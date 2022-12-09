86
  1. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    For those with Klaassen:

    "According to AD, Steven Bergwijn will start up front tonight and Cody Gakpo will be the 10 instead of Davy Klaassen."

    https://twitter.com/FootballOranje_/status/1601152592369045504?s=20&t=kpR2Wmxg9wc2XjKqgbjGTQ

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      No idea how reliable that is but thought it was worth sharing

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Makes sense, that's what I expected for this matchup. Cheers

    2. Disturbed
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Klaasen to casemiro or boufal then I guess

  2. MikeS
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Can I use the 5ft during the gameweek, or will I lose them once first game kicks off so have to make them before then?

    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      You can use them in the GW but if you use with a locked player the player will only appear in the following GW. If unlocked then he will appear in the present GW.

      1. MikeS
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Thanks, seems silly to use them now then as we can look at the team sheet first then make them

  3. DropkickMurphys
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    I have 5 free transfers remaining. Is it a good time to use the WC?

    1. Vovhund
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Surely depends on who's in your team right now

  4. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Do we think Croatia will score v Brazil guys? Hesitating between 3-0 or 3-1 brazil in my score predictor league..

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      No. I don't think Brazil run away with this game quite so early, so I don't think there'll be a "slacking off" phase toward the end where they concede a consolation goal. And Croatia's attack doesn't look sharp enough to really threaten them

      1. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        thanks.. so more like 1 or 2-0 for BRazil??

      2. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        other predictions, let me know what you think mate:

        argentina 1-1 holland
        morocco 0-2 Portugal
        england 3-2 or 2-2 France

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          I'd stick with 3-0 Brazil. The others look pretty good to me. Something like 1-0 Netherlands or 1-1 (I'm least sure on this one). 2-0 Portugal looks good (Aguerd will be big miss & ET fatigue might take its toll). I also see goals for both sides in the last game, thinking 3-2 France. Good luck rollom 😀

    2. fenixri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Everyone underestimating Croatia. We are yet to see how will Brazil dance if they concede first.

      1. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        they just dont look potent in attack at all.. ageing squad.. cant see them hurting them too much tbh but hey we've had bigger surprises during this WC..

  5. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Who to sell for Neymar?

    A) Messi
    B) Mbappe
    C) Neither

    1. FFscouter
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      C imo.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I'm going for A

  6. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Cap neymar or rich?

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Neymar

      1. Disturbed
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Seriously considering selling rich for him

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Not sure he's worth 3m more than Rich but think he's a better captain due to being on pens and set pieces.

          1. Disturbed
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Yea better cap choice swaying it for me. Don’t think 3m really matters since there aren’t any major upgrades in the mids or defence that you miss out on.

            1. Disturbed
              • 9 Years
              59 mins ago

              I can get this if I make the move. 1ft left in case klaasen doesn’t start. Not worth it?

              Martinez costa
              Dumfries Marquinhos militao/ Sandro Hernandez saiss
              Bruno saka Rabiot klaasen hernandez
              Messi mbappe neymar

              1. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                56 mins ago

                Yeah that looks good.

        2. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          If I get Neymar it will be for Mbappe or Messi. Not selling Rich.

    2. FFscouter
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Neymar.

  7. Rafa_is_a_geordie.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Hi all,
    I stupidly have all 3 of power captain, 12th man and wildcard left. I’ve used 3 of my 5 transfers so 2 left and have this team. If you were in this position when would you use what chip? Was thinking power captain but also toying with wildcard as assuming could use unlimited transfers before the quarters when line ups announced for these games but then still use unlimited transfers after the games too when locked to set up for semis?

    Thoughts are appreciated…

    Alisson/Costa

    Dumfries / Guerreiro / Marquinhos / Shaw / Hernandez

    Foden / Cassemiro / Saka / B. Fernandes / E. Fernandez

    Messi / Mbappe / Richarlison

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      If you're happy with the team you could get this round with 5 FTs, I'd go 12th man now, WC semis, PC final / 3rd playoff. Doesn't look like you need more than 5 moves now & Power Captaining an extra Brazil forward / Portuguese differential could be quite powerful right now

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Agree with this. 12th man Neymar or Vini.

      2. Rafa_is_a_geordie.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        42 mins ago

        Thanks for the reply. I really fancy Ramos and wish I had the balls to use 12th man on him but if he's my 12th man I can't change that after if he isn't in the line up can I.... I was even tempted to transfer Messi > Ramos but then bring Messi in as 12th man as he will definitely start but means i can transfer our Ramos if he isn't in the starting line up (surely he will be tho?)

        I've used 3 of my 5 so only 2 left but could probably handle any line up surprises with those 2.

  8. FFscouter
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Got 5/5 transfers with this bunch. Anything to do before kickoffs?

    Alisson - Noppert
    Hernandez - Shaw - Otamendi - Militao - Pepe -
    Bruno - Saka - Foden - Perisic - Klaassen
    Messi - Richarlison - Mbappe

    I'm thinking maybe Klaassen to Rabiot? Noppert to Costa?

    There's also a few in there that may need to be transferred out with lineup news like (Militao, Foden) so I'll need to keep some transfers for that, as well as keeping some handy for after all games in preparation for the semis.

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Those sound like decent changes but don't make the Noppert move yet. If Alisson keeps a CS against Croatia you won't need Costa so may as well keep Noppert since he's cheaper.

  9. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    C at wc
    Can we change captain messi today to mbappe tomo?

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Yes.

  10. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    % chance Ronnie gets benched for Portugal’s QF?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      90%

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Coach would have to be mental or blackmailed to start him.

