75
Dugout Discussion December 9

Netherlands v Argentina team news: Bergwijn in for Klaassen

75 Comments
The Netherlands and Argentina meet at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in the second FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final to take place today.

The winners of this tie will play Croatia in the semi-finals after Luka Modric and co. dumped out Brazil on penalties in Friday’s first game.

As for the team news, it’s one change apiece.

The rotation continues up top for the Dutch as Steven Bergwijn comes in for Davy Klaassen.

Argentina’s change is a defensive one, by comparison, as Papu Gomez is replaced by Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez.

Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez are again on the bench.

MATCHDAY 5 TEAM NEWS

Netherlands XI: Noppert, Dumfries, Timber, Van Dijk, Ake, Blind, De Jong, De Roon, Gakpo, Bergwijn, Depay.

Argentina XI: E. Martinez, Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Otamendi, Acuna, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez.

75 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ajaxeeding
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Should I do
    Martinez to Costa and
    Shaw to Dumfries

    This will give me 1 more transfer this week.

    1. Ajaxeeding
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Negative to this is that I need to get rid of 5 Brazilians and whoever else!

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Just hold the ones you got and save for getting rid of the Brazil’s

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      I like the moves in theory but they're surely a luxury now with 5 Brazilians

  2. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Paqueta should have a CS point shouldn't he?

    1. Charlie Price
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yes he should. I have been denied the clean sheet points for Militao as well.

  3. Bis_78
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    I have Messi / Otamendi / Mac Allister.
    Do I go all out and swap
    A) Klaasen to Enzo Fernandez
    B) Klaasen to Bergwijn

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Same question but have Enzo and between MacAllister vs Betgwijn. Enzo probably more up today so could be 50-50 between them

  4. FFscouter
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Klaassen > ?

    A) Rabiot

    B) Enzo

    C) Other?

    Budget is 6.5

    1. Krafty Werks
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Gone B

  5. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Noppert to Costa or hold?

    I have 4 Brazil players (Alisson is one of them)

    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Hold...use your transfers before end of round to get rid of Brazil. Who knows how many more will have to go. We only get 5 for Semi Finals.

      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thank you.

    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      yeah but if you don't use them you also lose them, none carry over so if you have that extra transfer then you should use it

  6. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    5 Brazilians. I think I will go towards the same mistake and choose MacAllister over Bergwijn as 4th Argentinian.

  7. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    I don't have enough transfers to take out my Brazil players

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      You are definitely not alone

    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I do 😉 cheers!

  8. HVT
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Have I lost my cs points?
    Does extra time count?

    1. Krafty Werks
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes & Yes

    2. Charlie Price
      • 1 Year
      59 mins ago

      In the same boat my friend. Rules either get changed each round or the points are corrected some days later. A complete mess.

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        abysmal, never again

    3. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      Not if the defender you have is Militao 🙂
      Yep

  9. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    I still have 2 ft. Will have to hold for now and use them before end of this round to get rid of 4 Brazil players.
    So no more changes to current team. Who knows how many more have to go

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      5 here- with 2 transfers left. Think just going to play for fun, take some hits as needed and see where end up.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      I think I know my minimum. I have two players on this and last match on both sides, so at least 8. And I also have only 2+5 left.

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        That's not so bad. Can always take 1 hit.

  10. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    ADM to Mac Allister done

    What a fraud ADM is

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      lol, can't believe you went for him again

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        Kinda stuck with him since R16

        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          did you keep Molina?

  11. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Why does Militao only show 1 point, having been subbed before the Croatian goal? Hasn't updated yet?

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      Game is slow

      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        48 mins ago

        OK, good. Thought they changed the rules yet again...

        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 4 Years
          45 mins ago

          they prob did lol

      2. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        44 mins ago

        he had it and then they took away so it's not just about being slow

  12. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    when i saw that lineup i brought in Acuna at the last minute lets see if it pays off lol

    like the lineups better for Argentina than the Dutch, Bergwjin really?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Seemed to be in good form for club & country leading up to the tournament. One of the few (only?) out of position mids in the game. I had high hopes for him

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        what does Louis have against Klassen? I really don't understand his logic with this lineup today?

        Gakpo switched out wide along with Bergwjin and Depay in the middle as facilitator? Makes no sense to me. Why changed what has worked all tourney?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          I thought the idea was to play more direct today & press higher up. But despite a lot of arm waving (to get up the pitch) its not working

    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      that move for Acuna not looking sop great now 🙁

  13. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    A Dutch win here and England will have the chance to be the only previous winner to reach the semi-finals tomorrow.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      And France

  14. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    I just realised that I have 2+5 transfers to make and I will have to get rid of at least 8 players. Going all in with 5 BRA didn't end well.

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Same here ! Just going to play for fun now and take a few hits as needed. Unlike FPL overall ranking not recorded… still at 8K for now

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Yeah I'm scrwed too, will probably have to take hits. But I still think it was the right play in a short tournament format, can't hedge your way to the top

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Brazil was the most likely to win their match on this round. Risk taken, risk lost.

  15. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    I agree. I am inside 9.3k even after making some major mistakes.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Reply fail^, but no big harm done.

  16. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Yeah Argentina!!!!

  17. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    you could see it coming, that move for Costa now looking even better lol

  18. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    oh btw, never count out Messi either, especially in his last WC

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Same could have been said about Neymar who has looked better.

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Neymar has looked better than Messi? What have you been watching.

  19. DAZZ
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Honestly BS eder militao hasn’t had his CS.

  20. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Messi and Molina 😎

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Very nice

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Imdeed, thanks 😀

    2. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Forgot to captain Messi

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        damn!

        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          that may have done me in, that and the Molina differential.

          Congrats Nabil!

  21. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    refs giving out YCs to everyone, next will be fans in the stadium

    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Lol

  22. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Weghorst YC

    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Zero pointer if he comes on lol. Remember captain Weghorse?

  23. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Weghorst YC. He is doing something at least from the bench.

    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Never forget Burnley 5 times DGW hero!

  24. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Hope Acuna comes off at HT so I can at least get the cleanie

  25. Isco Disco
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    If Croatia can beat Brazil then I'm pretty sure Argentina will be an easy win for them in the semis.
    Portugal vs Croatia final looks more likely as things stand. CR7 vs Luka Modric! Both playing their last WC and going for their first WC trophy before retiring.
    The GOAT debate will finally be settled.

    1. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Do you know anything about football...

  26. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Damn militao and paqueta CS points added

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      just now

      someone Karen complained to Fifa lol

  27. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Acuna -1, stick or twist?

    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Wait till full time

