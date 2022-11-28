The final game of Matchday 2 takes place this evening, with Uruguay v Portugal kicking off at 19:00 GMT.

A win for Portugal will see them follow Brazil and France into the round of 16, while a victory for Uruguay would catapult them from third to first in Group H.

A draw, meanwhile, would still leave both nations’ destinies in their own hands heading into Matchday 3.

As for the team news, Uruguay have exchanged one veteran forward for another in their bid to improve on their goalless offering in their opening match against South Korea.

Edinson Cavani comes in for Luis Suarez, who is among the substitutes.

Sebastian Coates and Guillermo Varela also start as Martin Caceres and Facundo Pellistri drop to the bench.

Pepe, Nuno Mendes and William Carvalho replace Danilo, Raphael Guerreiro and Otavio in Portugal’s three changes, with Otavio and Danilo’s absences enforced.

MATCHDAY 2 LINE-UPS

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa, Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, Neves, Carvalho, Bernardo, Fernandes, Félix, Ronaldo.

Uruguay XI: Rochet, Coates, Godín, Giménez, Varela, Bentancur, Vecino, Olivera, Valverde, Cavani, Núñez.