Our World Cup Fantasy team previews continue with a look at Wales, making their first appearance since 1958.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Qatar and more.

To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each nation.

Here, Fantasy Football Scout users Nick Pasquet and Nathan Hand help us profile Rob Page’s Dragons.

All prices given are from the official FIFA World Cup Fantasy game.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Waiting longer than the other European play-off finalists due to the ongoing situation for opponents Ukraine, early June finally brought the victory that ended Wales’ 64-year wait to return to the World Cup.

After finishing second to Belgium in Group E, they just about scraped the sixth-best runner-up place that allowed them a golden ticket to try again. Austria were downed by a Gareth Bale ($8.0m) brace before Ukraine were unsuccessful in Cardiff.

Path A playoff Semi-final: Wales 2-1 Austria

Path A playoff Final: Wales 1-0 Ukraine

MATCHES OF 2022

However, the Welsh are winless in five matches. Promotion to Nations League A4 was swiftly followed by summer relegation, with one point from six outings against the Netherlands, Poland and Belgium.

Although they scored in all but one of this year’s nine matches, conversely only one clean sheet has been kept.

24 March 2022 WC playoff semi-final Wales 2-1 Austria 29 March 2022 Friendly Wales 1–1 Czech Republic 1 June 2022 Nations League Poland 2-1 Wales 5 June 2022 WC playoff final Wales 1-0 Ukraine 8 June 2022 Nations League Wales 1-2 Netherlands 11 June 2022 Nations League Wales 1-1 Belgium 14 June 2022 Nations League Netherlands 3-2 Wales 22 September 2022 Nations League Belgium 2–1 Wales 25 September 2022 Nations League Wales 0-1 Poland

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

22/09/2022 – Belgium 2-1 Wales (Moore)

(3-4-2-1) Hennessey; Norrington-Davies, Rodon, Mepham; C Roberts, Ampadu, Smith, N Williams; James, Johnson; Moore

25/09/2022 – Wales 0-1 Poland

(3-4-2-1) Hennessey; Norrington-Davies, Rodon, Cabango; C Roberts, Levitt, Morrell, N Williams; James, Johnson; Bale

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

“Round of 16. Group B is a very tight group and, with favourites England not up to standard and carrying a few injuries, it really is up for grabs. Wales will be hard to beat and I think will have enough to narrowly beat one of Iran or the United States and draw with the other. “They could even manage a draw with England. Therefore, second place in the group followed by a round of 16 exit seems most likely for me.” – Nick Pasquet

“I think Wales can make it out of the group but will struggle to go any further than the round of 16 due to the quality of other teams. Finishing second in the group means facing the winners of Group A – most likely the Netherlands or Senegal. “The quality of those nations is a lot better, despite our passion and desire to win. I think there is still a chance – maybe a repeat of Euro 2016 is possible?” – Nathan Hand

STRENGTHS

“Gareth Bale’s individual brilliance. He’s a talisman, repeatedly producing match-winning moments on his own. Additionally, they defend set pieces well and have good general defensive organisation. “There’s always someone to provide a threat in the box, either using Kieffer Moore as a target man or via late runs into the box from Aaron Ramsey.” – Nick Pasquet

“The fans play a massive part in how we play but this is now limited due to pricing. Yet we have a very young squad (the third-youngest, to be exact) and the passion of these players is like no other. As Gareth Bale said, they play for the dragon on the shirt.” – Nathan Hand

WEAKNESSES

“Lack of squad depth. If any major midfield injuries arrive, Wales will start to look short of quality and quickly lose creativity. They have really struggled when playing the likes of Joe Morrell and Dylan Levitt, as they don’t offer much going forward. “Physical strength in midfield is also a weak point. Dan James is a keen runner but doesn’t offer consistent quality on the ball, with a final pass that is often poor.” – Nick Pasquet

“Squad depth is a big issue, with a lot of players being taken for sentimental reasons. If injuries become a problem, we could be in big trouble with the lack of quality in reserve. The first team could definitely go far, though.” – Nathan Hand

THE KEY FANTASY TARGETS

Naturally, the first name that comes to mind is Gareth Bale. Like both Sadio Mane ($8.5m) and Robert Lewandowski ($10.0m), he’s a world-class talent spearheading his lesser nation on the grandest stage.

It was Bale’s free-kick that forced the decisive play-off own goal to defeat Ukraine, after scoring from a similar situation against Austria in the semi-final. So it’s no surprise to see him on both free-kick and penalty duties for Wales, although corners seem to be shared amongst several others.

As the official FIFA World Cup Fantasy game allows mid-Gameweek player switching, Wales’ Group B placing will add appeal to their cheap assets, who can quickly be removed if they blank.

This return-or-switch policy looks good for goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey ($4.5m), wing-back Connor Roberts ($4.0m) and tall forward Kieffer Moore ($6.0m).

In midfield, Aaron Ramsey ($7.5m) looks quite pricey and it’s been a year since he scored for Wales.

“Conor Roberts: I can see three tight games and at least one clean sheet for Wales. Roberts is likely to start every match and, by playing in an advanced wing-back position, is tasked with crossing towards the aerial threats in the box. Potential for both clean sheets and assists. “Gareth Bale: Obvious choice, as the main man for Wales and on all main set pieces. The most likely goal scorer and man-of-the-match. “Kieffer Moore: A cheap forward that is always a threat in the air, regularly scoring in big moments for Wales.” – Nick Pasquet

“Neco Williams, Brennan Johnson and Gareth Bale are all exceptional Fantasy choices and at least two will be in my team. “Very good defensively, playing a wing-back system allows Williams to get forward and put crosses in for Kieffer Moore, who is in great form for Bournemouth. Johnson is a young player with great potential and Gareth Bale is the obvious choice, being the big game player that he is.” – Nathan Hand

PREDICTED LINE-UP

Both correspondents have settled on nine of the starting XI, with a slight disagreement over where the versatile Ethan Ampadu ($4.0m) will be deployed against the United States.

Nick thinks the 22-year-old plays at centre-back to allow a start for Joe Allen ($6.0m), whilst Nathan believes Chris Mepham ($4.5m) will push Ampadu into midfield. Alongside Bale and Moore, it could either be Daniel James ($6.0m) or Brennan Johnson ($6m).