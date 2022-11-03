194
FPL two-week player punts: West Ham

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are only thinking about short-term transfer targets ahead of Saturday’s deadline, with unlimited transfers looming over the World Cup break.

So we’re only looking at Gameweeks 15 and 16 when it comes to players to bring in this week, with some of the teams with the more favourable two-week fixture runs shown below.

Above: How our Season Ticker looks when clubs are sorted by fixture difficulty over the next two Gameweeks

In this mini-series, we pick out some players to consider for a fortnight fling.

Having already looked at Brighton and Hove Albion assets, we now turn our attention to West Ham United.

WEST HAM’S UNDERLYING NUMBERS

Here we focus on West Ham’s underlying attacking and defensive numbers to see how they fare compared to other Premier League clubs over the last six matches.

In addition, we’ll also look at the Hammers’ home form in isolation, given that their next two fixtures are both at the London Stadium.

TotalRank v other clubs
Shots1011st
Shots on target288th=
Shots in the box615th
Big chances163rd=
Expected goals (xG)10.463rd=

Overall, West Ham’s attacking numbers are encouraging, as they sit joint-third over the last six matches for expected goals (xG).

In that time, they have faced Manchester United (a), Bournemouth (h), Liverpool (a), Southampton (a), Fulham (h) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (h).

It is worth noting that a large chunk (3.04) of that xG total was accumulated in one match against Fulham, yet the fact they have racked up 17 or more shots in each of their three home games in the sample is impressive.

TotalRank v other clubs
Shots conceded7610th
Shots on target conceded2711th=
Shots in the box conceded466th
Big chances conceded96th=
Expected goals conceded (xGC)5.242nd

While West Ham sit mid-table for shots and shots on target conceded over the last six matches, they have generally been low-quality attempts.

That’s best summed up by their recent clash with Liverpool, when the Reds peppered their goal with 22 shots, yet their biggest chance carried an xG value of 0.37.

Outside of Europe, consistency has been a problem for West Ham this season, with just three wins in their last nine league matches leaving them three points above the drop zone.

However, their home form is improving, having won six consecutive home matches in all competitions and three in a row in the league.

Their defensive numbers in their last four home league matches particularly stand out (see below), as they have allowed their opponents just two big chances and 2.46 xG combined.

TotalRank v other clubs
Shots conceded405th=
Shots on target conceded126th=
Shots in the box conceded235th=
Big chances conceded21st=
Expected goals conceded (xGC)2.461st

FPL TRANSFER TARGETS

  1. Drumandbaines123
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Would you play Shaw or Mitro this week if you had Dalot as well?

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Shaw

      Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Villa will probably score, so Mitro

      Open Controls
    3. Backstreet Moyes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mutro

      Open Controls
    4. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Close one. I lean towards Mitro

      Open Controls
    5. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Unai's got something for United

      Play Mitro

      Open Controls
  2. XX SMICER XX
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Bottomed - Thoughts on the below:

    White, Zaha & Salah to Patterson, Bowen & KDB (c) -4

    Pope
    Trippier Webster Cancelo
    Harrison KDB Bowen Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Solanke

    Ward Patterson Guehi Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not for -4. Not sure I'm keen on any of those transfers. Especially if Haaland is back

      Open Controls
      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks
        Do you think Zaha & Salah out score KDB & Bowen over the next two weeks then?

        Open Controls
  3. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Scammaca or DCL?

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      just now

      DCL

      Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah, DCL

      Open Controls
  4. AD2110
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Which to go for?

    A) Wilson + Saka
    B) Solanke + KDB

    Ward, 3.9
    Cancelo, Trippier, Gabriel, Neco, 4.0
    Salah, Zaha, Martinelli, XXX, Pereira
    Haaland, Mitro, XXX

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A is far more balanced

      Open Controls
  5. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    What would you do here, got 2ft and 0.3 in the bank

    Ward
    Cancelo dunk trippier
    Salah saka martinelli foden
    Haaland Nunez mitrovic

    Kepa guehi andreas neco

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Saka to Bowen?

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Considered that, also could do saka and Andreas to almiron and rash/trossard and bench mitrovic

        Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Is Mitro to Wilson affordable?

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        No can’t stretch to that but with 2 frees I could get trossard/rash for saka and get Wilson for mitro

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          6 mins ago

          Would not get rid of Saka surely?

          Open Controls
          1. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Could backfire but I really don’t see the chelsea match being high scoring. Would go for a 0-0 if I was making a prediction

            Open Controls
        2. BrockLanders
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          That's a good move tbf.

