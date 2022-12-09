World Cup Fantasy managers will again have one eye on the yellow card count as a one-match suspension will be dished out to any player collecting two bookings before the quarter-finals are complete.

The slate is wiped clean once Matchday 5 is over and done with, so the Fantasy assets walking the suspension tightrope only have one more game to negotiate without picking up another caution.

The below information is taken from our Premium Members Area, where you’ll find tonnes of Opta player and team data from not just Qatar 2022 but World Cup qualifying and, of course, the Premier League, too.

BANNED IN MATCHDAY 5/THE QUARTER-FINALS

This one is nice and simple: there are no players suspended for their respective quarter-final ties.

Any player picking up their second booking of the tournament in the round of 16 has now been eliminated from the World Cup.

ON ONE BOOKING

There are 23 other players who remain in the competition and are one booking away from a ban.

England are the only nation left who don’t have a single player on a caution, while Portugal have the most on five.

Luka Modric ($8.5m) and Bruno Fernandes ($9.5m) are perhaps the two highest-profile names in the above list, with many of the most-owned Fantasy assets yet to have their name taken by the match officials.