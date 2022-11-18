21
  1. OLA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Lads, what do you think of Sarabia? Seems like he is one the most prolific for returns player in Spain squad.

    1. fenixri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Was going to ask same question.

      I am torn between Dominguez+Adm/Martinez+Sarabia.

  2. Hymie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Interested why power captain MD2 and not later in the tourney?

  3. teddy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Has anyone sought clarification on the captaincy rules? The wording is ambiguous. Is it just two bites of the cherry, or can you have a captain every day? What about between different matches on one day?

    1. donbagino
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      You can change your captain after all games finish in a day.

    2. fenixri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Same as UCL, or Euros

  4. donbagino
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    My current dilemma is: ADM vs De Paul. The difference is 3,5 mln and we should be aware that midfielder get points for tacles and key passes.

    1. fenixri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      De Paul is nailed in my team. I am torn should i triple Arg with ADM or go safe with Martinez

  5. Leab81
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    My squad at moment it

    Gk: Alison,
    Def: Cancelo, Dumfries, Trippier, Pavad
    Mid: KDB Trossard, Sane
    Fwd: Messi, Gnarby, Mbappe (C)

    1. fenixri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I see a lot people putting faith into Germany. What is a reason behind that?

      I think they have a really tricky group with hard MD2 and Japan who has really nice squad MD1. Plus they dont have real striker (reminds me of when Gotze was pushed to play Fw) and mid could rotate a lot.

      1. OLA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        One of the best coaches in the tournament, good connections between players (attack literally could be from the one club) plus they are simply score lots of goal and even are able to tear the high defence of Spain apart.

        1. fenixri
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Ty for the insight

  6. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Best 12th Man for MD 1?

    A. Kane vs. Iran
    B. Mbappe vs. Australia
    C. Ronaldo vs. Ghana

    Have Messi, KDB and Neymar.

    Thanks.

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A or B

  7. BarrowAFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    I'm probably being a bit dumb here but I don't seem to recall giving my team a name. Is there anywhere to edit team name?

  8. Tor Total Football
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Decided to play World cup fantasy but I don't know how to activate the 12th Man chip? Is it available after the deadline?

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Click the yellow lightening symbol which activates your boosts 🙂

      1. Tor Total Football
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Nice one thank you!

        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          who's your 12th Man?

  9. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Any previews for Serbia and Uruguay?

  10. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who are you going with for your GK's?

    at present I am on, Hassan & Rochet.

    And go 🙂

