435
Dugout Discussion December 28

Leeds v Man City team news: Cancelo, Foden and Walker benched

435 Comments
Share

There’s one more Gameweek 17 match to go before Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers get their sole rest day ahead of back-to-back Gameweeks.

Leeds United v Manchester City is the fixture in question, with kick-off at Elland Road set for 20:00 GMT.

It’s almost entirely about the visitors from an FPL perspective, with only one member of Leeds’ starting XI, bench fodder’s Sam Greenwood, owned by more than 2% of Fantasy managers.

Five City assets boast double-digit ownerships, by contrast, but two of them, Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden, aren’t part of Pep Guardiola’s line-up tonight.

In fact, only two of the eight City players who reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Portugal or England make the team this evening.

It’s John Stones and Jack Grealish who get the nod, with Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Cancelo and the newly portly Kalvin Phillips on the bench.

Ruben Dias is injured.

Above: FPL assets sorted by ‘effective ownership’ in the top 10k (via LiveFPL)

Guardiola has largely gone with the same team that defeated Liverpool in the EFL Cup last Thursday, making three changes: Stefan Ortega, Aymeric Laporte and Cole Palmer are replaced by Ederson, Stones and Grealish.

Jesse Marsch has got a number of his injured and ill players back this evening, including Illan Meslier and Rodrigo.

Patrick Bamford misses out and Crysencio Summerville, who like Rodrigo has scored three goals in as many league matches, is only on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Struijk, Koch, Cooper, Forshaw, Roca, Greenwood, Gnonto, Rodrigo, Aaronson.

Subs: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Gyabi, Klich, Summerville, Harrison, Gelhardt.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Stones, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland, Mahrez.

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Phillips, Cancelo, Laporte, Bernardo, Gomez, Foden, Palmer.

GAMEWEEK 17 RESULTS SO FAR

Manchester United3 – 0Nottingham Forest
Chelsea2 – 0Bournemouth
Arsenal3 – 1West Ham United
Aston Villa1 – 3Liverpool
Southampton1 – 3Brighton and Hove Albion
Leicester City0 – 3Newcastle United
Everton1 – 2Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace0 – 3Fulham
Brentford2 – 2Tottenham Hotspur

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

435 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Haaaaaalsmd

    Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hauland hungry for more

    Open Controls
  3. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    What should I hope for with Haaland , EO etc.

    Hattrick, then og and red card ?

    Open Controls
  4. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Yess Haalaand! Points for absolutely everyone!

    Open Controls
  5. WVA
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    I'll be happy with 3 points from KDB

    Open Controls
  6. thegaffer82
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Usually, I’d be fuming that both Foden & Cancelo haven’t made the City starting XI.
    But with Trippiers 12 points staring at me from the bench - I welcome the extra opportunity I’ve been given to get those jammy bench points…

    Open Controls
    1. Londongeezaa
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Way too early for this.

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Foden will come on surely

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 11 Years
        just now

        As long as one of them stays on the bench, it’s all good

        Open Controls
    3. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      The hope is increasing now it has gone to 2 nil.

      Open Controls
    4. DRIZ ✅
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cancelo warming up?

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 11 Years
        just now

        🙁

        Open Controls
    5. WVA
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      FPL is all luck

      Open Controls
    6. Bishopool
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Who benches Trippier...

      Open Controls
  7. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Kevin De Blanke?

    Open Controls
    1. Da Kril
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thank you for applying what is hopefully another reverse jinx. ;p 😀

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Only fair after my shrewd Bruno pick blanked!

        Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don’t tempt fate.
      But it will be a big win for Salah owners

      Open Controls
    3. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      De Blanker doing nothing and coming off early

      Open Controls
  8. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Well done to those who picked Salah over KDB, not happening tonight for him.

    Open Controls
    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Third of the match yet to go, mate.

      Open Controls
  9. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Willy Gnonto is a baller

    Open Controls
    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Shyt the bed.

      Open Controls
  10. Neevesy
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    I've gone Salah over KDB, went Mount, went Rashford. Still annoyed I went Foden over Almiron though.

    Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gundo turns to pile of

    Open Controls
  12. WVA
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    KDB is unreal
    Anyone that knows anything about football or watches it would pick him

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      1 min ago

      Yeah but not always in fpl terms

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Nope, unfortunately FPL points are all luck

        Open Controls
  13. jacob1989
    4 mins ago

    What should fpl do with Haaland?.
    A. Take him out of fpl as anyways everyone captains him each week
    B. Price him at 20m.

    Open Controls
    1. C-Dawgg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Captains who aren’t Halaand get 2.5 X points

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        just now

        Like that idea

        Open Controls
  14. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kdb to Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yep for a hit too

      Open Controls
  15. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Get in

    Open Controls
  16. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    HAULAND!!!

    Open Controls
  17. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Hang on. Just tuned in and where’s Foden and walker?!?!

    Open Controls
    1. Cilly Bonnolly
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Sitting next to Cancelo and Laporte.

      Open Controls
  18. jacob1989
    1 min ago

    Why did i select kdb over grealish??

    Open Controls
  19. WVA
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Haaalandddddd

    Open Controls
  20. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Very happy with my Grealish and Rodri picks in my 4th team I must say

    Open Controls
  21. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Hauland x2

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Another setup by KDB

      Open Controls
  22. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    KdB AA as well

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not quite

      Open Controls
  23. The Mighty Hippo
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Jack is back.

    Open Controls
  24. C0YS
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Is Darwin+KDB -> Mitrovic+Salah for -4 too much of a kneejerk?

    Open Controls
  25. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Haaland (c). This game is too easy.

    Open Controls
  26. WVA
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Shot deflected in off the keeper, Salah assist

    Open Controls
  27. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Couple off easy goals for everyone’s cap

    Open Controls
  28. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Useless goal. Again!

    Open Controls
  29. Kaneyonero
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Heuland

    Open Controls
  30. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Grealish with 2 assist. Great performance 😉

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.