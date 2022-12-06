The penultimate World Cup 2022 last-16 clash takes place at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday, as surprise package Morocco meet Spain.

Only an own goal has breached Morocco’s defence so far, while La Roja endured a mixed group stage, thrashing Costa Rica 7-0 but losing to Japan in Matchday 3.

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT.

Luis Enrique rotated his line-up last time out but has unsurprisingly chosen to recall the likes of Jordi Alba and Aymeric Laporte against Morocco.

Dani Olmo, who missed training after the defeat to Japan, is fit to start and joins Ferran Torres and Marco Asensio in attack. That means Alvaro Morata drops to the bench, despite scoring in each of Spain’s three group-stage games.

Elsewhere, Marco Llorente starts at right-back in place of Cesar Azpilicueta.

As for Morocco, they make one change, bringing in midfielder Selim Amallah to replace Abdelhamid Sabiri.

MATCHDAY 4/ROUND-OF-16 LINE-UPS

Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah, Ziyech, Boufal, En-Nesyri

Spain XI: Simon, Llorente, Rodri, Laporte, Alba, Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Torres, Olmo, Asensio