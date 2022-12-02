The final round of Group G matches sees Cameroon face Brazil and Serbia take on Switzerland.

After winning their opening games, Brazil are already through to the next round but still need a point to secure first place. The other three teams can join them, giving each the motivation to win tonight.

Both matches kick-off simultaneously at 19:00 GMT.

Just like the other two sides that had already confirmed their spots in the round of 16, Brazil have heavily rotated their starting XI – with just Fred ($6.0m) and Eder Militao ($5.0m) remaining from the 1-0 win over Switzerland.

That means that no player with over five per cent FIFA Fantasy ownership starts tonight’s games, as Alisson ($6.0m), Richarlison ($7.5m), Neymar ($10.5m), Marquinhos ($5.5m), Vinicius Jr ($10.5m) and Switzerland’s Yann Sommer ($5.0m) all miss out. The latter is due to illness.

Cameroon have switched both centre-backs, a midfielder and thrown in Vincent Aboubakar ($8.0m) for fellow forward Karl Toko Ekambi ($7.0m), whilst Serbia’s only change sees Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic ($8.5m) start instead of Nemanja Maksimovic ($5.0m) in a switch to the 3-4-1-2 system.

As well as Sommer, the Swiss aren’t playing Fabian Rieder ($4.0m) or Nico Elvedi ($4.5m). In comes Xherdan Shaqiri ($7.5m), Fabian Schar ($4.0m) and stopper Gregor Kobel ($4.0m).

Should Brazil top the group, they will face South Korea in the next round. The runner-up has Portugal.

MATCHDAY 3 LINE-UPS

Cameroon XI (4-3-3): Epassy; Fai, Ebosse, Wooh, Tolo; Anguissa, Kunde, Ngamaleu; Mbeumo, Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting

Brazil XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Dani Alves, Militao, Bremer, Alex Telles; Fabinho, Fred; Antony, Rodrygo, Martinelli; Jesus

Serbia XI (3-4-1-2): V. Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic, Kostic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic

Switzerland XI (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Schär, Rodríguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo