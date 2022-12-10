The 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final line-up will be complete after this evening’s last quarter-final tie between England and France.

Kick-off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor is at 19:00 GMT.

Les Bleus are the bookies’ favourites to qualify (around 4/5 compared to 11/10 shots England), with the winner of this match set to face surprise packages Morocco on Wednesday.

As for the team news, it’s as straightforward as it comes.

The two sides are unchanged from their respective round-of-16 wins, both of which were ultimately comfortable in nature.

Raheem Sterling is back on the bench after briefly returning home to the UK earlier this week following a break-in at his home.

Six members of Gareth Southgate’s starting XI have double-digit ownerships in FIFA World Cup Fantasy, with Bukayo Saka being the most popular on 43.3%.

Only three starters in Didier Deschamps’ squad are in 10% or more of Fantasy squads, with Kylian Mbappe – who sits in almost exactly two-thirds of teams – by far and away the most selected.

MATCHDAY 5 LINE-UPS

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Bellingham, Henderson, Kane, Saka, Foden.

France XI: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez, Griezmann, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.