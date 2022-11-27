95
95 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Yes Alba!!

  2. It's coming home
    5 mins ago

    Sule is German version of Harry Maguire.

  3. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    gotta love how the Spanish make positive substitutions and go for it! unlike other teams

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Spain have a national identity for playing football in a way that no other team other than maybe Brazil have.

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Indeed! would be a great Final if it were to somehow play out that way

  4. FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    That’s what happens when you actually play with a striker!

  5. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Another assist for Alba...easily the best fantasy defender for world cup

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      just now

      should've kept him

  6. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    late challenge should've been yellow for Gnabry

    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Glad ref let him off lol

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        phew, dodged one mate 😉

  7. lions
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Amazingly Germany can still qualify if they beat Costa rica. They'd need a favour from Spain but Japan didn't look like much today

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      So unfair 😉

    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Even a rested Spain could beat Japan or at least draw

  8. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    It was nice to have both Asensio and Olmo and watch them, but 🙁

  9. lions
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Brazil v Spain Quarter Final here we come