          Open Controls
          1. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Thanks

            Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Salah/Foden to Kdb/Almiron?

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers, if foden looks like he starts I’ll probably stick with him but if we get news that he’s benched again then this is very tempting

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Agree

          Open Controls
  6. jimmyharte
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    J.Murphy & Zaha out for Trossard and Almiron -4?

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not sure -4 is worth it

      Open Controls
      1. jimmyharte
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Why

        Open Controls
        1. BrockLanders
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          They're good moves, but I wouldn't take a -4 for them

          Open Controls
        2. XX SMICER XX
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I don’t think you get the -4 back over the next two weeks.

          Open Controls
  7. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    I can see quite a few of those players on 4YC and going to the World Cup will get booked this weekend ‘not in purpose’ to get the final week off

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Kane, Jesus and Mitro probably top of that unlikely list

      Open Controls
  8. MikeLowrey
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Current lineup - 2FT this week

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic White
    Salah Foden Martinelli
    Haaland Darwin Mitro

    (Iversen Bailey Andreas Emerson)

    A) Perisic & Bailey to Creswell & Miggy
    B) Perisic & Mitro to Cresswell & Wilson
    C) Perisic, Foden & Darwin to Creswell, KDB & Solanke (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Definitely B

      Open Controls
    2. jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  9. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    What would you do with this team and 2 FTs?

    Ward
    Cancelo, Gomez, Trippier
    Salah, Saka, Foden, Trossard
    Haaland, Mitro, Wilson

    Subs: Kepa, Andreas, Guehi, Doherty

    0.2 in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Gomez to WHU def maybe?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Think both Salah and Foden are worth keeping?

        Open Controls
        1. BrockLanders
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          I would. Gomez needs to go though. Maybe Zouma

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            If we just had indications that Foden will finally start, so much money and a good spot wasted week after week

            Open Controls
          2. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Dunk a good option

            Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gomez > Dalot

      Open Controls
    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Similar set up to my team. If foden and haaland start then im considering saka and Andreas to almiron and Rashford and benching mitro

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Nice!

        Open Controls
  10. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Salah & Foden to KDB & Rashford?

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      I’d stick, especially if haaland is fit and you’ll captain him

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
  11. Qaiss
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    If no other fires to put out, are Mitro owners on here selling to Scamacca/Wilson or keeping?

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      easy sell to Wilson imo

      Open Controls
      1. Snake Juice
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        to Wilson

        Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        I should have said “if you can’t afford Wilson”

        I can’t and I’m wondering whether Scamacca is worth it? His minutes are quite dodgy, Mitro will play every minute but he’s on 4 yellows… hmm

        Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      I’m really not sure on this, at the minute I’m tempted to hold…still think he might get something especially against Man U in 16 (might bench this week)

      Open Controls
    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Tempted by DCL/Darwin, already own Wilson

      Open Controls
  12. PScholes18
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Robbo and Andreas to Dalot and Rashford for -4 worth it?
    Of not I need to start Andreas, Robbo or Saliba if not.

    Open Controls
  13. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Saka on

    Open Controls
  14. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Saka subbed on. Don't get injured please...

    Open Controls
  15. Moneymar
    19 mins ago

    Maddison or Trossard?

    Open Controls
  16. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Saka is a wind up merchant for FPL

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      How? Very good player that gets returns and is on pens

      Open Controls
  17. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here?

    Pope
    Trippier Cancelo Castagne
    Salah Zaha Martinelli Foden
    Mitro Wilson Haaland

    Ward Gomez Jonny Andreas

    Open Controls
  18. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Anything worth a -4 here? 1m in the bank, and who do I captain?

    Pope
    Cancelo - Trippier - Castagne
    Salah - Foden - Martinelli - Zaha
    Haaland - Mitro - Wilson

    Ward - White - Andreas Neco

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hahahaha look at the team above and same question

      Open Controls
  19. Prinzhorn
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    I have 1.2 so I could do one of
    Patterson/Andersen/Dier
    to
    Saliba/Gabriel/White

    Could that be worth a hit?

    Open Controls
  20. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Reckon Pique is retiring just to help get Barcelona's wage bill down now they failed in UCL?

    Open Controls
  21. DagheMunegu
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Guys can I get your opinion please ?

    Pope
    Trippier Patterson Cancelo
    Salah Zaha Bowen Martinelli
    Haaland Mitro Firmino

    Iversen Andreas Guehi Doherty

    2ft itb

    If Foden starts, Salah Mitro to Foden Darwin ?

    Open Controls

