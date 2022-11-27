Spain are looking to make it two wins from two as they face Germany in a classic clash in Group E on Sunday.

Luis Enrique’s side ran riot with a 7-0 win over Costa Rica in Matchday 1, while Germany began the tournament in contrasting fashion, losing to Japan 2-1.

Kick-off is at 19:00 GMT.

Luis Enrique makes just one change to his starting XI, as Cesar Azpilicueta makes way for Dani Carvajal at right-back.

Gavi is the most-owned Spain player in the official FIFA game, followed by Pedri, with their ownerships sitting at 9.8% and 6.6% respectively.

As for Germany, Hansi Flick makes two alterations in an attempt to get his side back on track.

Nico Shlotterbeck and Kai Havertz both drop to the bench, with Thilo Kehrer and Leon Gortezka handed starts.

That means wonderkid Jamal Musiala continues in attack alongside Bayern Munich teammates Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller, while Leroy Sane is named among the substitutes.

MATCHDAY 2 LINE-UPS

Spain XI: Simon, Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Alba, Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Torres, Olmo, Asensio

Germany XI: Neuer, Sule, Kehrer, Rudiger, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Goretzka, Gnabry, Musiala, Muller

TODAY’S RESULTS SO FAR

