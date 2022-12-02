89
  1. Rinseboy
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    When does MD4 open on the game (UK time) to set up our teams?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      It should be open now...

      1. Rinseboy
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        I can only see MD3. MD4 doesn't let me make any transfers?

        1. bobinjo
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          "This is your team for Matchday 4. You can’t make changes here until the matchday opens. Return to the previous matchday to make changes."
          And the matchday opens with the start of the first game.
          WTF?

          1. jacob1989
            6 mins ago

            just wait. it will open soon. maybe an hour or so.

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              I guess they are manually removing players from teams that didn't qualify. (Probably the same reason why women have 2372 more bones than men.)

          2. Vovhund
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Same here

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Open!

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Not any longer 🙁

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            And now open again!

            1. artvandelay316
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              On the app it has been open since I checked 5 mins ago.

        2. bobinjo
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Nope,not yet!

          1. Louis_Sans_Balls
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            says it opens Sat Dec 3rd? WTF?

            1. Louis_Sans_Balls
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              I guess they mean starts, I think it's allowing me to make changes

  2. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Dude is picking to do shirtless celebration then get sent off, rather than stay on the pitch to score more. Lol

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      He forgot that he had yellow

  3. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    So much bad blood when Serbia and Swiss play, once again Swiss prevail, great match tho just like last WC, had a bit of everything, maybe best one so far

  4. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Which matchup are you most looking forward to:

    a) Son v Alisson
    b) Kane v Mendy
    c) Lewandowski v Mbappe

    1. jacob1989
      just now

      2 of them are fwds vs GK & other is fwd vs fwd.

      Actually none of these games I am expecting upsets.

  5. jacob1989
    15 mins ago

    As a Telles owner I am relieved Brazil conceded. Most my rivals had Militao or Bremer

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      So am I. Militao got 0 also imo.

  6. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Lol, I mean you've got Brazil and Argentina on the left, most European teams on the right.

    It's almost geographical how the battle of CONMEBOL v UEFA is lining up!

  7. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who else started strong this MD and then ended poorly?

    1. It's coming home
      6 mins ago

      I got 19 points from first game and another 19 from all the other games(got 31 points from other games but I took -12 hit).

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        ouch! why -12?

  8. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    so much for that 2nd team of Brazil being so great lol

  9. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    No one won all 3 games. This world cup is really good to watch.

    1. jacob1989
      1 min ago

      best group stage ever. Best drama ever in group stage.
      Hopefully we see 1 or 2 upsets in R16.
      I can see USA beating NED or Swiss beating Portugal.
      Maybe Morocco beating Spain.

      It will be remarkable if ARG, Brazil, England or France were knocked out in R16.

      And hopefully Japan can go and beat Croatia,

  10. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Glad I saved my PC chip, this Rd has so many juicy fixtures! So many good cap choices!

    1. jacob1989
      4 mins ago

      i wasted it in MD2. I would have anyways C Messi then Mbappe who hauled with 26 pts.

  11. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    5m extra. Happy days.

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I got 6 🙂

    2. jacob1989
      just now

      is it? i didnt know this

