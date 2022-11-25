12
  1. gunshot
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    No FIFA fantasy points for Pervis Estupinan? Has anyone got him in your squad?

    1. gunshot
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Anyone???

    2. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Similar with Davy Klassen for me. No points at all, even though he got an assy

    3. Scratch
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Got nothing from Pulisic for some reason

      1. BrockLanders
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah. Some players look like they haven't even played. It's ridiculous

  2. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Anyone that triggered MD2 wildcard chip. At the top your team page for Free Transfers does it say unlimited?

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes it does indeed

    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep, it does on mine.

  3. Lionac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Is Messi best capitain option to switch from Kane? Or maybe better to go with Brazil attacker?

    1. gunshot
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Messi

  4. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    England were appalling today. Like the dark days of Capello and Sven. I have been very critical of Southgate in the last 2 tournaments (where we were gifted draws from the gods and blew it). I was vocal before the tournament, but Southgate tactically was superb against Iran (only Iran i know but look how good they were against Wales) and i genuinely felt guilty for thinking that. Today he restored my faith in his inability. Still, i acknowledge i was wrong before Iran, and i hope to be proved wrong again. If only Southgate could grow a pair, he and the team could genuinely go far in this tournament

  5. BrockLanders
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Reckon Davy Klassens points will be added at some point this century?

