Man City v Brentford team news: Haaland and Foden start

The final Gameweek before the six-week World Cup break gets underway this lunchtime at the Etihad.

It’s a huge game from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, with armbands aplenty handed to Erling Haaland and plenty of interest elsewhere in the reigning champions.

Manchester City v Brentford kicks off at 12:30 GMT.

Haaland returns to the City starting line-up for the first time in 18 days, having made the bench in both of City’s last two matches in all competitions.

And Phil Foden is also back in the starting XI after his trio of benchings in Gameweeks 13-15.

A recall for Aymeric Laporte is the third and final change to Pep Guardiola’s team from the side that beat Fulham.

Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez drop to the bench, while Nathan Ake misses out as his wife is giving birth.

Joao Cancelo starts, having served his one-match ban in midweek.

As for Brentford, Ivan Toney is back in Premier League action after missing last weekend’s draw with Nottingham Forest through suspension.

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen and Frank Onyeka also come into the side as Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa and Keane Lewis-Potter drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Stefan, Dias, Phillips, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis.

Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen, Janelt, Jorgensen, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Cox, Norgaard, Canos, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Crama, Yarmoliuk.

