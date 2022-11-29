128
Pro Pundits November 29

FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Fixtures reaction and first-draft team reveal

128 Comments
Share

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) resuming on Boxing Day, we’ll be welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the restart.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

First up is five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, who tells us how he’s planning for Gameweek 17.

... 2

Following Monday’s Double Gameweek announcement, I thought I’d jump on and put down some initial ideas for the restart, looking at potential players to bring in and team structure.

With Gameweeks 19, 20 and 23 all featuring teams who play twice, there is quite a lot to unpack given that we all have unlimited transfers.

So, I’m going to start by running through each of the teams involved in the Doubles, offering my thoughts on who to target and who to avoid. I’ll also share a first draft of my team for Gameweek 17.

FULHAM
Who has the best FPL fixtures over the next six Gameweeks? 16

GW17-21 fixtures: cry | SOU | lei + CHE | new | TOT

Fulham have netted a very decent 24 goals from 15 games so far this season and rank 10th for minutes-per-expected goals (xG). Given that they meet Crystal Palace and Southampton in Gameweeks 17 and 18, followed by a Double, I’m going to hold onto Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) and Andreas Pereira (£4.6m), both of whom have served me well so far.

Mitrovic has raced to nine Premier League goals from 12 matches, three of which came while carrying an injury, while only Kevin De Bruyne (£12.6m) has created more chances than Pereira. In terms of value, they are two of the best in the game.

Defensively, Marco Silva’s side have registered just three clean sheets and sit bottom for minutes-per-expected goals conceded (xGC), so their backline is an avoid.

CHELSEA
The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit 8

GW17-21 fixtures: BOU | nfo | MCI + ful | CRY | liv

Chelsea are struggling in the Premier League and have looked very ordinary under Graham Potter so far, scoring just nine and conceding eight in his eight league matches in charge. It’s early days for the former Brighton and Hove Albion gaffer, but 18th for mins-per-xG and 11th for mins-per-xGC in that time is poor.

However, the fixtures from Gameweeks 17 to 20 are really good: first up is newly-promoted Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, followed by a Double which includes a trip to Fulham, then Crystal Palace.

Fitness pending, Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m) and Reece James (£5.8m) are both nice options who are currently on the Watchlist. In attack, Raheem Sterling (£9.7m) has struggled since Potter took over, partly due to being picked in unfamiliar positions. Even when he does start, we don’t know where he’ll play, which is off-putting, given that it’s impossible to target any zonal matchups.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
FPL Gameweek 4: Sunday's goals, assists, bonus and statistics

GW17-21 fixtures: bre | AVL | cry | ARS + mci * | ful  

128 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SM001
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Is transferring Trippier out for a -3 worth it? 0m in the bank.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Probably. Expected pts for Maehle and Raum + Brazil defense are high.

      Open Controls
      1. SM001
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Or hopefully Walker pulls up in the first 15mins!

        Open Controls
        1. jacob1989
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          then taa would come in

          Open Controls
    2. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Not worth i guess. If Wales scores then you are in negative. You still have 3 bench players for such scenarios.

      Open Controls
  2. FantasyHero
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Mount isn't starting so best Mount replacement:
    1. Bellingham
    2. Pulisic
    3. Ziyech

    Open Controls
    1. SM001
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Pulisic. He looked dangerous against England.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
  3. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Getting a feeling that Iran are going to top the group

    Open Controls
    1. It's coming home
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Every team is so afraid of France they are willing to lose just to avoid it. Iran will play for a draw just to avoid France.

      Open Controls
      1. Original Sin
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Doesnt make sense to me. Iran can only avoid France if they top the group, right?

        Open Controls
  4. It's coming home
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Can you wildcard now if some of your players already played? I totally forgot that teams already in the knockout stage will rest players.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      No the boosters have to be activated in between matchdays

      Open Controls
  5. Lucas8406
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Shaw or Pavard?

    Open Controls
    1. It's coming home
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Shaw. Pavard did not play last game. Shaw is definitely starting against Wales.

      Open Controls
  6. It's coming home
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Trippier to:
    A)Saiss
    B)Shaw
    C)Maehle
    D)Raum

    Open Controls
    1. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Raum

      Open Controls
  7. It's coming home
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Saka to:
    A)Foden
    B)Ziyech

    Open Controls
    1. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Foden

      Open Controls
  8. FFscouter
    56 mins ago

    NEW POST

    Open Controls
  9. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    England still goes through even if they loose, right?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.