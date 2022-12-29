193
Scout Notes December 29

FPL review: Haaland “can do better”, City line-up uncertainty

Gameweek 17 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) came to a conclusion on Wednesday evening, as the reigning champions saw off Leeds United.

We’ve got the key quotes, notes and stats from Elland Road in our final Scout Notes of this round of festive fixtures.

The numbers you see in this article are from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League match.

HAALAND: TWENTY’S NOT PLENTY

Erling Haaland (£12.2m) delivered his first double-digit haul on the road since Gameweek 1 after a brace in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Leeds.

There could and should have been other/further returns for the Norwegian, too, with a couple of one-on-one opportunities spurned and eight shots – the most by any player in Gameweek 17 – registered in total.

Haaland now has 20 Premier League goals to his name and we’re not even halfway through the campaign. Unsurprisingly, he’s reached the 20-mark quicker than any player in Premier League history.

“Being at home, I was a bit mad that I wasn’t playing at the World Cup.

“Yeah I kind of recharged my batteries. Watching other players score goals triggers me and irritates me, I’m hungrier than ever.

“I have got a number [goals target], but I cannot say. No comment!” – Erling Haaland

Pep Guardiola ominously said after the match that his free-scoring forward isn’t quite at the levels he displayed in the autumn, prior to his injury against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

“Of course we are delighted but that little pace he had at the beginning of the season, now he maybe struggle a little bit, but it’s a question of time.

“I am still more than satisfied but I had the feeling in the first part of the season he was sharper. When I see him moving and everything, he can do a little bit better.

“He was a long time injured. He was a long time ago, since Dortmund, playing Brentford but not perfectly. Then one-month holiday and after we restart he was not fit.

“When we started to train in Abu Dhabi he could not train one single day, maybe the last one. To move his huge body is not easy for him but as much as he can play, minutes, minutes, will be better.

“He could not train and then the game against Girona, he played 45/50 minutes and after he could not move his body. He was exhausted. After Liverpool was good for 70/75 minutes, he made an exceptional goal because always he is there.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

65-HOUR TURNAROUNDS

City and Leeds have, by some distance, the shortest turnarounds of any club between Gameweeks 17 and 18.

Just 65 hours separate full-time at Elland Road on Wednesday from kick-off in the two sides’ New Year’s Eve fixtures, with Leeds facing the unenviable task of containing another top-four club and City hosting Everton.

The first question that springs to mind is what on earth will Guardiola do with his starting XI? Phil Foden (£8.3m), Joao Cancelo (£7.4m), Kyle Walker (£4.8m) and Bernardo Silva (£6.9m) were all named on the bench against Leeds, with Foden and Cancelo emerging as second-half substitutes for one-point cameos. All four players reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup with their respective nations and were among the latest returnees from Qatar, which largely explains their slow reintegration into the first-team picture at City.

Is another one or two days of training enough for them to be deemed ready for a start? Could Rico Lewis (£3.9m) feature in his third game in a row at right-back? Might even Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.6m) be at risk after 90-minute outings in West Yorkshire?

They’re all questions to be chewed on over the next few days and, unsurprisingly, there were no real giveaway clues in Guardiola’s post-match presser, with most of the talk centred around Haaland’s heroics in front of goal.

The City boss did say that he’d like Walker and Cancelo to be available as “soon as possible”, adding that Grealish and Riyad Mahrez (£7.5m) were partly selected on the flanks (ahead of Foden) to control the tempo of what could otherwise be a basketball match against a high-tempo Leeds side – a tactic he’s used before in such games. Everton at home isn’t one of them.

“Almost impossible to play better than him. He’s 18 years old, there will be mistakes. But I had the feeling he has to play again. We need Kyle and Joao as soon as possible. In that moment I see he’s in a perfect position to play.” – Pep Guardiola on RIco Lewis

“Grealish gave two brilliant assists. When we can rest the ball with Jack and Riyad [Mahrez], it gives us the right tempo.” – Pep Guardiola

“He was good. In the first half, he missed chances and has to improve on that. It’s just mentality and to be aggressive to score.

“He showed the quality to be generous. He’s incredibly loved by everyone. He’s so humble and they were perfect assists for Erling.” – Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish

DE BRUYNE DISAPPOINTMENT

De Bruyne v Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) was a call that many FPL managers had to make with their unlimited transfers and it’s an early advantage to the Salah-backers after the Belgian blanked for only the second time in an away league game this season.

There were some close calls, with one early effort in prime De Bruyne territory curling narrowly wide and four chances created for his team-mates.

There’ll no doubt be some FPL managers wanting to make the sideways switch between the two premium picks after Gameweek 17 but over the course of the campaign, De Bruyne and Salah are almost identical not only for FPL points (92 v 94) but expected goal involvement (xGI, 10.19 v 10.25) too.

Salah’s total is of course primarily made up of expected goals (xG), while De Bruyne’s tally is chiefly expected assists (xA). This was the ninth straight match in which the Belgium international has failed to register a single ‘big chance’, although it could be argued that he’s more effective when whipping shots in from 20+ yards out anyway.

