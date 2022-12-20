FPL Gameweek 17 early team news: Injury updates from all 20 clubs

Premier League football makes its long-awaited return on Boxing Day, with Gameweek 17 bringing to an end a six-week hiatus.

The pre-match press conferences that precede this round of fixtures will be as important as ever when it comes to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news. We’re expecting those to take place on December 22-23 and we’ll have a full round-up after they’ve been held.

Before then, however, there is much on the injury front to update you on, with some previously unavailable players closing in on a return to action and other assets set for spells on the sidelines.

Here, we go club by club on all we know.

Our team news tab and injuries and bans page are the places to go for more information as the deadline nears, while our World Cup minutes guide tells you how much game-time each FPL asset got in Qatar and at which stage their country was eliminated.

ARSENAL

We start with probably the biggest injury news of the World Cup, which concerns Gabriel Jesus (knee).

Mikel Arteta has yet to put a timeframe on his absence but widespread reports suggest the Brazilian striker could be out for up to three months, something that Arsenal team-mate Granit Xhaka appeared to back up when discussing the former Manchester City forward.

“It’s a shame because you saw in the first round of the Premier League how important he is for us. I don’t know how big the injury is, maybe two or three months, I think.” – Granit Xhaka on Gabriel Jesus’s injury

Two Arsenal players dogged by injury throughout the autumn were Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (muscle), neither of whom played any part in the four mid-season friendlies.

Takehiro Tomiyasu also picked up a hamstring strain while away with Japan at the World Cup, while Reiss Nelson‘s injury sustained in Saturday’s loss to Juventus is being assessed.

“[Emile] hasn’t been able to train in the last few days but hopefully, he can start [to train] next week. He’s been out for a while now – he needs some time to get back to speed. We really need him and we’re going to welcome him with both arms because he’s a really important player for us. We need him fit on the pitch. Alex is progressing well and Tomi is running on the pitch. Hopefully, we’re going to get the international players [who have been at the World Cup] joining again this week.” – Mikel Arteta, speaking on December 17

Arteta alluded to his World Cup contingent above but was asked specifically about Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, who were eliminated at the quarter-final stage in Qatar.

“They’ll come back straight away into the rhythm, shape and mould of the team. We’re waiting for them and they are desperate to be back as well. I’ve spoken to both of them. Gabi was here today, with a big smile and big energy. He’s ready to go again. It’s going to be a big boost for the team.” – Mikel Arteta on when Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will be phased back in

ASTON VILLA

Diego Carlos (Achilles) and Philippe Coutinho (muscle) were Aston Villa’s two main absentees before the World Cup and neither has featured since.

Carlos is still some way from a playing comeback but Coutinho was recently sighted training with his team-mates so might be nearing a return, although he didn’t feature in any of the mid-season friendlies.

Jacob Ramsey hasn’t kicked a ball since Aston Villa’s friendly against Cardiff on November 30 but was spotted in training yesterday.

BOURNEMOUTH

Lloyd Kelly is fully fit again but fellow long-term injury victims Murara Neto and David Brooks (both hamstring) haven’t yet joined full team training, so a Gameweek 17 appearance for either looks unlikely.

“Lloyd Kelly is back in full training, so I’m delighted with that. He’s available. David Brooks and Neto are back on the grass, but not in full training yet, but shouldn’t be too long. And the boys from the World Cup have come back fine – Meps (Chris Mepham) and Kieffer (Moore) are both fine.” – Gary O’Neil, speaking on December 19

BRENTFORD

Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Pontus Jansson (hamstring) and Shandon Baptiste (muscle) were all sidelined before the World Cup began and none of them has featured in any of Brentford’s three mid-season friendlies, the last of which was on Saturday.

Hickey is back outside, at least, while Jansson has also rejoined the squad in recent days.

Despite an FA charge hanging over his head, Ivan Toney remains available for selection – for the time being, anyway.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jakub Moder (knee) remains on the injury list, while Brighton’s one and only mid-season friendly on December 8 saw Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck limp off in the first half.

Neither player was spotted in training ahead of the midweek EFL Cup tie against Charlton.

CHELSEA

There’s plenty to round up from west London, where Armando Broja is the latest addition to the injury list after picking up an ACL injury that has ended his season.

N’Golo Kante (hamstring) will also be out for some time, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf) and Ben Chilwell (hamstring) still haven’t rejoined full team training yet because of the injuries they sustained before the World Cup.

There are positive noises about Reece James (knee) and Wesley Fofana (knee), at least, while there was the welcome sight of Kepa Arrizabalaga (foot) in training ground images last week.

