December 29

The Great and The Good: FPL transfers, rank, template + more

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead returns for the 2022/23 season with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe LepperTom FreemanNeale Rigg, Geoff Dance, Pro Pundits PrasZophar and FPL Harry,  FPL “celebrities” Magnus CarlsenFPL GeneralLTFPL AndyBen Crellin, from the Hall of Fame, Fabio BorgesFPL MatthewFinn Sollie and Tom Stephenson and of course last year’s mini-league winner and overall no.2 Suvansh.

“Here you come again
Just when I’ve begun to get myself together
You waltz right in the door, just like you’ve done before
And wrap my heart ’round your little finger”

All right, now, let’s see. Where were we? Yes, after the distraction of Qatar, FPL has waltzed back into our lives and, like seeing some of our more distant family relatives at this time of year, we looked forward to it with some excitement, before quickly remembering why those loved ones are distant.

With the Premier League returning over the festive season, it was good to see so many old favourites and traditions return; the Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) brace, the regular Reece James (£5.8m) injury and, of course, Marco Silva playing his own version of press conference call my bluff by making an Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) misdirection.

Of course, FPL managers did get their own Christmas presents via unlimited free transfers. Many of ‘The Great and The Good’ went the template socks route, some veered off the festive list (hello Mr Sutherns), whilst Magnus Carlsen will be on the naughty list as he seemed to completely forget.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Huge scores this week, with five of these managers achieving centuries, so well done to FPL Harry, LTFPL Andy, Tom Stephenson, Pras and FPL General.

The first three hit the holiday high notes with 104 points. As well as Salah, Marcus Rashford (£6.8m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.9m), their other common denominator was the much derided Mason Mount (£7.5m). One to watch with the imminent Double Gameweek?

It was a time for big green arrows, with four of the ‘100 Club’ making gains of over 200,000 places and FPL Harry moving back into the top 15k in his quest to finish above 5k for the third time in a row.

Despite small red arrows, Ben Crellin remains at number one, closely followed by Finn Sollie and – as it’s Christmas – I won’t mention the lower regions of the table.

NO LIMIT

Unlimited free transfers brought in some herd mentality, so there were some common themes amongst the squad selections but also some festive squabbles about the best ‘other’ premium, the right balance of Arsenal and Manchester United players and the identity of the third forward.

All went for a two-premium formation but it was a split down the middle on who was best between Kevin De Bruyne (£12.6m) and Salah. The Egyptian’s backers have won this round.

When it came to strikers, six managers decided to play just two upfront after the Mitrovic false injury news, including Tom Freeman, FPL Harry, FPL General, LTFPL Andy, Fabio Borges and Tom Stephenson.

The rest went with three – usually Haaland, Darwin Nunez (£9.0m) plus one other. Ben Crellin put Mitrovic on the bench for future rounds and will be fuming at missing out on 15 points.

Anthony Martial (£6.7m) was the popular choice, closely followed by the poorly Callum Wilson (£7.4m) but the two wise men of Mark and Joe decided Eddie Nketiah (£6.5m) was the chosen one.

As for triple-ups, I assumed that it would be a foregone conclusion that all would have a Manchester City trio but six of them, including LTFPL Andy, decided not to play Yuletide Pep Roulette.

Instead, Andy was one of four to go with three Chelsea players in preparation for their upcoming double.

The final big decision was determining how many Arsenal and Man United players to go with. Fabio was the only one to go with his Portuguese countryman Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) and Az stood out for not picking any players from the league leaders.

TEMPLATE

The template for ‘The Great and The Good’ is as follows, with the number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

Kepa (13), Ward (12)

Trippier (17), James (17), Cancelo (14), White (12), Patterson (7)

Rashford (16), Martinelli (13), Salah (11), Andreas (11), Saka/De Bruyne (7)

Haaland (18), Darwin (14), Martial (6)

It’s as solid as ten-day-old Brussels sprouts, with twelve players in double-figure ownership amongst the eighteen managers.

The star atop the Christmas tree is Haaland with 100% ownership amongst, well, everyone who is still playing FPL.

A festive surprise was noticing that Trippier was not in everyone’s stocking. You may want to sit down for this but it was Fabio Borges who deemed the Newcastle United defender surplus to requirements.

It brings a strange sense of comfort that almost all of them went down the Reece James route. His new injury will now allow content providers to dust off their videos, threads and articles for potential replacements.

Magnus was the only one not to suffer here but that doesn’t really count, as he didn’t bother making any transfers.

EVERYONE LOOKS THE SAME

Using the LiveFPL template rating, I’ve unwrapped the 18 squads to see exactly how much they stick with the pack.

Unsurprisingly, Zophar, FPL General and FPL Matthew are the most template with a rating of 85 per cent. Mark has tried to shake things up in an attempt to regain ground, with a rating of 61% but perhaps most interesting is that Crellin and Borges are not as aligned as you would’ve expected from such model-based managers, both sitting in the mid-seventies.

CONCLUSION

There is barely time for us to shake off or revel in our Gameweek 17 scores before it’s time to jump into the next set of fixtures. Many will roll their free transfer but the temptation of Mitrovic and avoiding a price drop on James may be too much for some.

Whatever you do, remember to enjoy the ride – FPL has strolled back into our lives and we missed it, I think.

Also, whilst I have your attention, massive thanks to FPL Doodles for his excellent artwork again at the top of this article and below, reimagining how ‘The Great and The Good’ celebrated such recent festivities:

The Great and The Good: FPL transfers, rank, template + more 6

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article, you can find me here on Twitter.

Post a Comment
  1. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Start one? (Bench the other)

    A Martial
    B Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Martial, think someone said Wolves conceded 2xG to Everton and ManUtd look in a good place

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      A unless you get info that he's a doubt or something

      Open Controls
  2. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    Which is better move
    A- Ramsdale > Kepa
    White Tripper Shaw ( James )

    B- James > Cucu
    Ramsdale
    Cucu Tripper Shaw ( White)

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. puhd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Why not save?

      Open Controls
  3. ZiZou10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours ago

    Mitro & Cancelo

    Or move to Darwin + £5.2m Def?

    Open Controls
    1. puhd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Keep M and C

      Open Controls
    2. Eddie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      You want to ditch Mitro to bring in Darwin?

      Open Controls
    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      I’ve been planning Darwin and cheap defender (Doherty) to Mitro and Cancelo. Strange

      Open Controls
  4. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    5 hours ago

    Here me out please - James > Trevoh Chalobah GW10-16 he played 90mins in every game and only 4.9m?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      If not Trevor then which Chelsea defender is most nailed on for next 3 x GWs (18, 19 & 20)?

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        Chelsea defence is as bad as Man City when it comes to trying to guess who starts…

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 33 mins ago

          Yeah its not for me. James was the only one I was interested in & not sure if I can actually answer the question above.

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 29 mins ago

            I really don’t know what to do with James, need to get rid as defence currently looks like this:

            Trippier - James * - White - Patterson - Bueno

            Have three Newcastle & Arsenal, so they’re out and want to keep 3rd Man Coty slot for Alvarez for the DGW as he’ll get plenty game time and is as cheap as chips (already have KdB & Haaland) and Man City def a nightmare.

            Any ideas who I should get for James?

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 23 mins ago

              I have a similar setup actually (Gabriel, Trippier, James, fodder). Ideally I'd like to transition to a Shaw/Castagne rotation for that 3rd spot (well, ideally Dalot but I don't think that's going to happen). So for me its either Shaw this week & Castagne in 20 if I can spare 2 moves, or if not just gamble on Castagne now & hope for attacking return v Liverpool. Robbo could also be a good option if you can afford. Maybe Estupinan with the DGW/TGW but I don't really see that many CS for BHA

              Open Controls
              1. Jafooli
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 18 mins ago

                Yeah Chee Mentaculus, I actually think I’m going to foolishly gamble on Cucurella.

                Am already regretting it, but have always been a sucker for a DGW.

                When is BHA DGW/TGW?

                Open Controls
                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  4 hours, 15 mins ago

                  21
                  https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1606343149496012801?cxt=HHwWgsC80a2l8MosAAAA

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jafooli
                    • 10 Years
                    4 hours, 12 mins ago

                    Ah many thanks, very useful….

                    Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Hell no. Saw a few punting on Chalobah this week, and how did that work out? 2min cameo

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yeah, GW17 was his rest right? And with James, Chillwell & Fofana all out, he could be a shoe in now?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          Maybe he starts this one if Thiago Silva needs a rest, but I certainly wouldn't count on 3 consecutive starts. If forced to pick I think maybe Koulibaly is more likely to play 3 but I'm still not sure

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 18 mins ago

            Cheers, yeah such a nightmare….

            Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Badioshile transfer will be finalised soon and Fofana returning to fitness too. I'm getting another Chelsea defender (Cucumber man) to replace James but I don't know why and couldn't recommend it.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Ah cheers Joey, who is Cucumber man? Cucurella? Does he have any competition for his place currently?

