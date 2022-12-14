The FPL half-term report: Everton

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have been top of the class in 2022/23 to date and who should be consigned to the Fantasy naughty step.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Next up is Frank Lampard’s Everton, who went into the World Cup break in poor form, having claimed victory in just one of their last seven league matches.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

Total Rank v other clubs (adjusted per game) Goals scored 11 18th= Shots 157 17th Shots in the box 102 16th Shots on target 51 17th Big chances 23 15th= Expected goals (xG) 15.39 15th= Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 15.39 14th

Everton’s attack has been a real disappointment so far this season, with a lack of goalscoring threat in all of the key underlying metrics.

The Toffees’ first 15 league games have yielded just 11 goals (only bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored fewer), not helped by Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s (£7.9m) injury problems.

Indeed, Anthony Gordon (£5.3m) is their top Premier League scorer with three goals.

However, their 15.39 expected goals (xG) total suggests creating chances is the main problem, rather than simply putting them away, something Everton will need to address if they are to improve upon their current position (17th) in the table.

Everton failed to score in each of their last three matches prior to the World Cup, with their attacking numbers dropping off as the season progressed.

Above: How Everton compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR