Chelsea v Bournemouth team news: James, Kepa and Mount all start

Today’s first Premier League match takes place at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea host Bournemouth in the 17:30 GMT kick-off.

Graham Potter’s side begin the day in ninth place after a run of five winless pre-World Cup matches ended with three successive defeats.

They’ll be desperate to rectify this against newly-promoted Bournemouth, currently sat in 14th despite conceding the most goals and having the fewest attempts.

The many new owners of Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m) and Reece James (£5.8m) will be delighted to see them both starting after recovering from foot and knee injuries respectively. Also starting are Mason Mount (£7.5m), Marc Cucurella (£5.1m) and Thiago Silva (£5.4m).

12 Chelsea players took part in the World Cup, with Hakim Ziyech (£5.5m) and Mateo Kovacic (£4.9m) reaching the final weekend and, as a result, being granted time off.

Armando Broja (£5.3m) and N’Golo Kante (£4.8m) are long-term absentees, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.0m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) still haven’t rejoined full team training. Wesley Fofana (£4.3m) re-injured himself in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford.

As for Bournemouth, goalkeeper Mark Travers (£4.3m) still starts over the hurt Neto (£4.5m) and Marcus Tavernier (£4.9m) is out with a knock.

It looks like either a 4-4-2 or 3-5-2 formation, in both cases pairing Dominic Solanke (£5.8m) and Kieffer Moore (£5.4m) up front. Although back from suspension, Chris Mepham (£4.4m) misses out with illness.

GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Zakaria, Jorginho, Mount; Sterling, Havertz, Pulisic

Subs: Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Humphreys, Hall, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Hutchinson, Aubameyang

Bournemouth XI: Travers; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Zemura; Stacey, Cook, Lerma, Billing; Solanke, Moore

Subs: Plain, Stephens, Christie, Marcondes, Rothwell, Lowe, Dembele, Pearson, Anthony