        Was Potter a big fan of his at BHA?

        Open Controls
  5. Crazy RedDevil
    • 10 Years
    5 hours ago

    Dunk or Veltman or Estupinan for the probable DGW of Brighton? Please suggest.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Pervy. Finally getting consistent mins now & extremely attacking

      Open Controls
    2. puhd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Estupuñan out of those

      Open Controls
  6. Saintjack01
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    Havertz and Robertson for James and Darwin worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Been looking at these moves and I think I like it but im not sure

      Open Controls
    2. puhd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      I would hold. Darwin might score next GW

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Not for me, could easily see Havertz getting benched this week and Leicester's team is depleted right now, could be primed for a Nunez haul

      Open Controls
  7. Crazy RedDevil
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Dunk or Veltman or Estupinan for the probable DGW of Brighton? Please suggest as I'm trailing in my league by 50 points.

    Open Controls
    1. Would Ed Woodward
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Don't think any of them score over 50 points but I could be wrong.

      Open Controls
    2. puhd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Brighton defender? Not very popular around here

      Open Controls
      1. puhd
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Estupiñan out of those

        Open Controls
  8. puhd
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Play:
    Wilson (Leeds home)
    or
    Andreas (Southampton home)

    Open Controls
    1. Tshelby
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Wilson fit?

      Open Controls
      1. puhd
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Was just illness I think, should be back

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Wilson for sure if it looks like he's fit and ready to go. If there's nothing conclusive though be wary he could end up having a cameo for 1pt

      Open Controls
  9. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    Any Villa fans about? Wondering if Cash is likely to come back into the side over Young, hoping he was just given a bit of an extra breather given his time at the WC and late return. In a sticky position with Dalot possibly still out and then Cash on my bench, and then Patterson at the end of my bench possibly coming in against City, eek

    Open Controls
    1. puhd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      I would get rid of cash mate

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        Has a nice run of 4 games after this week (Wolves, Leeds, Soton, Leicester), I'm hoping Emery will be focusing on tightening up a bit more in those games since he's had a bit of time with the squad now and he's a threat on the wings, don't see anyone I really care to replace him with or a need to use a transfer on him

        Open Controls
  10. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Can I have 3 x Trippier’s in my defence, geez would make this shitshow so much easier….

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Of course you can, Jafooli, it’s Christmas!

      Open Controls
  11. Goat
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Would you rather start?
    A. Cucherella (nfo)
    B. Pereira (SOU)

    Cheers and happy new year.

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  12. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Who would you prefer as a James replacement?

    A) Shaw
    B) Cucurella
    C) Perisic
    D) Botman

    Open Controls
    1. Goat
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Guess saving and playing Patterson isn’t an option, although it would be handy with 2 FTs next GW

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        *Patterson or Bueno

        Open Controls
  13. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Strange isn't it iv been complaining constantly on here about this season but iv only had 3 red arrows in 12 gws and still only at 2.3m OR.

    But 100 off MLs leaders, has to be becoz of all the access to stats etc thru the media and fpl players pay more attention to it than i do atm.

    Altho i spent every waking hr on here so don't know how thats possible?

    Open Controls
    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Spend*

      Open Controls
    2. ZiZou10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Bandwagons, templates and tipsters this season. Most leagues I’m in the people who have won them year in year out are mid table and the people topping the leagues are just template teams. Seems little room for intuitive thinking and even when you do a tipster will tell their 10k follows and everyone jumps on

      Open Controls
  14. ZiZou10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Kepa / Ward

    Cancelo / Trip / Robbo (Beuno /Patt)

    Salah / Rashford / Almiron / Odegaard (Andreas)

    Haaland / Kane / Mitro

    Any changes?

    Thinking going Mitro - Darwin and Cancelo - £5.2m def due to fixtures appeal

    Open Controls
    1. Juza
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Mitro has a double while Darwin couldn't hit a barn door

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Luckily, barn doors don’t form part of the football pitch

        Open Controls
  15. Brunsvigeren
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Can I improve? 1 FT, 1.4 ITB, Bilva -> ?

    Guita
    Dijk, Trippier, Cancelo
    Almiron, Salah, Martinelli, B.ilva
    Solanke, Haaland, Nunez

    Raya, N.Williams, Andreas, Justin

    Open Controls
  16. The Pep Revolution
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Any changes you would make to this team?

    Ederson Ward
    Shaw Trippier Gabriel Bueno Perraud
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Andreas Almiron
    Haaland Nunez Kane

    Thinking Mitrovic would be a good addition but don't want to sell any of my front 3

    Open Controls

