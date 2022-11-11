83
Pro Pundits November 11

FPL Gameweek 16: Brighton, price rises, the World Cup and defences

83 Comments
Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts, tips and own transfer plans.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser speaks about Brighton and Hove Albion, World Cup fatigue and how to select defenders.

The opening half of our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is almost done. Enough people have covered short-term punts, so I’m just going to talk about some specific things that I find interesting.

PICK DEFENDERS BASED ON TEAM OR OPPONENT?

Firstly, the scenario where you are faced with having to play either:

A)      A good player from a good team (such as Ben White (£4.6m)) but against a top-six opponent

B)      An attacking defender from a poor team, versus poor opposition (like Neco Williams (£4.1m) or Nathan Patterson (£4.0m)).

More often than not, player A wins. We’re faced with such a dilemma on many occasions and you just have to trust the better defence irrespective of the opposition. Quality, premium defences win out more often than not.

This is very subjective because if you look at the current situation at Chelsea – a usually elite defence having a bad period – they do not currently qualify for player A. The good defence needs to have all main personnel fit for scenario A to win out, which we FPL managers will be aware of.

This was very nicely displayed by @FPLGromit in these charts, plotting expected goals against (xGA) relative to the strength of opposition. It is worth noting that this is for the 2021-22 season.

Manchester City and Liverpool were the standout defences of last campaign (with Liverpool probably replaced by Arsenal and Newcastle United this time) but – even against more difficult opposition – their xGA was often less than the likes of Everton produced against weaker opponents.

It is also worth noting that the mindset of these lower teams, when facing each other, is to ‘go for it’ and this league seems to be losing low-block managers in favour of more modern ones with an attacking mindset that will ‘go for it’ irrespective of the opponent.

That latter thought in particular is an important factor to consider when deciding how much defensive investment should be in our Gameweek 17 squads.

WORLD CUP FRESHNESS AND FATIGUE

A trend in recent press conferences is managers talking about not worrying about their players going to the World Cup because they will remain match-fit, adding that those not taking part will need to work hard on their sharpness.

I used to think that players who are fully rested will be great after the World Cup, as we already saw after this year’s African Cup of Nations how Mohamed Salah’s (£12.7m) accumulated fatigue led to a reduction in productivity.

Now, I believe there is no point generalising because we will probably only need to worry about the players who reach the semi-finals and beyond. Whilst we will have this information closer to the Gameweek 17 deadline, it might just be worth making a mental note that teams that don’t have many World Cup participants could do well in late December and January.

ATTACKING SEAGULLS

I also wanted to mention how incredibly impressive Brighton’s attack is. Irrespective of the opposition, Leandro Trossard (£7.1m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£4.9m) might be great picks.

They are an extreme version of how things were under Graham Potter. They are very aggressive, create plenty and have impressed me enough to put them down as part of my thinking for the season’s second half.

One thing I do want to mention is that your one-week punts should not transfer out players who you have accumulated substantial value on. The likes of Erling Haaland (£12.2m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.9m) will continue to be very important, so have a look at your squad and the value accrued when transferring out players for Gameweek 16.

Additionally, prices can rise on Saturday night of Gameweek 16 based on transfers made before the morning deadline. If you want some of these imminent risers for your Gameweek 17 team, remember to act quickly and get them in place.

This is all from my end. I hope you have a great Gameweek 16. Enjoy your FPL break.

  1. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    One week punt.up top?

    Martial or Darwin?

    Wilson coming out

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      D.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Common sense says Darwin. I went Martial.

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        Too many jousting sticks to the head or too much ale?

        1. NorCal Villan
          4 mins ago

          I picture our knight to be more of a mead man 😎

          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Can we start a rumour that behind the macho exterior he likes nothing more than kicking back with a pina colada and a copy of luxury castle monthly?

            1. The Knights Template
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Jousting Journal thank you very much!

    3. SirWenger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      22 mins ago

      Has to be Solanke

  2. chunk
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Who’s has everyone got the Captains armband on

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Back on Haaland … will see if there is a leak tomorrow I suppose

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Stubing FTW

      1. NorCal Villan
        just now

        Ahab

    3. T88MYE
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      KDB

      1. chunk
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I’m between KDB and KANE

    4. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Hasselbaink

    5. HD7
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Haaland if no update saying something else

    6. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Switched to Salah about 20mins ago. Will switch to Haaland if I beat the site going down.

