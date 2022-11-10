The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 16

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are usually thinking weeks and months ahead when it comes to their moves but Gameweek 16 is the last round of fixtures before unlimited transfers are granted, so one-week purchases are all we’re interested in.

The Scout Squad and the Scout Picks articles have even more relevance than usual this week, therefore, as they deal only with the upcoming Gameweek.

In the Scout Squad, our in-house panel of Sam, Az, Tom and Neale each put together an 18-man player longlist ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

These selections will go a long way toward deciding Friday’s final Scout Picks, with the FPL assets receiving the most votes in with a better chance of making the cut.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 16

