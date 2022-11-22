Mexico and Poland meet this afternoon in Group C and there’s plenty at stake following Saudi Arabia’s surprise 2-1 win over Argentina.

Kick-off is at 16:00 GMT.

World Cup cult hero Guillermo Ochoa captains Mexico, with star man Hirving Lozano up front. The latter is part of the Napoli side that top Serie A, providing four goals and three assists at club level so far this season.

Elsewhere, Raul Jimenez is named among the substitutes having not quite returned to full fitness.

As for Poland, Robert Lewandowski is paired with another Napoli player Piotr Zielinski in attack, in what looks like a 3-5-2 formation.

They are joined by Aston Villa’s Matty Cash – who declared for Poland last year – at right wing-back and former Arsenal ‘keeper Wojciech Sczesny in goal.

Juventus forward Arkadiusz Milik is among the subs.

MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS

Mexico XI: Ochoa, Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo, Herrera, Alvarez, Chavez, Lozano, Vega, Martin

Poland XI: Szczesny, Berezynski, Glik, Kiwior, Cash, Kaminski, Krychowiak, Szymanski, Zalewski, Zielinski, Lewandowski