  1. ManUtdFan977
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    Alba to rudiger -3?

    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      just now

      sure

  2. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Last minute decision - moved Gundogan to Sane.
    Musiala captain.
    Raum & Olmo in action too.
    Looking forward to these kickoffs!

  3. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    47 mins ago

    I hope that it will be a nightmare for Germany and I am German.

  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Would you rather win 1 World Cup or 3 European Championships?

    1. TimmyyySTL
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      World Cup Easy

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Definitely!

    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      World Cup.

      All about those stars above the badge.

  5. Il Capitano
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Gnabry G Raum A, lovely

  6. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    Gnarby G
    Raum A

  7. FFscouter
    39 mins ago

    Germany triple-up already looking great. Raum, Musiala, Gundo here.

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Raum Gundog Fullkrug

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Raum, Musiala (c), Sane for me.

      1. Crystal Alice
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        same here no cap

  8. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    Raum has been golden

  9. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Game over. Spain win.

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Beautiful cross from Azpi

  10. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Morata too tall

    1. TimmyyySTL
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      and fat

      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        I like Morata.

        Much better player now than he was at Chelsea.

  11. TimmyyySTL
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    anybody have a clue who will take set pieces for Brazil tomorrow? Neymar is out, Raphinha, Richarlson, and Junior are sitting. Would Jesus take the PK's and Telles or Gabriel Martinell take free and cornerkicks?

  12. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    I don't condone gambling but....
    Costa Rica 500/1 to win from here, may be worth £1. 🙂

  13. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Brazil gonna punish this Spain side in the quarters. They don't like being pressed. Good game for Jesus to start.

  14. Romford Pele - Don't w…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Fantasy world cup: I'm on wildcard and want to make sure my Brazilian defender gets subbed off for my first sub who has already played..

    Which defender, any price, can I bring in who definitely won't play or be brought on as a sub from the remaining fixtures this matchday?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Fifa game?

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      not sure if you can make any changes and still get auto subs

  15. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Morata C and Raum. Nice.

  16. Rinseboy
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Musiala = Sterling

  17. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    How do all the Maguire doubters feel about him now? Anyone admit they were wrong and Southgate was right?

    It's Sterling's turn to prove doubters wrong now. People didn't rate him before the last tournament either and he ended up being in the Team of the Tournament, same as Maguire.

    https://editorial.uefa.com/resources/026b-12be97f0eb55-f63972b16d03-1000/format/free1/tott_long.jpg?imwidth=988

    1. Neevesy
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I've always thought Maguire is a top level CB when the team is set up for his strengths. The stick he gets is absurd, mainly from the African football fans on FB.

    2. The Mandalorian
      • 10 Years
      just now

      It's not doubt. He makes countless mistakes at United. As a United fan I've lost count.
      Slow Int football suits Maguire.

  18. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Where Musiala goal?

    Open Controls
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    What are you doing Costa Rica???
    It's potentially 3 v 2 there at the final minute, and you dribble to pass the ball backwards!!!!!

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      lol Campbell so old out there, poor guy

  20. Neevesy
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Favourite Co commentator at the WC?

    Ally McCoist a standout as always.

    Soft spot for John Hartson (mainly because I loved him at Coventry as a player albeit briefly)

    Jermaine Jenas is better than people make out.

    Danny Gabbidon I really like but he sounds like the chef Tom Kerridge (once you hear it, you'll never un-hear it!)

    1. Neevesy
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pretty sure I'll get destroyed on the Jenas comment, as he seems widely derided.

  21. putana
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    hopefully costa rica leave their box in the second half

  22. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    just now

    That German defense is looking shaky as hell, really not impressed with them at all in this WC, I'd be shocked if they get passed the next round whoever they face.

    I was more worried about Spain with their changes but the way CR is playing passing backwards they'll prob still hold the cleanie.

    Massive save from Neur!

    Gonna miss 2nd half, catching it on replay, have fun mates!

