It’s all to play for in Group E this evening, with all four nations still able to qualify for the round of 16.

Spain, Japan and Costa Rica know that a win ensures progression to the knockout stages, while a Germany victory over Costa Rica would very likely do similar for Die Mannschaft – only a Japan win over Spain would prevent that.

Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Spain 2 1 1 0 8 1 7 4 2 Japan 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 3 Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 1 7 -6 3 4 Germany 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1

There are changes aplenty across the two games this evening but only one for Germany as winger Leroy Sane starts in place of defender Thilo Kehrer.

That will likely see Joshua Kimmich redeployed at right-back.

There is still no start for Niclas Fullkrug despite his goal at the weekend and the in-form striker has to make do with a place among the substitutes again.

As unlikely as it sounds after their 7-0 thumping in Matchday 1, a point could very well do for Costa Rica this evening – so expect the bus to be parked initially.

Francisco Calvo, Gerson Torres and Anthony Contreras are replaced by Juan Pablo Vargas, Brandon Aguilera and Johan Venegas in their three changes.

It’s over in the other Group E game where the managers have been busier with the rotation.

Japan make five changes from the side that lost to Costa Rica, with Shogo Taniguchi, Junya Ito, Ao Tanaka, Takefus Kubo and Daizen Meda all promoted to the line-up.

Alvaro Morata, Nico Williams, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pau Torres and Alejandro Balde all come into the Spain XI, meanwhile.

Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Ferrán Torres and Marco Asensio drop to the bench for Luis Enrique’s group leaders.

MATCHDAY 3 LINE-UPS

Costa Rica XI: Navas, Vargas, Waston, Duarte, Oviedo, Tejeda, Borges, Fuller, Campbell, Aguilera, Venegas

Germany XI: Neuer, Rudiger, Raum, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Musiala, Sule, Sane, Gundogan

Spain XI: Simon, Azpilicueta, Rodri, P Torres, Balde, Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Williams, Olmo, Morata.

Japan XI: Gonda, Taniguchi, Yoshida, Itakura, Nagatomo, Morita, Ito, Tanaka, Kamada, Kubo, Maeda.