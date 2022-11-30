The final round of Group D matches sees France face Tunisia and Denmark take on Australia. Both matches kick off simultaneously at 15:00 GMT.

The latter three are competing for a place in the round of 16 alongside France, who have already qualified and have therefore made nine changes to their starting XI.

High-profile names like Kylian Mbappe ($11.5m), Olivier Giroud ($7.5m), Antoine Griezmann ($8.5m), Benjamin Pavard ($5.0m) and Theo Hernandez ($5.0m) are on the bench, as only Raphael Varane ($6.0m) and Aurelien Tchouameni ($6.5m) remain from Saturday’s win over the Danes.

There is no natural left-back in the line-up, so it remains to be seen whether France put Eduardo Camavinga ($7.0m) there or revert to a wing-back system. Additionally, Axel Disasi ($4.5m) makes his international debut.

Opponents Tunisia have made six changes themselves, with Wahbi Khazri ($4.5m) back in the line-up, while Australia’s only alteration sees right-back Fran Karacic ($4.0m) make way for Milos Degenek ($4.5m).

There could be a more attacking formation for Denmark, with centre-back Victor Nelsson ($4.5m) removed for Brentford midfielder Mathias Jensen ($6.0m).

Wing-backs Joakim Maehle ($4.5m) and Rasmus Kristensen ($4.0m) still start, whilst their other two changes are in the front three – Martin Braithwaite ($6.5m) and Andreas Skov Olsen ($6.0m) in, as Andreas Cornelius ($6.0m) and Mikkel Damsgaard ($6.0m) are relegated to the bench.

MATCHDAY 3 LINE-UPS

Tunisia XI (3-4-3): Dahmen; Talbi, Meriah, Ghandri; Kechrida, Skhiri, Laïdouni, Maaloul; Ben Romdhane, Khazri, Ben Slimane

France XI (4-3-3): Mandanda; Disasi, Konaté, Varane, Camavinga; Fofana, Tchouaméni, Veretout; Coman, Kolo Muani, Guendouzi

Australia XI (4-4-2): Ryan; Degenek, Rowles, Souttar, Behich; Leckie, Irvine, Mooy, Goodwin; Duke, McGree

Denmark XI (4-3-3): Schmeichel; Kristensen, Andersen, Christensen, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Jensen, Eriksen; Skov Olsen, Braithwaite, Lindstrom