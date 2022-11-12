808
Dugout Discussion November 12

Man City v Brentford team news: Haaland and Foden start

The final Gameweek before the six-week World Cup break gets underway this lunchtime at the Etihad.

It’s a huge game from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, with armbands aplenty handed to Erling Haaland and plenty of interest elsewhere in the reigning champions.

Manchester City v Brentford kicks off at 12:30 GMT.

Haaland returns to the City starting line-up for the first time in 18 days, having made the bench in both of City’s last two matches in all competitions.

And Phil Foden is also back in the starting XI after his trio of benchings in Gameweeks 13-15.

A recall for Aymeric Laporte is the third and final change to Pep Guardiola’s team from the side that beat Fulham.

Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez drop to the bench, while Nathan Ake misses out as his wife is giving birth.

Joao Cancelo starts, having served his one-match ban in midweek.

As for Brentford, Ivan Toney is back in Premier League action after missing last weekend’s draw with Nottingham Forest through suspension.

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen and Frank Onyeka also come into the side as Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa and Keane Lewis-Potter drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Stefan, Dias, Phillips, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis.

Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen, Janelt, Jorgensen, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Cox, Norgaard, Canos, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Crama, Yarmoliuk.

  1. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Edison keeps Toney out and city in it

    
  2. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Toney to Qatar…

    
    1. SirWenger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Immediately. Never missed peno

      
  3. SirWenger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    CIteh is shitty

    
  4. Steve McCroskey
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Laporte what is that hair, deserve the draw for that alone

    
    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Same barber as Foden….Lego World

      
    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      just now

      His whole head is bandaged up after having his head split open earlier

      
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      You know his head is bandaged up?

      
  5. El Matador
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Don't captain Haaland, he scores 3.
    Captain Haaland, he scores 0.

    
    1. MissouriMarten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      He has 1.

      
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        He means goals.

        
        1. MissouriMarten
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Ah, that makes more sense!

          
  6. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    NUFC to close the gap in the title race

    
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Hope so

      
  7. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Come on Foden, one more!

    
  8. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    no YC for Toney there? lol

    
  9. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    10 minutes added time lol.

    
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Accurate to be fair

      
  10. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Zero regrets as i consciously played it safe with Halaand captaincy. But never liked it and have now missed most his hatricks and captained the blanks…

    
  11. rokonto
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Why 10 mins added time?

    
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Laporte head injury + other general stoppages.

      
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Laporte treatment and VAR vs on field ref malfunction

      
  12. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    So tired from fpl, looking forward to a long break!

    
  13. FCHaalandaise
    just now

    Not a bad start really as a Foden KDB Haaland(c) owner

    A small green to start off

    

