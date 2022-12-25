Merry Christmas from Fantasy Football Scout

We wish a very happy and healthy Christmas to all our readers and their loved ones!

It’s the one day a year when the virtual Fantasy Football Scout offices are completely deserted, pausing as we do for family festivities.

But we can’t completely ignore the looming Premier League resumption and the Gameweek 17 deadline, with the gifting of unlimited transfers meaning that many of us are spending more time than usual tinkering with our teams ahead of Boxing Day.

We’ve still got articles to come later this evening and tomorrow morning (including the pre-Gameweek thoughts of Burning Questions’ Andy/Sonaldo), while there’s plenty of pre-written content in our complete guide to the restart.

With the Bailey’s coursing through my bloodstream and emotions heightened, I’d like to extend a huge thank you for your continued support and patronage of the site throughout not just my brief stint as editor but over 2022 as a whole and the many years before that.

It really is a privilege to work for the site after a decade or so of being an avid reader, and it’s something I never take for granted.

There’ll be a more prolonged retrospective in the traditional New Year’s message but, from myself and all at Fantasy Football Scout, we wish you a very merry Christmas.