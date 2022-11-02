UCL Fantasy: Tuesday review + Wednesday captaincy tips

Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) got underway on Tuesday evening but managers playing the official Fantasy game can still make changes to their teams ahead of tonight’s ties.

Here, our in-house expert Louis (aka FPLReactions) – who is ranked 300th in the world out of 1.6 million managers – takes a look at the best captaincy options for Wednesday and reviews yesterday’s matches.

TUESDAY REVIEW

Porto v Atletico

The home side came into the match looking to win in an attempt to top their group and win they did. The Portuguese side looked comfortable for most of the match, although the 2-1 scoreline did not suggest that.

Porto midfielder Galeno (5.8m) secured a 10-point return after receiving the player of the match award and creating an assist.

Another successful asset was home striker Mehdi Taremi (7.7m). The Iranian international scored to take his total to seven points.

Leverkusen v Club Brugge

A 0-0 draw here meant Club Brugge finished the group as runners-up but, in UCL Fantasy terms, also meant that the attacking players on show ended up with meagre returns. However, Club Brugge midfielder Casper Nielsen (5.5m) still picked up eight points for his player of the match award and nine ball recoveries.

There were unsurprisingly plenty of defender hauls. One of them was Club Brugge defender Brandon Mechele (4.5m), who continued his fine form this campaign with a nine-point return. There was also a productive evening for teammate Bjorn Meijer (4.3m): he failed to start the last two Champions League matches but made the line-up in Matchday 6 and collected eight points for his patient owners.

Bayern v Inter

In the game with mass rotation for several key players on both sides, the German side still took a comfortable 2-0 win. Striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (6m) returned 10 points for his goal and player of the match award, while defender Benjamin Pavard (5.1m) took away a huge 14-point haul for his clean sheet, goal and eight ball recoveries.

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich (6.7m) picked up six points for his assist.

Sporting v Frankfurt

Both sides came into this match to win but it was Frankfurt that took the spoils in their 2-1 victory. Visiting midfielder Sebastian Rode (5.4m) received the player of the match award but only picked up four points, while teammate and striker Daichi Kamada (7m) hit six points for his goal.

Sporting midfielder Arthur Gomes (5.4m) collected a cool eight points for his goal and three ball recoveries.

Liverpool v Napoli

Ahead of the game, Liverpool knew they would have to beat Napoli 4-0 to win the group. Although that proved beyond their reach, the English side still came away with a heartening 2-0 win. Consistent returner and Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Salah (11.2m) bagged his fourth double-digit haul in a row, a far cry from his inconsistent returns in FPL. The Egyptian’s points on Tuesday evening consisted of a goal and a player of the match award.

Well-owned Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (6.5m) picked up seven points for his clean sheet, while goalscoring substitute Darwin Nunez (8.4m) returned seven points despite being restricted to a 17-minute appearance.

Rangers v Ajax

Rangers were looking to pick up their first positive result of the campaign but failed to do that as they slumped to a 3-1 loss at home and ended up with the worst group-stage record in Champions League history.

One of the biggest successes was budget Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus (5.4m), who hit 14 points after his goal, assist and player of the match award.

Fellow midfielder Steven Berghuis (7.2m) returned seven points for his goal and ball recoveries.

Marseille v Tottenham

The French side were absolutely dominant for the majority of the game but it was the away side that squeezed a 2-1 victory. After some fantastic saves, it was Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (5.5m) who collected the player of the match award. The Frenchman ended with six points.

Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (5.6m) took eight points for his goal.

Plzen v Barcelona

The Spanish giants finished the match as 4-2 winners.

Barcelona midfielder Ferran Torres (6.8m) collected 14 points after he scored two and won the player of the match award, while teammate and forward Raphinha (8.4m) bagged eight points for his two assists.

Former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso (5.5m) scored, taking his total to nine points.

Wednesday captaincy

There are some great captaincy options today.

One of these is Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku (9m). The improving form of the German side is linked to the improving form of the Frenchman. The penalty-taker has now netted in his last three consecutive matches, including a goal against Spanish giants Real Madrid. He faces a defensively fragile Shakhtar Donetsk in Matchday 6. Nkunku has both form and fixture to take up the armband.

Another fantastic option is PSG’s Kylian Mbappe (11.3m). The forward has proven to be one of the best players in the world and faces a very average Juventus side. Mbappe has been one of the best assets in the game this season and a good reflection of his potential was in Matchday 5: the Frenchman banked a whopping 16 points for his two assists and two goals.

The options continue to churn out elsewhere.

UCL Fantasy managers could also opt for the likes of Real Madrid midfielder Vinicius Junior (10m) or Benfica forward Rafa Silva (8.5m), with both players boasting good form and fixtures.