Netherlands v Argentina team news: Bergwijn in for Klaassen

The Netherlands and Argentina meet at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in the second FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final to take place today.

The winners of this tie will play Croatia in the semi-finals after Luka Modric and co. dumped out Brazil on penalties in Friday’s first game.

As for the team news, it’s one change apiece.

The rotation continues up top for the Dutch as Steven Bergwijn comes in for Davy Klaassen.

Argentina’s change is a defensive one, by comparison, as Papu Gomez is replaced by Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez.

Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez are again on the bench.

MATCHDAY 5 TEAM NEWS

Netherlands XI: Noppert, Dumfries, Timber, Van Dijk, Ake, Blind, De Jong, De Roon, Gakpo, Bergwijn, Depay.

Argentina XI: E. Martinez, Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Otamendi, Acuna, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez.