FPL Gameweek 16: The key player and team stats

With plenty of Premier League player and team data available to pore over in 2022/23, it’s time to once again wheel out the Big Numbers article ahead of Gameweek 16.

If you’re new to the site, this article series looks at the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) statistics ahead of the upcoming Gameweek.

These cherry-picked Opta stats can all be found in our Premium Members’ Area.

Only subscribers can read the full article; those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading, as well as see a list of the benefits that Membership brings, can do so by clicking here.

-8.00 expected goals prevented (xGP) by Mark Travers (£4.3m) this season, the worst xGP total in the division. For the uninitiated, this means that the Bournemouth goalkeeper has conceded eight more goals (24) than Opta thinks he ought to have (16) based on the quality of shots he has faced. Compare that to the now-injured Neto (£4.5m), whose xGP was a third-best +2.80, and there’s a rather convenient explanation as to why the Cherries now appear a softer touch to when Neto was between the sticks. Travers has had the misfortune of facing four big-six clubs in his five starts, however.

+6.20 xGP by Alisson (£5.4m) in the last six matches alone, underscoring the suggestion that whatever Liverpool have achieved in terms of results (wins over Spurs, West Ham and Man City) and clean sheets (two) in that time has been in large part down to their goalkeeper. The Reds are indeed rock-bottom of the table for expected goals conceded (xGC, 10.75) in their last six fixtures.

67.6% is Edouard Mendy‘s (£4.8m) save percentage this season, the 14th-best in the division among goalkeepers who have made more than one start. Top of the list? The man he replaced, Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m), who thwarted 88.0% of the attempts he faced before falling victim to a foot injury.

5 shots from inside the six-yard box attempted by Timothy Castagne (£4.5m) this season, two more than any other FPL defender. It’s a stat we reported on a fortnight ago but the Belgian has added another couple of close-range efforts since then and is behind only Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.1m) for expected goals (xG) in 2022/23 among players in their position.

19 shots attempted by Romain Perraud (£4.4m) this season, a total that no other defender can better. Ten of these efforts have arrived in the last three Gameweeks alone, with the left-back noticeably allowed to get forward more in the absence of a natural right-back on the other side of the pitch. He’s not an FPL transfer target for Gameweek 16, of course, but one to monitor if Nathan Jones takes over at the south coast and brings his wing-back system with him. Southampton top our Season Ticker from Gameweeks 17-26.