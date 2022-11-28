68
  1. NatterJackToad
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    is it wise to use the wildcard for this match day?

    does it mean i can make changes all week for free? e.g. check the line ups and change players on who is actually going to be on the pitch? or would i be limited to the 2x subs as usual once match day kicks off?

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours ago

      Yes you are correct I believe

    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      You can, but to be honest you've missed a huge advantage of it already. People who have used their WC for MD2 will have constructed their team for MD3 with it.

      1. jacob1989
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        disagree. the WC in md3 is much more advantageous. WC2 guys can set up for md3 but they can only make 2 transfers. And with rotation esp for France, Brazil & some other teams, this is advantage for WC3 bcoz u can change ur non starter for another starter from same team.

        1. fenixri
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          This!

        2. NatterJackToad
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          thankyou, that was my thinking!!
          rotation is going to be a bi1ch this round.
          to enable last minute tinkering is great.

    3. mvtaylor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Correct you can transfer out players whose game is yet to start for other players whose game is yet to start and the incoming player will be the one who scores points, no limits on the number of transfers you can do like this.

  2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Pepe v Darwin, the brains trust convenes.
    The cheating in this one is going to be unreal, cannot wait.

    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      true
      dont forget penaldo dive as well

    2. Bad Lieutenant
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Dirtiest match up since Tyson/Golota.

  3. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    I have been making transfers for MD3 from my MD2 Wildcard, but when I make a transfer I don see the player showing it just says:

    You have already made a transfer involving  this player that becomes active next Matchday.

    Is this the same for others, I have no idea what budget I have left doing it this way.

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Switch the page to MD3 to see new team

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Slaps head, and giving myself a wedgie right now! Thank you!

        1. PompeyUpNorth!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Ha ha no dramas

  4. mvtaylor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    If you're on a MD2 wildcard then if you transfer out a locked player they are gone and you can't redo that transfer, so don't tinker too much.

    Unrelated note for MD3...

    Noppert, Turner
    Dumfries, Maehle, Trippier, Montiel, Saiss
    Saka, Di Maria, Olsen, Gavi, Bergwijn (will MD3 sub him if he doesn't start)
    Messi, Mbappe, Richarlison (as above)

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Decent

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Looks nice

  5. goosebery
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    When does scout usually travel his team

    1. goosebery
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Reveal

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        It was promised in time for us on WC, but I play my own game 😉

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          The problem is that tinkering is impossible and I don't want to open Excel to see what can be done 🙁

    2. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      It’s there now

  6. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Godín prolly the most overlooked defender in the game - 4.0

    1. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Prospect of CS today or MD3 is slim, hence overlooked i guess.

  7. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Haven’t got a lot of time this evening to look at my WC MD3 hack team. Going for teams with something to play for mostly and targeting the fixtures. How does it look?

    Alison, Turner
    Alba, Dumfries, Trippier, Her Andes, Raum
    Olmo, Musiala, Gundogan, Bergwijn, Rabiot
    Kane, Gakpo, Morata

    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Scrap kane bergwijn rabiot alison

    2. Remi595
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Rabiot might not play (Guendozi could replace him)

      1. Original Sin
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Whats your verdict on Theo? You seem to be uptodate with the French team

        1. Remi595
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Certainly Camavinga (I'm French).

          Deschamps would make 8 changes, still not confirmed

          Thuram and Koman
          Fofana
          Camavinga Konaté Pavard
          Mandanda

    3. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Will Morata start?

  8. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Who is the cheapest mid with outside chance of getting points?

    1. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Zivkovic from Serbia, 5m

    2. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      How bout klaasen 6 against qatar. More enticing

    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      I went Tejeda (4.5) as an enabler that looks like will play, albeit vs Germany

  9. FFscouter
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Best gk to go along with Noppert for MD3?

    Also when is the deadline for this WC hack? 9pm?

    And how many transfers do we get to amend our MD3 teams after the deadline in order to react to lineups as they come out?

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Rochet and 3

    2. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      El Kajoui for me

  10. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Whats everyones score prediction for the game? 1-1? More goals?

    1. jacob1989
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      2-2 with 1 or 2 red cards and plenty of dives & fouls

    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      2-1 Portugal

      Felix and Bernardo are too good to stop.

    3. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      2-1 portugal win

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      0-0

  11. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Ouch... My gw1 players seemto be locked for me.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      No Alba, no Dumfries...

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Can get them in using FT's after game updates.

  12. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    6m midfield for MD3 ?

    A: Boufal v Canada
    B: Kudus v Uruguay

    1. jacob1989
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      has to be B

      1. Original Sin
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Uruguay defence is strong

    2. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Surely it has to be Klaassen vs Qatar

      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Max 3 for Holland unless I drop Dumfries.

        1. Original Sin
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Lots of other options in Defence plus you already have Noppert to cover them i guess.

          Go for Cancelo instead of Dumfries maybe?

        2. Original Sin
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Or go for Kudus

  13. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Wow my MD2 points included the bench points as well, just counted now. Lol

  14. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Keep Snadro for MD3 or transfer in another defender. Maybe he gets a rest next game?

    1. Bad Lieutenant
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Keeping, personally. Just keep a transfer handy.

  15. BYaakov
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Without looking into it too much I think my MD3 'hack' team after wildcarding will be:
    Alisson / Noppert
    Sandro / Hernandez / Dumfries / Alba / Saiss
    Olmo / Musiala / Ziyech / Gavi / Klaassen
    Mbappe / Richarlison / Gakpo

    Any of these not likely to start MD3 for some reason?

    1. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      you can't have 4 from Holland.

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        oh yeah and that too lol

      2. BYaakov
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Good point. Clearly I didn't look too much into it!

    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      I wouldn't bank on Mbappe or Rich starting but you have 3 free transfers to sort it out and doesn't hurt to leave some $$$ itb too

    3. BYaakov
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Shaw instead of Dumfries then I think.

    4. Remi595
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Hernandez might not play

  16. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    ughhh, I'll be so relieved once I complete this WC MD3 hack

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      maybe I'll actually be able to enjoy the match

  17. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Is Raum no longer an option due to injury?

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours ago

      Injured? Damn just brought him in!

  18. FFscouter
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    NEW POST
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/11/28/world-cup-fantasy-2022-scouts-matchday-3-wildcard-hack-final-picks/

  19. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Costa Beast