There’ll no doubt be more agony on either side to come: Salah arguably has the better fixtures in the next two Gameweeks and perhaps the edge when it comes to minutes (Liverpool simply don’t have much to rotate with up top), while De Bruyne has up to two Double Gameweeks to come between now and mid-February.

LEEDS ATTACK ONE TO BE WARY OF

The extra 48 hours of recovery for Newcastle ahead of their Gameweek 18 clash with Leeds will surely stand the Magpies in good stead, particularly after Leeds did a lot of off-the-ball running and harrying against City.

But be wary of the Leeds attack.

Jesse Marsch’s side have scored nine goals in four meetings with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and City this season, with Arsenal the only ‘big-six’ side to emerge with a clean sheet – and even they were lucky to do so after the Whites missed a penalty and racked up 16 shots.

Eighth for minutes per expected goal (xG) in 2022/23 and 19th for minutes per expected goal conceded (xGC), it’s easy to see where Leeds’ problems lie.

The deployment of a new 4-3-3 system didn’t really seem to provide any more protection to the back four on Wednesday, although the unavailability of the banned Tyler Adams (£4.9m) was a contributing factor.

FPL’s cheapest forward, the versatile Sam Greenwood (£4.2m), is one possible beneficiary if the new formation is here to stay, as he was part of that three-man central midfield. On set plays, he assisted Pascal Struijk (£4.5m) for the hosts’ consolation strike.

193 Comments
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 59 mins ago

    I know it's a bit knee jerky but...

    1: Darwin and Andreas back to
    2: Mitrovic and Rashford for exact money.

    Do it now or do it by this evening?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 49 mins ago

      Yes. As the knees jerk place your hands on them in a fashion to make it look like your arms are passing through each other.

      Open Controls
  2. The Tinkerman
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 56 mins ago

    G2G? Plan to hold and use 2FT for Chelsea/Fulham dgw

    Kepa
    Cancelo, Trippier, White
    KDB, Rashford, Trossard, Martinelli
    Haaland (C), Darwin, Wilson

    Ward; Andreas, Patterson, James

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      Good call.

      Open Controls
    2. Tartan Brazilians
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Why not just get Cucurella in now? In case of rotation in GW18. Play Andreas over Trossard.

      Open Controls
    3. Mighty Wings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      Actually a good plan. But aren't you worried that you might have less than 11 players with the expected rotation (and Wilson, James, the City boys,...)? I'm in the same boat btw...

      Open Controls
  3. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 56 mins ago

    Martinelli or Rashford?

    Bearing in mind I already have Martinelli so his value is 6.4 and Rashford is 6.8 for me

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      There has to be another way

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 46 mins ago

      keep Martenelli

      Open Controls
    3. BERGKOP
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 40 mins ago

      Both. Find a way.

      Open Controls
    4. zdrojo187
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      I need both

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        Thanks all

        Open Controls
  4. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 55 mins ago

    Is Chillwell back soon to ruin my James to Cucurella plan?!

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 48 mins ago

      Don’t think so.

      Open Controls
  5. NumberSix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 hours, 52 mins ago

    This feels g2g for a transfer roll?

    Kepa (ward)
    Trippier - White - Shaw (bueno/neco)
    Martinelli - KDB - Almiron - Rashford
    Kane - Darwin - Haaland

    Much risk of rotation?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 45 mins ago

      I'd punt on Darwin personally

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 35 mins ago

        I’d punt Darwin personally!

        Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      If you have Andreas 3rd sub think you can roll.

      Open Controls
  6. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 51 mins ago

    Pope or Kepa?
    Darwin or Mitrovic?
    Saliba or Cancelo?

    Currently got Darwin, Saliba and Pope but Chelsea have a dgw is it worth a -8

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 43 mins ago

      Chelsea double which involves playing Man City is not worth -8

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      Kepa
      Mitro
      Saliba

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 23 mins ago

        Just seen full post no way a -8 like No Kane says Chelsea DGW tough fixtures if any move Darwin to Mitro but save this week in case of a yellow card.

        Open Controls
  7. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 50 mins ago

    Sorry for the long post but really undecided what to do (unusual for me) - so could really do with some advice.

    Current team with 4.6m in the bank

    Ederson (Ward)
    Gabriel Trippier Dunk (Bueno James)
    Salah Martinelli Rashford Almiron (Andreas)
    Martial Havertz Haaland

    A. Don't really want to play Dunk V's Arsenal - so James to Chelsea defender, Cancelo (have Ederson already) or Robertson - or anyone else?

    B. Ederson to Kepa and James to Cancelo -4

    C. Martial to Darwin - I think he'll do well V Leicester but want Martial V Bournemouth - not interested particularly in Mitro

    D. Anything else or just save??

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 49 mins ago

      Why not interested in Mitro?!

      Open Controls
      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 41 mins ago

        Everyone will have him and I want to go different hence Havertz this week - maybe just being stubborn but as an example Martial V Bournemouth in one week could match / better him

        Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 46 mins ago

      Don't like any of those options. I'd save this week

      Open Controls
      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 40 mins ago

        thanks - so tempted to go with Darwin as most seem to be selling him!!!

