  1. Ajaxeeding
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Should I sub in Saiss for MARQUINHOS‘a 1 pointer

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Yeah

      1. Ajaxeeding
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thanks! I’ve gone for it. I think Morocco are going to surprise Spain today.

  2. FFscouter
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Doing well this matchday so don't have room for all subs. Dilemma is whether to sub on Alba (MOR) for Otamendi who got 4 points. Do I play conservative or gamble?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      What's your OR and goal?

    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Same problem here, with Gavi
      Sacrificing 4 points doesn't seem worth
      I might transfer a backup from Portugal/Switzerland in case Ziyech/Olmo don't perform
      Have Bruno as well!

  3. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Can someone help me clarify transfers

    I have 3/4 left at the moment during Last 16.

    Rules says 5 transfers for Quarter Final.

    Does that mean if I do nothing I have 6 transfers for QF and are these to be used either before or during the matchday? (MAX 1 ROLL?)

    So - I should, if I want to, make transfers now in prep for QFs? Make at least 2?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Make transfers now/before the Portugal v Switz game starts.

      1. fenixri
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Can you do it during game?

      2. No Salah
        • 5 Years
        59 mins ago

        I’m trying but it’s not allowing me to transfer in my fifth Brazil player

        1. Crystal Alice
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          49 mins ago

          wait until after deadline

          1. No Salah
            • 5 Years
            43 mins ago

            Trying to utilise the unused transfers from this week

            1. Louis_Sans_Balls
              • 4 Years
              42 mins ago

              I don't believe you'll be allowed 5 per team till start of next rd

              1. Jack Frost
                • 12 Years
                21 mins ago

                Yes, that happened to me with Brazil... no go to 5

                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  17 mins ago

                  Same. Tried to load up Messi - Brazil forward & they're all locked

  4. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Shaqiri is nailed, right?

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      not too sure he is, also seems to have a short leash due to being a defensive liability, was pulled off at HT after scoring that goal against Serbia, plus I think he only shows up against Serbia

    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I'm thinking Embolo could be a good differential

  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Since there are no price changes Im thinking about dropping Mbappe vs England for Neymar vs Croatia
    Thoughts?

    1. No Salah
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Kyle Walker ain’t stopping Mbappe. Keep him

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Suppose it has to be Messi to Neymar than
        Heart says no
        Gut says yes

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      You've got to go with your gut, as far as match outcomes in the next round go. As the other guy says, don't see Kyle Walker stopping Mbappe. Kyle Walker on a motorbike isn't stopping Mbappe.

    3. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      58 mins ago

      def would not drop Mbappe even if that match against England will be much tighter

  6. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    262 with 5 to to, 88 thus far this MD, not bad

    How's everyone else doing?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      That's great. I'm on 75 with Alba, Olmo, Costa, Bruno to play. 237pts overall, 46k OR

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        48 mins ago

        Just checked breakdown by MD, and OMG MD2 was bad. Should have played a chip

        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          MD3 was my worst, I only got 52 but I think I was dinged for doing the WC hack lol

      2. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        Nice! yeah I also have 5 to go today as well, it was tough deciding on who to leave out

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      274 but only three to play.

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        53 mins ago

        still not bad at all, hopefully those 3 will get you good returns cheers!

        1. Alan The Llama
          • 13 Years
          53 mins ago

          Thanks, good luck to your team too.

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      258 here (74 this week with Olmo Alba Bruno to come today )

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Nice! happy returns to you as well, cheers!

    4. jacob1989
      just now

      257

  7. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    A bit surprised Morata isn't starting but I guess they wan to use him as a super sub

  8. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Got to like the Morocco fans. Every game they've made a genuine atmosphere all around the stadium (not just eerie quiet offset by an officially-designated instrumental section)

  9. Jack Frost
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    Will unused transfers evaporate and the game move on to MD5 promptly at the end of the portugal game today?. IIFC that's what happened after MD3. I ll probably do 3 of 4 just to be safe. Lots of trial and error in this game.

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      yeah I'm expecting the same. I'll only be able to do 3/4 as well since Bruno will be locked but I don't think that 1 ft will carry over, we'll see

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      If you select MD5 it says opens in 3 days. But I think they have used a cutoff during / immediately after the final game so far.

      I am trying to use up my 4 today but its proving quite difficult since: (a) I can't buy a 5th Brazil player, and (b) I can't sell Bruno while the Portugal game is on. Just hoping there's a brief window after the game tonight when I can sell him & have it taken out of the 4.

  10. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    The way Spain lined up today and the way they're showing so much respect to Morocco tells me that this is going to be a much tighter match than expected, I thought there would be goals in this one, Morocco defending ferociously too

  11. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    45 mins ago

    Needs a Spain goal, draw the Marocs out.

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      I'm def expecting Morata to come on 2nd half

      1. Alan The Llama
        • 13 Years
        37 mins ago

        No doubt he will. To come on, not pass the ball and spurn multiple chances. The guy does my nut in.

        Open Controls
        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          you're lucky mate, some blokes have to pay xtra for that 😉

  12. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/nocontextfooty/status/1600074794132594688?t=MrnOuItSPvqV_6VaZfYISQ&s=19

  13. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    More pens looking inevitable

