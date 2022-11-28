46
Dugout Discussion November 28

Brazil v Switzerland team news: Fred in for Neymar

The penultimate game of Matchday 3 features the tournament favourites, who are without the injured Neymar this afternoon.

Kick-off between Brazil and Switzerland is at 16:00 GMT.

Neymar’s place in the Selecao line-up is taken by Fred, which is about as far away from a like-for-like swap as you could imagine.

The Manchester United midfielder’s inclusion will likely see Lucas Paqueta allowed the freedom to push further forward, after the West Ham United man was deployed in a deeper role against Serbia.

Tite’s other change from that Matchday 1 victory sees the similarly injured Danilo replaced by Eder Militao at full-back.

Switzerland make one alteration from the side that defeated Cameroon 1-0.

It’s a surprising one on paper, as Xherdan Shaqiri is replaced by Fabian Rieder.

The suggestions are, however, that Shaqiri is carrying a thigh injury and simply isn’t being risked.

Either team will qualify with a win tonight, while a draw will leave both teams needing only a point from their Matchday 3 games.

Fantasy wise, Richarlison has overtaken Neymar to become Brazil’s most-owned player in the official FIFA game.

Just over one in five managers now owns the Tottenham Hotspur forward.

Alisson and Marquinhos are the other Brazilians with a double-digit ownership, although Vinicius Jnr is not far off at 9.7%.

MATCHDAY 2 LINE-UPS

Brazil XI: Alisson, Militao, Marquinhos, T Silva, Sandro, Fred, Casemiro, Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison.

Switzerland XI: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Rieder, Sow, Vargas, Embolo.

  dunas_dog
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Something a bit comical about Fred coming in for Neymar………

    bitm2007
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Hardly a like-for-like swap.

      The Mentaculus
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Won't necessarily be any more defensive. Fred will play in the pivot & Paqueta will push up (if not quite replicating Neymar's free role)

  Shark Team
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Wildcarders when will we make those tranfers? Deadline on the end of 1st half of Portugal game?

    Baps hunter
      27 mins ago

      When the game ends. During that match.

      bitm2007
        12 mins ago

        Can't you wait until after todays games have finished ? Isn't midnight AST 4am tomorrow morning for those of us in the UK which is around 7 hours after the finial whistle in the Portugal Uruguay game.

        Revival
          just now

          It was 9pm in the evening after Matchday 1. Current time in Qatar is 3 hours ahead of UK. So Midnight Qatar (AST) = 9pm UK.

  DONZZ
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Who should i swap for neymar. -3 ill get so need a player who scores or assist. Tough call between richarlison vinicius jr and also raphinha. I really fancy raphinha as he is a differential

    Baps hunter
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      In that case live a little 😉

    The Mentaculus
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      They're all great. Think Switzerland's left side is weaker though (Widmer was really solid last game; Rodriguez better going forward & a bit slow). Go with your instinct & get Raph

      DONZZ
        1 min ago

    Baps hunter
      53 mins ago

      I think we can assume that if Richarlison doesn't start next match we can swap him for Raphinha.

      Baps hunter
        1 min ago

        During md3 I mean...

  Pino
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Anyone with 3x Brazil defense? Im playing with Allison, Silva and Militao.

    NATSTER
      5 mins ago

      2 for me. Thaigo & Sandro. Wondering if I should opt for Militao.

    Baps hunter
      5 mins ago

      Only double here. Had originally Danilo. Wondering who is the best def option.

      Baps hunter
        just now

        I'll try Militao.

    Pino
      1 min ago

      Just did a quick search on stats at whoscored.com

      Sandro 23 games 1 assist since summer
      Militao 28 games 4 goals since summer

      Baps hunter
        just now

        Thx!

  Pariße
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Cant believe my C is locked to Danilo, who was my only C option. These rules are baffling.

    Baps hunter
      50 mins ago

      Why did you change your C too early?

      Baps hunter
        42 mins ago

        Didn't mean to be rude, but planning Captaincy is essential in this game. So it's important to have decent backup if needed.

        Pariße
          25 mins ago

          I wanted to switch it off from Bruyne but wasnt allowed to put it on Richarlison. So I subbed out KDB for the only guy left on bench, Danilo.

          Baps hunter
            3 mins ago

            You should have been able to switch it from KdB to Richa imo. Or what was the reason that prevented you from doing that? Now I don't get this. Unless you benched or sold KdB first, which might have caused it. Or does this game prevent using C on player who is either subbed on or bought later? Strange.

        Pariße
          24 mins ago

          What I could’ve done was to put Danilo in for Rich, and then Kdb out for Richarlison. That would allow me to captain Richarlison.

          The sequence of your actions is importnat here apparently, which is why this game makes little sense.

          Baps hunter
            4 mins ago

            So Richarlison was on your bench at that point of time?

    Louis_Sans_Balls
      41 mins ago

      who knows, Danilo may haul 🙂

  Mr Ozil
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Predictions for Brazil vs Switzerland?

    Pino
      4 mins ago

      2-0 to Brazil.

    Louis_Sans_Balls
      1 min ago

      1-1

    Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      just now

      2-0 Raphinha motm

  The Polymath
    53 mins ago

    Mbappe and Hernandez definitely out of MD3?

    Louis_Sans_Balls
      15 mins ago

      eager to know as well mate

    Baps hunter
      14 mins ago

      Haven't heard that, sauce?

    Mozumbus
      14 mins ago

      Mbappe can still play, get a goal or two before getting subbed

    Mozumbus
      14 mins ago

      Unless injury?

      Baps hunter
        5 mins ago

        Haven't heard any injury news.

    dunas_dog
      3 mins ago

      Who says?

  Baps hunter
    48 mins ago

    Connection to stream lost in Finland. Is it here only or international?

    Baps hunter
      just now

      Stream on again 🙂

  The Polymath
    47 mins ago

    The hack seems to have worked

    Mozumbus
      3 mins ago

      What's your team look like for MD3?

  DGW 19, 20 + 23 announced
Skonto Rigga
    Skonto Rigga
    44 mins ago

    FPL is back! Anyone? Fair enough.

    All the details here of three new DGWs, two of them featuring Man City.

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/11/28/fpl-double-gameweeks-19-20-23-announced-city-get-two/

    Baps hunter
      11 mins ago

      Anyone?!? Doubt it 😉

    Revival
      10 mins ago

      Everyone will have a front 3 of Haaland/Kane/Mitrovic now

    Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      5 mins ago

      That... is pretty interesting actually 🙂