    9. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      KDB

  3. Boomerang V
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who is the best 1-week punt defender up to 5.0?

    No Palace, Arsenal or Brighton

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Cresswell

  4. HD7
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    1 FT

    Get in one of TAA, Robbo, Gross or Almiron? 

    Allison   
    Cancelo VVD Trippier Dalot*
      KDB Rashford Saka Martinelli  
    Haaland Jesus   

    Ward Andreas Zanka Greenwood

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Gross

  5. Kane5
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Play one:
    A - Dunk
    B - Guehi
    C - Andreas

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      C

  6. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    A) Bowen to Kulu
    B) Bowen to Trossard
    C) Bowen to Rashford
    D) Bowen to Zaha (reverse of last week's transfer)
    E) Bowen & Wilson to Trossard/Almiron/Rashford & Darwin (-4)

    Pope
    Cancelo, Trippier, Gabriel
    Foden, Martinelli, Bowen, Saka
    Haaland, Kane, Wilson

    Ward, Andreas, Guehi, Neco

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Don’t sell Bowen.

      1. Big Ronnie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        Really? What would you do?

        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Have I missed news on Bowen, is he doubt or are you just fed up with him? I think he’s a good option this week despite his form. I’d leave your team as is to be honest. I’d Wilson misses out you have two decent subs. Dunno how much cash you have but maybe pope to Allison to avoid double Newcastle defence

          1. Big Ronnie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            Just feel like Bowen was a mistake and think others could easily outscored him. £0.5m ITB, would like Darwin but can't do a straight swap for Wilson.

            1. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              I honestly think the four midfield replacements are all great options but think Bowen is a great option too … Bowen could dish out a Zaha style troll retribution if you sell him this week.

  7. Londongeezaa
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    What time will the servers crash tomorrow?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pencilled in for 10.40

    2. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      just now

      We will see

  8. Mane Mane Mane
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Ward or Sanchez

  9. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Play one
    A) Guéhi (NFO)
    B) Neco (CRY)
    C) gomez (SOU)

    1. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

  10. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    What to do with 1ft? 1.2itb

    Ward
    Trippier Cancelo Cresswell Gabriel
    Salah Foden Saka Martinelli
    Wilson Haaland

    Kepa Scamacca Andreas Neco

    Thanks!

    1. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Same team as me. Toying with Wilson to Darwin

  11. The Wizard of Ozil
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Ward
    Trippier - VVD - Cancelo (Dunk,Guehi)
    Salah - Saka - Foden - Zaha (Andreas)
    Mitro - Haaland - Solanke

    What would you do here with 2ft’s and 0.1 in bank

    A) Mitro -> Martial
    B) Mitro & Andreas -> Greenwood & Trossard/Rashford
    C) Mitro & Guehi -> Moore & Perisic
    D) Mitro & Iverson -> Moore & Ramsdale (playing Bench boost)

    Greenwood/Moore on bench in b,c

    1. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B C D leave a benching headache.

      Go A

  12. Cali
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    1 FT, 0 ITB. What’s the best option?

    A) Cucurella to Gabriel
    B) Mount to Trossard
    C) Wilson to Solanke/Martial

    Sanchez
    Cancelo, Trippier, Guehi
    KDB, Martinelli, Zaha, Andreas
    Wilson, Haaland, Firmino

    GK, Mount, Cucurella, Romero

    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I did Mount to Trossard. Who to bench is a bit of a dilemma, though. I've benches Andreas at the moment

  13. P-P-A-P
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    I'm going Sanchez based on clean sheet odds.

    1. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      In answer to Sanchez or Ward.
      Doh.

  14. tristanabc
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Best 1 week punt, 0.3itb:

    A) Wilson -> Moore
    B) Wilson -> Martial
    C) Andreas -> Garnacho

    Guaita
    Cancelo Saliba Trippier
    Salah Foden Bowen Zaha
    Haaland Wilson

    Ward Andreas Neco Kilman

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B

    2. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Who is the 3rd striker? You’ve only got 14 players…

      1. tristanabc
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Why do I always do that.