        Open Controls
    3. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      Save you team looks good

      Open Controls
      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 29 mins ago

        thanks Bucket Man

        Open Controls
    4. mrelpea
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      I would roll the FT mate. Your team looks great, especially like the martial/havertz differentials

      Open Controls
      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 9 mins ago

        thanks mate

        Open Controls
    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      A but not with keeper switch. Just Robbo/Shaw

      Open Controls
      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 6 mins ago

        Shaw was in my original draft but have 2 Man U already and tough fixtures after the next 2. Very tempted by Robertson

        Open Controls
  8. Fhhh3568
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    is Doherty nailed? i want to transfer James out for Doherty!

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 29 mins ago

      No and Spurs are conceding far too many - just my opinion

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 29 mins ago

      No think It’s a risky move

      Open Controls
    3. Tartan Brazilians
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      Think he is a very good punt

      Open Controls
    4. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      Too risky for me - prefer perisic

      Open Controls
  9. WVA
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    For those of you worrying about KDB being benched, don't, either way he will not score more than 2 points each game week.

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      Insightful - thanks

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      Has only blanked 4 times this season

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 29 mins ago

        Will blank 4 in a row now

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 15 mins ago

      That's so helpful! Thank you so much! If only we all had access to WVA's crystal ball of the doomed

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        You'll see my friend, just as I predicted before the Leeds game.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 6 mins ago

          Can we keep a rolling update on the hexed? Perhaps in the sidebar? I'm losing count already. Mitrovic, Wilson, Toney, KDB...

          Open Controls
  10. AD2110
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 35 mins ago

    Anyone know if Howe’s press conference is today?

    Open Controls
  11. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 33 mins ago

    I want Kepa Now
    Ramsdale > Kepa to tempting me

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      Transfers precious to be using when Ramsdale a perfectly good GK, roll

      Open Controls
  12. Bucket Man
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 32 mins ago

    Kepa
    Cancelo , Trippier, White
    KDB, Rashford, Martinelli, Kulusevski, Almiron
    Haaland, Nunez
    Ward, Greenwood, Patterson, James

    A) Will I get away with rolling with bench already looking dodgy

    Or B) James to Robertson and then
    GW19 Nunez to Mitro
    GW20 Save
    GW21 Trossard and Saka possibly in

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      Same advice as you gave me above - I think I'd save this week. Have you got any money in the bank?

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 19 mins ago

        1.5 ITB just worried about any benching I’ve Greenwood who prob won’t play and Patterson at City to your Bueno and Andreas.

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 15 mins ago

          Would you consider Kulu to Andreas (double coming up) then upgrade Greenwood for a -4 or for free next week?

          Open Controls
          1. Bucket Man
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 8 mins ago

            Not keen on hits really if not necessary. Kulu has a Double himself I believe however difficult it may be. Could get Dunk or Botman and not worry about cash for future moves or needing to move Darwin for Mitrovic but they don’t rotate great with White. It might be wise to do it for cover this week instead of doing it next anyway. Thanks for your help!

            Open Controls
  13. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    Cucurella or Shaw for James?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Shaw. Think Chilwell back soon and Chelsea DGW not the easiest

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 5 mins ago

        Any link to chilwell back soon?

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      Cucurella has far better fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 4 mins ago

        Swear I heard on coverage of Chelsea v Bournemouth Chilwell back in full training soon might be mistaken.

        Open Controls
  14. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 24 mins ago

    Sorry Repost but James to a) cucurella or b) botman. Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      Botman as Chilwell back soon I believe and rate Newcastle defence and long term fixtures better

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 15 mins ago

        Nice one thanks

        Open Controls
  15. RealSocialDads
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    Got James... But tempted to roll transfer for 2 next week. Means I'd have to play this defence:

    Kepa
    Trippier White Bueno

    A. Roll
    B. James to Shaw/Botman/Akanji

    Open Controls
    1. mrelpea
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      Roll the FT

      Open Controls
      1. mrelpea
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 8 mins ago

        I’m fighting my urge to make transfers this gameweek, to have the 2 FT’s for next one. I’ll probably end up taking a hit to correct the mistakes of the WC. It’s amazing what can be done with 3 transfers

        Open Controls
  16. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 16 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/12/29/the-great-and-the-good-fpl-transfers-rank-template-more-4/

    Open Controls
  17. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    Between Robbo and Shaw as my James replacement.
    What I like about Robbo: Extreme xA numbers and Liverpool may improve defensively with the signing of a starting CDM (Caicedo/Enzo)
    What I like about Shaw: May have DGW, cheaper, nice rotation with Patterson till 31
    Who should I pick?

    Open Controls
  18. Skengzema
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    This might either be really dumb or genius, but what’s the hype over DGW? The players all play 38 games regardless

    Open Controls
    1. Eddie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Not in the same week they don't. If we didn't have any transfers, there would be no hype. But we do, so there is the chance to get more than 38 games out of each of our "players" .

      Open Controls

