54
54 Comments Post a Comment
  1. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    First

    Open Controls
  2. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    59 mins ago

    Hyped

    Open Controls
  3. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Maguire Shaw Saka and Hernandez

    I don't mind a stalemate

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Foden and Saka here… really need England to score. More so since I transferred Hernandez to Guerrero 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Fair chance.. Southgate is a tournament specialist 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Thanos
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          Let’s hope so. GL 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks but I want 0-0 😛 GL

            Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Only got Pickford, Shaw, Bellingham, Henderson, Saka.

      No French.

      I mind a stalemate. 6-0 England please.

      Open Controls
    3. jacob1989
      2 mins ago

      i got mbappe c, shaw, theo & foden

      Open Controls
  4. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    Suggestions to replace Bruno F for next round?

    1. Di Maria (will he even start?)
    2. Modric (already have Perisic)
    3. Ziyech

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Just did Modric
      Already have Ziyech
      Di Maria is also a good option

      Open Controls
      1. Thanos
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      2

      Fwiw I did ADM to Mac Allister before kickoff yesterday

      Open Controls
      1. Thanos
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        MA is an astute choice!

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yeah 120 minutes yesterday, I expected more 🙂

          Open Controls
  5. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    Is it really 50/50 according to bookmakers?

    I still think France are favourites, they have the best player in the world and world champions - done it several times.

    It will be an interesting game anyway.

    Open Controls
    1. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  6. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Hows this looking for the next round ? The three French can easily be switched to English or vica versa depending on the result of tonight's match, leaving 3 spare FTs for when the SF teams are known.

    Martinez (Pickford)
    Otamendi, Molina, Juranovic (Hernandez, Shaw)
    MacAllister, Modric, Perisic (Rabiot, Saka)
    Messi, Alvarez, (Mbappe)

    The plans to make the moves before 7pm so I don't miss any of tonight's match doing the WC hack.

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      just now

      That's a very strong team for next MD, very close to the team I'm aiming for. Only improvement is double up Croatia D, which is easy for you to do later. GL

      Open Controls
  7. FFscouter
    53 mins ago

    I've got 4/5 transfers left. Can I start using them now until the end of the game tonight with the changes coming in for the next MD?

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes I’ve just done mine

      Open Controls
  8. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    If you bench an unlocked player can he be moved back into your starting 11 ?

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes as long as he remains unlocked

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  9. fenixri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Who is in def for Arg now after suspensions?

    Open Controls
    1. Naby K8a
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Tagliafico Otamendi Romero Molina. Plus Martinez if he opts for back 5.

      Open Controls
  10. Naby K8a
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Reports saying Ronaldo is retiring from football

    Open Controls
    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Im not a Ronaldo fan, but if its true its sad. He has still a lot to offer as player.

      What he should do is try to be more humble, go down 50-70% in wages, then go back to Sporting and try to help and develop the club.

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        He should retire

        Open Controls
      2. jacob1989
        1 min ago

        He can play for everton. They need a striker

        Open Controls
  11. lions
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    So, whoever wins this match, will be installed as the new favourites to win the World Cup, or will Argentina remain favourites?

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Argentina

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        just now

        Absolutely no favorites now. Even Croatia or morocco can win the WC

        Open Controls
  12. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    All to play for here and all that's left, 2 France and 2 England let's go!

    Strap yourselves in lads should be a cracker of a match, positive lineups on both sides

    should be a scorefest especially after that borefest earlier

    2-2 with pens of course 😉

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      No pens please haha

      Open Controls
      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        It's a fated destiny mate lol ,cheers!

        Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      3-2 France

      Open Controls
  13. lions
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    I've got a couple of free transfers and will wait until the latest opportunity to confirm them - I could bring in a Modric or De Paul but I would like some FRA or ENG coverage for one of their two final games

    Open Controls
  14. lions
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    As there are only five teams left, does that make England one of the top five teams in the world?!

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      They finished 4th in the World Cup four years ago, with Alli and Lingard as regular starters.

      They're even better now.

      Open Controls
  15. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    The WC hack appears to have worked for me but I've got 5/5 transfer remaining for matchday 5, not 6/6. I assume this will update to 6 available transfers when the matchday starts.

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      matchday 6

      Open Controls
  16. lions
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Interesting what they said on ITV - Mbappe could switch wings to make it him v Shaw. Or would this make FRA attack weaker?

    Open Controls
    1. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Makes sense from France POV imo. Use a player with that pace against a guy carrying some ‘excess baggage’

      Open Controls
  17. Paddy Gooner
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Vive La France!!!

    Open Controls
  18. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Reminder: use your transfers before the next match starts

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      before this match ends 😉

      Open Controls
  19. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    If Poland, Tunisia, Denmark and Australia can all score against France, England can too.

    0 CSs.

    C'mon England.

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Don’t think France kept one cs
      3 lions

      Open Controls
    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      regardless of the outcome, can we all agree this is the best lineup for England?

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Why is this the best lineup?

        Open Controls
  20. It's coming home
    7 mins ago

    Referee told Maguire he is in offside before the free kick was taken. Harry did not listen.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Hard to notice that your head is so far ahead of the rest of your body. I understand why he didn't notice that himself.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.