        Solanke

    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

  15. George James
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Play one

    A) Wilson

    B) Bailey

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A.

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

  16. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    A. Foden, Martial, Andreas (Mitrovic**)
    B. Kane, Alvarez, Andreas (Summerville)
    C. Saka, Martial, Alvarez (Andreas)

    1. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      B. Kane could go beserk

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Thought he had a fatigue?

      2. NorCal Villan
        just now

        My love for you is like a truck, Berserker

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      B

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks.

  17. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Bailey > Kulu (-4)

    Y/N

    Bailey in good form but think kulu will return this week

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      N.

      Don't like a hit for single week.

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      just now

      No

  18. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Unfortunately Can't get both
    Cancelo & Darwin so who is best for this GW
    A- Cancelo + Solanke
    B- Dunk + Darwin

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      B.

      Have you considered a compromise with Perisic + Alvarez?

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Are u sure about Picking B with Darwin ?

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          I don't fancy Darwin. But, its better than A. I would have done Dunk + Martial. But I understand opinions differ -- to each his own.

          1. OptimusBlack
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Cheers buddy

  19. 007 [RoboKlopp]
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who is better for this gw: Martial or Solanke?
    Cheers.

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Martial.

  20. JoeJitzu +42
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    2FT

    A. Foden Mitrovic to Almiron Darwin
    B. Jesus Mitrovic to Darwin Solanke

    Salah Foden Zaha Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

  21. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Not injured, no more games until December, City almost didn’t win last Saturday without him on the pitch. Why would Haaland be benched? Something I’ve missed?

  22. Rbyrne95
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Wilson & Foden > Darwin & Rashford/Trossard -4?

    Foden can haul anytime but last 4 weeks been 1,1,1,2 points and I’m sick of it. Rather go with consistent game time.

  23. Clintymints
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wilson dead?

    Darwin in?

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think Wilson will play. But Howe said he is a doubt in the press.

    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I want to do Wilson - Darwin, but it would be for a -4. For free, I would.

  24. salle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ward
    Cancelo, trippier, white
    bailey, martinelli, salah, kdb, andreas
    wilson, kane

    Mitro, N.williams, Kilman, Raya

    1ft 0.4 itb. waiting for city leaks.

    A) Kane + kilman > haaland + patterson -4
    B) Kane + mitro > haaland + solanke -4
    C) kdb + mitro > haaland + rashford -4
    D)kdb + mitro > haaland + zaha -4
    E) mitro > solanke prey haaland blanks

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      C

  25. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Guaita
    Trippier, Cancelo, Dunk
    Salah, Zaha, Almiron, Martinelli,
    Haaland (c), Alvarez, Solanke

    Ward, Neco, Guehi, Andreas

    1ft 6.4itb

    Alvarez to?

    A Kane
    B Darwin

    Think I will be making my transfer this week before the servers go down. Can't be bothered with the stress.

  26. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Had a free transfer to burn last night
    Went Mitro to Solanke just to save 0.1

    Start Wilson or Solanke

    Ward
    Trippier-TAA-Cancelo-Saliba
    Foden-Trossard-Salah(VC)-Almiron
    Solanke-Haaland(C)
    Kepa-Wilson-Andreas-Castagne

    Start Wilson or Solanke

  27. Stavrosplay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Starting
    Pope
    Trippier, Cancelo, Dier
    Salah, Trossard, Bowen, Martinelli
    Jesus, Haaland, Wilson

    Bench
    Ward, Andreas, Guehi, Emerson

    Not sure wether to start
    A: Andreas over Wilson
    B: Guehi over Wilson
    C: Ward over Pope

    Or any other suggestions
    Would appreciate any help

  28. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    What to do here lads, 1FT, 0.2 ITB, cheers! Maybe some one week punt?

    Guaita,Ward
    Cancelo,White,Neco,Trippier,Guehi
    Kdb,Martinelli,Zaha,Almiron,Andreas
    Kane,Haaland,Wilson

  29. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) Guehi to Gabriel/Zinchenko
    B) Pope to Ramsdale/Alisson

  30. abaalan
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    A. Mitro + wilson -> Darwin + Moore
    B. Mitro + Doherty -> Solanke + Perisic

    For free, which one?

