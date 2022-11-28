16
News November 28

FPL Double Gameweeks 19, 20 + 23 announced

16 Comments
We interrupt this World Cup coverage to bring you news of a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – remember that? – Double Gameweek announcement.

FPL, which has been made to look as well organised as the Arsenal 1990/91 back four by FIFA’s Fantasy game, will get back underway on Gameweek 17 with a normal complement of 10 fixtures.

That’s also the case in Gameweek 18 but the ‘doubles’ then kick off in early 2023, with Gameweeks 19, 20 and 23 all featuring teams who are scheduled to play twice.

The headline news is that Manchester City get Double Gameweeks in both January and February (one of which is a ‘conditional’ one if no FA Cup replays are needed), with London clubs Fulham, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal all getting one Double Gameweek each.

  For the Brazil v Switzerland Dugout Discussion, click here.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 19

TEAMS THAT DOUBLE

Fulham: Leicester City (a), Chelsea (h)
Chelsea: Manchester City (h), Fulham (a)

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 20

TEAMS THAT DOUBLE

Manchester City: Manchester United (a), Tottenham Hotspur (h)*
Tottenham Hotspur: Arsenal (h), Manchester City (a)*

*Subject to neither side being involved in an FA Cup third-round replay

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 23

TEAMS THAT DOUBLE

Manchester City: Aston Villa (h), Arsenal (a)
Arsenal: Brentford (h), Manchester City (h)

INITIAL REACTION

The first thoughts are that it’s not a vintage crop of Double Gameweeks, with every team involved facing at least one big-six side in their ‘double’.

But what it might do, as a silver lining, is ensure that rotation is kept to a relative minimum.

Take Manchester City’s proposed Double Gameweek 20 as an example. The reigning champions face their cross-city rivals and Spurs in this Gameweek, and Pep Guardiola will surely field the likes of Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.6m) in both fixtures given their importance in matches of this magnitude.

As for chip strategy, the unlimited transfers we’ve all been given ahead of Gameweek 17 allows us to plan for a Bench Boost, although many may decide to hold this back until a ‘bigger’ Double Gameweek appears later in the season.

The decision to use the Triple Captain chip would appear more appealing, particularly given that City are involved in two of the announced Double Gameweeks.

16 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    WC MD3 anyone?
    Team?

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      See how those trying to effectively get a FH MD2 and FH MD3 out of a WC get on tonight. We will know then if being able to effectively FH the QF's and SF's is possible which will be very powerful given the limited number of transfers available to others to replace players from teams eliminated for the WC.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        This is a good point & it did make me double check the transfer allocation for KOs. But I think they are more than enough, especially when you remember that we're getting 4 transfers within R16 immediately after WC, then 5, 5, 6... I'm going to stick with WC for MD3

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          just now

          This

          Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hope the scout update MD3 picks soon.

      Open Controls
  2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    If bumper dgw 21 becomes a thing then this news means I will pile into Chelsea. Ready to get hurt again.

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      If it's just GW19 then Chelsea are a DGW trap. Only option would be James ( if fit ).

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Now that the actual fixtures are up it kind of loses its appeal already... City & Fulham (A). Defensive double up immediately off the table

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          And 21 starts with Liv (A). Don't make me think about Sterling/Mount again, please...

          Open Controls
      2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        You would be looking at BOU / nfo / double including ful / CRY / FH players out / sea of green until WC.
        Looks tasty and RJ, Kepa, Chilwell all building up fitness. RJ and Chilwell transformed my FPL season last year, might just try again this.

        Open Controls
  3. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Noticed how many on here don't shout out Rodriguez as much as in prior yrs, step slower now is why? He's still on pens right?

    Open Controls
  4. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Imagine thinking you have a hack for a tournament with no prizes.

    Then even if you win you've won on a technicality, but still no prizes.

    NO PRIZES

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Playing for a few years, I have no idea what's the prize for winning FPL, frankly speaking!

      Open Controls
  5. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    I think I'll try the Sky game instead next season.

    I want to be paid for doing something so mentally taxing.

    Open Controls
  6. The Train Driver
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    People not having their C points counting towards their total?

    Open Controls
  7. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    just now

    "FPL, which has been made to look as well organised as the Arsenal 1990/91 back four by FIFA’s Fantasy game...".

    Lol

    Open Controls