“The lads that have been injured have had a bit more time training and they’ve stepped up their rehab so that’s good, they’re getting closer. “We’ve got a full week’s training when we get back and then we have a friendly the following week so that will be good. There’s a few more guys coming back from the World Cup so it’s moving nicely. “We’ll be able to have a few more players back in full training with us. Reece James has moved forward, Wesley Fofana is moving forward, Carney Chukwuemeka is moving forward so that’s positive. “Hopefully Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ben Chilwell can also take a step forward in their rehab next week so we’re optimistic about that.” – Graham Potter, speaking on December 11

CRYSTAL PALACE

Long-term absentees James McArthur (groin) and Nathan Ferguson (match fitness) remain on the injury list after setbacks, with Ferguson the nearer to a return,

“We had a step back for Macca and Nathan. They will travel with the rest of the squad to Turkey. It’s taking a little bit more time, a step back. But both of them are coming to Turkey with the rest of the team and working with the physios in the gym and hopefully, Nathan can maybe be the one who can start a little bit more early than Macca.” – Patrick Viera speaking in early December ahead of Crystal Palace’s training camp in Turkey

Reports suggest that Sam Johnstone will be out for two months with a back problem, meanwhile.

EVERTON

Everton curiously staged their mid-season friendlies straight after Gameweek 16 ended, so the last fitness update we had from Frank Lampard was a month ago.

Three-to-four-week injuries picked up by Yerry Mina and Tom Davies in mid-November should be close to being recovered from. The pair, along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee/shoulder/hamstring), were spotted at the training ground in mid-December, although it was just gym work being done by Mina and Calvert-Lewin, a fortnight before the clash with Wolves.

James Garner could be out until February with a lower back injury, while loanee Conor Coady will definitely miss Gameweek 17 as he is ineligible to face his parent club.

FULHAM

Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) remains out but Manor Solomon (knee) has rejoined full team training this month, so the winger could be close to his first appearance since Gameweek 1.

LEEDS UNITED

As usual, there’s plenty happening at Leeds when it comes to team news.

Stuart Dallas (knee) and Archie Gray (ankle) remain on the injury list and Tyler Adams is suspended for Gameweek 17, while Luis Sinisterra (foot) doesn’t seem to be any closer to a return.

Illan Meslier (illness), Junior Firpo (groin), Robin Koch (Achilles), Patrick Bamford (hip/groin), Crysencio Summerville (foot) and Diego Llorente (hand), all absent for Leeds’ penultimate mid-season friendly against Real Sociedad last Friday, have a “good chance” of recovering for the upcoming league match against Manchester City, however.

“That’s very individual and also it’s a little bit just looking at the progress. They have a good chance to be ready for Man City, but obviously, it’s not sure [because] it’s 12 days to go. We have to look into the process, but especially with Diego Llorente, I’m pretty sure he’ll be ready. “We’re hoping [Summerville] can start training within the next week and from there it’s day-to-day also.” – Leeds assistant boss Rene Maric, speaking last Friday

Jack Harrison wasn’t involved in that Sociedad game but Maric stressed that the winger “is not injured” and simply wasn’t being risked as a precaution.

LEICESTER CITY

James Justin (Achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) all remain out, while Caglar Soyuncu (hamstring) hasn’t featured since early November but was spotted training this week.

The new injury to report concerns Jonny Evans (calf), who limped out of the Foxes’ behind-closed-doors friendly against Troyes on December 10. He wasn’t seen in training ahead of Tuesday’s EFL Cup clash with MK Dons, so could also be a Gameweek 17 doubt.

LIVERPOOL

Arthur (muscle) remains out till early 2023 but the main injury news from an FPL perspective concerns Diogo Jota (hamstring) and Luis Diaz (knee), the latter of whom may have been in line for a Gameweek 17 return had his recovery gone swimmingly over the World Cup break.

But Diaz has had a setback that required surgical intervention, which may put him out until March.

Jota, meanwhile, is back in the gym but February has been mooted as the comeback date for the Portuguese attacker.

MANCHESTER CITY

It’s all quiet on the injury front at Manchester City for the time being, with Kyle Walker (groin) fit enough to represent England at the World Cup and seemingly avoiding any repercussions in Qatar.

City had more players in the Middle East than any other Premier League team (16) but only Julian Alvarez made it past the quarter-final stage.

MANCHESTER UNITED

News is awaited on a possible hamstring injury sustained by Diogo Dalot, who returned to Manchester from Qatar for assessment.

There’s a bit of mystery surrounding Jadon Sancho, who hasn’t featured since Gameweek 13. Illness was the original reason given for his absence in early November but he’s now on an individual “physical programme” during the mid-season break and hasn’t featured in either of United’s two recent friendlies.

“Sometimes there are circumstances with fitness and mood. He was not in the right status or fitness state.” “I have had several talks with Jadon. He’s on a physical programme and our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible, but I can’t give a prognosis of when that will be.” – Erik ten Hag on Jadon Sancho

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Aleksander Isak is still a doubt for the festive fixture programme, with his recovery from a thigh injury not quite going to script over the World Cup break.

