With the World Cup getting underway on Sunday, we’ll be bringing you some team reveals from Fantasy managers and Fantasy Football Scout users who have been successful in international tournaments or short-format games in the past.

Here, the intriguingly monikered FPLDuck (@FPLDuck) – whose successes include top 100 finishes in the FIFA World Cup and UCL Fantasy games – talks us through their Matchday 1 draft.

Make sure to check out our complete guide for everything else you need ahead of Qatar 2022.

MATCHDAY 1 TEAM

I’ve got Uruguay’s Sergio Rochet as my likely $4.0m starting goalkeeper, with Wayne Hennessey ($4.5m) potentially dropping out of this draft because there is talk that in-form positional rival Danny Ward ($4.5m) may start instead for Wales.

My defence is packed with five attacking full-backs/wing-backs that pose plenty of goal threat and who are likely to start every game, except for perhaps a dead rubber in the third round of group matches if qualification is already sealed.

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.