    3. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Would be best bit of the WC so far if he is….sulky Ronnie, what’s not to like

      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        Subbed on in the final and missing the crucial penalty would be an absolute dream

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Subbed on in the final and not even getting to take the fifth penalty as Messi scores for a 3-0 win on pens would be even better.

  11. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Should I use 3 FTs on these moves or save them for the end of the round?

    Mbappe, Enzo, Otamendi to Neymar (C), Perisic, Guerreiro

    Current team:

    Alisson
    Dumfries Otamendi Theo Marquinhos
    Enzo Bruno Ziyech Paqueta
    Messi (C) Mbappe Richarlison

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I like them. It's scary but think I'm going to take the plunge on Neymar to Mbappe myself.

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Mbappe to Neymar*

        1. Disturbed
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Who would your two caps be then?

          1. ryacoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Neymar and either Messi or Bruno for me

            1. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              This.

        2. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Yeah, I'm not really happy captaining Messi/Mbappe when I'm backing both teams to lose

          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour ago

            Can see both Messi and Mbappe being involved in very tight games where the opposition are fully focused on stopping them. Brazil on the other hand I expect to win by a couple at least.

    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Bench is: Pickford, Shaw, Bellingham, Mbappe btw

  12. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Captain wc fantasy change
    Can we change captain messi today to mbappe tomorrow in the fantasy fifa game?

    1. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

  13. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Captain who?

    a. Messi

    b. Richarlison

    Cheers

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      B

    2. artvandelay316
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      B

    3. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

  14. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    A frankly brilliant interview with a player many have likely forgotten, Branko Strupar

    https://www.index.hr/sport/clanak/na-svadbama-su-mi-uvaljivali-mladenke-bio-sam-legenda-a-hrvatska-me-nije-htjela/2412826.aspx?index_ref=naslovnica_sport_teme_i_komentari_d

    The kocka (cube) that he references is still there, still holding tournaments. I pass there a dozen times a month, as it's along my route to Lidl 🙂 Nearby NK Prečko had beers for €1.30 equivalent, but recently they went up to €1.50 ahead of the move to the euro next month. His not getting a call-up is no great mystery. Having not played for Dinamo, he wasn't connected enough to the HNS mafioso to warrant selection.

    1. Bjelica
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      good interview great story

  15. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    If Bruno, Dias or Felix were banned for the England semi-final that'd be great.

  16. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Delay not in many MD5 teams? Hitting decent form.

    Is Shawn's LB spot under threat by Trippier in any way?

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Hard to justify Depay over Richarlison. The other two striker spots for most are taken by Mbappe, Messi and Neymar.

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Richarlison has plenty of attacking threats to split the points with in that Brazil team though. Arguably Netherlands is Dumfries, Depay or Gakpo and Depay is in form.

  17. Eight Season Wonder
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Anyone suggest a wildcard team thats much different from the above MD5 final picks?

    other option is to hold my WC for future Gameday

    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      I would go only Messi from Argentina on a WC and get Dumfries for sure, maybe even Noppert and Bergwijn

    2. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      No point in holding onto it with there being a 3/4 place match and 11 transfers available.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Ok a team made up entirely of those omitted from scout picks:

      Noppert / Alisson
      Thiago Silva / Marquinhos / Danilo / Dalot / Guerreiro
      Saka / Bellingham / Bergwijn / Bernardo Silva / Mac Allister
      Depay / Ramos / Neymar

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Hmm didn't quite work, missed a couple but you get the idea. I also like Joao Felix as a differential

  18. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Would you sell Shaw & Theo for 2 x Portugal defenders?

    Chasing my rivals so looking to differentiate somewhere.

    1. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Yes.

    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      I wouldn't, they have high ceilings as two of the most attacking defenders in the game. If either France or England win to nil, they could haul

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        Seems pretty unlikely that any of them will keep a CS though.

        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          29 mins ago

          Yeah, so as Ryacoo says get defenders with attacking threat.

          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            28 mins ago

            Portugal defenders also have attacking threat but higher chance of a CS.

          2. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            22 mins ago

            Gurriero & Dalot?

        2. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          Nothing would surprise me with that game. Could be 1-0 either way, 0-0 or 3-3

    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'm considering it. Have until tomorrow to decide. Think both France and England will score.

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yeah it could be a cagey affair but both teams have talented attackers so doubt it'll be a win to nil.

  19. Rohirrims
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    In MD4, I left 1 transfer to use it for a locked to locked player and used it during the last match. This transfer didn't go through and as a result I wasted the transfer. Anybody else face a similar issue?

    If this is the case, then probably better to use the FT prior to kickoff in the last game.

    1. Crystal Alice
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      transfers only carry over in group stage apparently

  20. artvandelay316
    • 1 Year
    54 mins ago

    Best combo...?
    A) Allison, Paqueta
    B) Costa, Foden

    Cheers.

  21. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Not a single Dutch player in the scout picks vs the team that lost vs Saudi Arabia. Hmm..

    1. Crystal Alice
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gakpo haul incoming

  22. Eight Season Wonder
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Any love for Ziyech? even if eliminated, he's Morocco's top boy.

  23. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Messi to:
    Neymar
    Vinicius
    ?

  24. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    So we’re nearly finished n I’m still confused by the transfer rules due to what a mate just told me.

    I’ve got 5/5 showing this MD. I’ll probably use a couple when team news is out. Will I then have 3 left for the rest of match week when games kick off or do you get more?
    A. Yes you will have just 3 left
    B. No you get extra ones once game kicks off so use the 5 now

    I think it’s A and he’s wrong?

    Cheers!

