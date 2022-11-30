36
  1. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    With 2.5 mil itb now, I can replace Kudus with any Spanish midfielder that I want. Sweet

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      1.5 bank I could do Gundog to Sane
      not the no doubt of yours though

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Id go Kid Gavi

    2. Shark Team
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Olmo

  2. JBG
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Mbappe will play ey? Going for the rekord ey? Yeah... happy I didn't go for him this MD.

    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      im pretty convinced he comes in and scores. Im already regretting selling him for mitro

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Doubt it. I waited too long to do that transfer.

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      When he got the nic I switched Mbappe12th man to power captain. Never thought they would go with this lineup though

  3. Mambino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Transferred my Cap from Kane to Mbappe so it's locked. What happens if he doesn't play at all? Do I just get no points for my captain?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Only time will tell in this game...

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        According to rules you shouldn't get any points, but they can change the rules afterwards, it's happened before.

  4. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    Mæhle looks in the mood

  5. putana
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    anyone else going to be taking hits this matchday? Ddint fully take advantage of wildcard hack

  6. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Welp, 3 for 3 in terms of hauls (Noppert, Dumfries, Koulibaly), problem is I've also got Saka, Trippier, Bergwijn on whom I wasted a captaincy and now Mbappe). Good times...

    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      why didnt you transfer them out

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        When game was broken?!?

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Or site crashed because it couldn't handle traffic.

  7. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Has France reason not to win this game?

    1. Brehmeren
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      They have nothing to play for in the game either way.

      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah only way they don't top the group is if Australia and Tunisia win by a combined 6 goals.

    2. Disturbed
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Playing that way.

  8. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Messi cap. Yes or no?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      1st C of MD3? I'm convinced its going to be 1-0 & he'll probaly get a G/A. Problem is there's some other higher-ceiling options (like Germany mids) who might be worth a punt as 1st C with someone safer to fall back on. But if you go Messi 1st & he gets 7, it'll be difficult to move it to someone riskier like Musiala.

      Sorry that's not really yes/no is it 😛

    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      If you want to play it safe.

      If feeling punty go with one of the German boys

  9. Pariße
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    This French line-up pisses me off. So unsatisfying to see some of these average players not even playing their positions.

  10. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Assuming all start, who to replace Kudus?

    A. Pedri
    B. Asensio
    C. Olmo
    D. Antony
    E. Modric
    F. Gavi
    G. Ziyech

    Already with 3 Germans (Raum, Sane, Jamal)

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      C

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Booooringg 😀

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          I know, but he'll actually score rather than just looking like a genius for 0pts

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      F. Kid Flare Gavi

  11. Scholes Balls
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    What was I thinking would happen if I get Eriksen with this Danish team?!

    1. jacob1989
      2 mins ago

      I just got Maehle.

    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Patience my man

  12. jacob1989
    9 mins ago

    This 2nd string France team look no better than Qatar

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      They have so many missing injured from the squad that it's almost the 3rd string.

  13. daftvaper
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    All these nil nips, yawn.

    Bring on the knockouts

    1. daftvaper
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Nil nils