He’s very unlikely to feature in Tuesday’s EFL Cup tie against Bournemouth, with Eddie Howe unable to put a return date on the Swede.

“I think the medical team have just tried to look at his recovery day by day, and try and get him in the best physical place he can be in the ideal time. “We hoped to have him fit and available for the Bournemouth game, but I don’t think that’s going to look likely. We’ll just take it on a game-by-game basis. “It’s a difficult one. We haven’t got a return date on him. He’s with the medical team at the moment, and he’s working hard and making progress. I can’t give you a return date.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak, speaking on December 19

Allan Saint-Maximin picked up a knock in Newcastle’s friendly win over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, with assessment continuing on the Frenchman ahead of that clash with the Cherries.

“I think there is a slight injury, we’ll see today how he comes in. Obviously, after a game, things can be sore but they can settle quickly, so hopefully that’s the case.” – Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin

Like Isak, Paul Dummett (calf), Emil Krafth (knee) and Matt Ritchie (calf) have been absent since before the World Cup pause and haven’t played any part in the mid-season friendlies, although Ritchie has trained.

Joelinton complained of hamstring tightness in the first of those two glorified kickabouts on December 8 and didn’t feature on Saturday, but he has trained since and it remains to be seen if his absence was injury-related after a cluster of other first-teamers didn’t appear.

Callum Wilson, who complained of muscular discomfort while away with England, was among those not involved but Howe suggested there was no injury issue there.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Cheikhou Kouyate (hamstring) has joined Moussa Niakhate (muscle) and Giulian Biancone (ACL) on the long-term injury list, while loanee Dean Henderson will be ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 17.

Omar Richards (leg) could be returning to training just before the upcoming clash with Manchester United but after so long out, a competitive comeback could be some way off.

Jack Colback, Serge Aurier and Morgan Gibbs-White either missed Friday’s win over Valencia or were injured during it but none of their injuries sound serious.

“[Gibbs-White’s substitution] was precautionary. He took a kick, and once he sat down (on the pitch for treatment) – I don’t even know whether he could have stayed on or not – but we just said, ‘bring him off’. Hopefully it’s not too bad. “Serge wasn’t fit. He just felt a bit of a twinge in his calf. He wouldn’t have played tonight, but we’re being cautious with him. “Neco [Williams] and Remo [Freuler] didn’t play for personal reasons; not because we didn’t want to play them, they had some personal things going on which were more important than playing the game tonight. But they will be back in when we return to training. “Jack has picked up a bit of a knock. We just didn’t take any risks. You could even see with some of the changes we made in the game. We didn’t take any risks whatsoever with any players.” – Steve Cooper

SOUTHAMPTON

It’s two full-backs still out and one returning for Saints ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Lincoln City on Tuesday.

Juan Larios (muscle) and Tino Livramento (knee) remain sidelined but the fit-again Kyle Walker-Peters could feature for the first time since October.

“We’ve managed to get almost everyone back. It’s just Tino and Juan who haven’t done significant training.” – Nathan Jones

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

We’ve yet to hear official confirmation of this from Spurs but widespread reports suggest Richarlison could be out for five to six weeks with a hamstring injury he picked up in Brazil’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia.

Ben Davies and Rodrigo Bentancur also returned from Qatar with muscular issues, although Bentancur is suspended for Gameweek 17 anyway due to yellow card accumulation.

Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) hasn’t featured since Gameweek 15 but is at least starting to resume some form of training, while Emerson Royal, Lucas Moura and Fraser Forster reportedly were carrying minor knocks and weren’t risked in the first two mid-season friendlies.

WEST HAM UNITED

The injuries are stacking up for the Hammers ahead of the restart, with Gianluca Scamacca turning his ankle in Saturday’s friendly against Fulham and Michail Antonio missing out altogether with a thigh problem.

“He just rolled his ankle, so we are not quite sure, but we were not taking any chances. “We don’t know the severity of it just yet, but we will get a better idea in the next couple of days and we will go from there.” – West Ham coach Billy McKinlay on Gianluca Scamacca’s injury

Also absent was Aaron Cresswell, who suffered a hamstring injury at the beginning of December.

Kurt Zouma hasn’t featured since having knee surgery in November, while Maxwel Cornet‘s recovery from a calf injury drags on and he looks unlikely to play this year.

Nayef Aguerd picked up a groin problem while away with Morocco and missed his country’s last three matches (although only after pulling out of the warm-up in the semi-final), so word is awaited on the severity of his issue.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Chiquinho (knee) remain on the long-term injury list but Diego Costa and Raul Jimenez are back from suspension and injury respectively.

Jonny (hamstring) and Boubacar Traore (unknown) will miss Tuesday’s EFL Cup tie against Gillingham, meanwhile.