Who are FPL’s top chance creators this season?

Our latest Members article takes a look at Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) most creative players of 2022/23 so far.

In addition, we’ll also explore where teams have been creating their chances this season.

Only Premium Members are able to read these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

CHANCES CREATED

Position First Second Third Fourth Fifth Defenders Trippier (31) Cresswell (25) Alexander-Arnold (23) Dalot (20) Perisic (19) Midfielders De Bruyne (38) Andreas (34) Fernandes, Salah (29) Son (28) Forwards Kane (25) Jesus (20) Firmino (17) Adams, Toney (14)

Let’s first look at chances created in each FPL position.

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m) – imagine our shock – is top with 38 chances created, just ahead of budget midfielder Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) on 34. The Fulham playmaker continues to offer excellent value, with his share of set plays adding to his appeal.

Another player that stands out is Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier (£5.9m). The England right-back has created 31 chances.

Aaron Cresswell (£4.8m), meanwhile, places second among all defenders on 25, followed by Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m), Diogo Dalot (£4.8m) and Ivan Perisic (£5.5m).

EXPECTED ASSISTS (XA)

VIDEO LATEST