
      Let's try him out for (c) and see how it goes.

  25. Vincenzo
    59 mins ago

    Salah to KDB -4? or skip

    Ward
    Trippier, Cancelo, Saliba
    Salah, Marti, Zaha, Almiron
    Halland, Wilson, Mitrovic
    Pickford, Cucurella, Cuehi, Andreas,

    Already used FT Tony to Wilson
    3.7 mil in bank

  26. Digital-Real
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Scammaca gone off the boil. Does Antonio come back into the starting 11?
    Would like to take a punt on him for GW15 & 16.

  27. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    59 mins ago

    UCL Question:

    My captain selection:

    A: Keep Salah as captain (22 pts.)
    B: Change to Mbappe
    C: Change to Messi
    D: Change to Vicinius Jr.
    E: Change to J. Mario

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      It's a no-brainer, you keep Salah on 22pts.
      Other players need at least 1 goal + 1 assist to match that score.
      Up to you of course.

    2. 11 smelly shirts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      I would keep the 22 points. All players you consider are playing for team that are through already. While they still might play and have a haul you can't be really sure that they show up or are just providing a 1-pointer

    3. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Thank you both.

  28. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    How's this for a WC team?

    Pickford (Ward)
    Cancelo, Trippier, Zouma (Dalot, Saliba)
    KDB, Trossard, Martinelli, Almirón (Andreas)
    Haaland, Kane, Wilson

    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Strong. Very strong

    2. RICICLE
      3 mins ago

      Very nice. For now you mean until the break? Or to make this team during the break with the unlimited transfers?

  29. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mine team is a little less handsome these days.

  30. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Foden falling sell, sell, sell!

