Leeds v Man City team news: Cancelo, Foden and Walker benched

There’s one more Gameweek 17 match to go before Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers get their sole rest day ahead of back-to-back Gameweeks.

Leeds United v Manchester City is the fixture in question, with kick-off at Elland Road set for 20:00 GMT.

It’s almost entirely about the visitors from an FPL perspective, with only one member of Leeds’ starting XI, bench fodder’s Sam Greenwood, owned by more than 2% of Fantasy managers.

Five City assets boast double-digit ownerships, by contrast, but two of them, Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden, aren’t part of Pep Guardiola’s line-up tonight.

In fact, only two of the eight City players who reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Portugal or England make the team this evening.

It’s John Stones and Jack Grealish who get the nod, with Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Cancelo and the newly portly Kalvin Phillips on the bench.

Ruben Dias is injured.

Guardiola has largely gone with the same team that defeated Liverpool in the EFL Cup last Thursday, making three changes: Stefan Ortega, Aymeric Laporte and Cole Palmer are replaced by Ederson, Stones and Grealish.

Jesse Marsch has got a number of his injured and ill players back this evening, including Illan Meslier and Rodrigo.

Patrick Bamford misses out and Crysencio Summerville, who like Rodrigo has scored three goals in as many league matches, is only on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Struijk, Koch, Cooper, Forshaw, Roca, Greenwood, Gnonto, Rodrigo, Aaronson.

Subs: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Gyabi, Klich, Summerville, Harrison, Gelhardt.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Stones, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland, Mahrez.

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Phillips, Cancelo, Laporte, Bernardo, Gomez, Foden, Palmer.

