Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?

In this regular article, we look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are a caution away from a one-match ban.

We also round up which FPL assets are already suspended ahead of the Gameweek 18 deadline.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

We’ll update this article after the completion of Leeds United v Manchester City, the final match of Gameweek 17.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

Just three players are banned for the Premier League’s next round of fixtures, none of whom are well-owned FPL assets.

Moises Caicedo (£5.0m) picked up his fifth booking of the campaign in the win over Southampton, so he’ll sit out Gameweek 18 as a result.

Two Palace players, James Tomkins (£3.9m) and Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) are suspended for their New Year’s Eve trip to Bournemouth after receiving red cards against Fulham.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

A total of 23 players are on the verge of suspension.

William Saliba (£5.3m), Harry Kane (£11.6m), Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) and Fabian Schar (£4.9m) are notable names as they all have double-digit ownerships in FPL, while an ‘out of position’ Leon Bailey (£4.5m) is also in just under 5% of squads.

Bryan Mbeumo (£5.8m), Yves Bissouma (£4.7m) and Daniel Podence (£5.3m) all joined the ‘four bookings’ club in Gameweek 17.

A further 35 players are on three yellow cards, including Bukayo Saka (£8.0m), Ben White (£4.7m), Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) and Kieran Tripper (£5.9m).

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Following the wave of postponements in the autumn and fixture rearrangements over the World Cup break, that is no longer Gameweek 19 for most teams.

Team 19th fixture falls in… Arsenal Gameweek 21 Aston Villa Gameweek 20 Bournemouth Gameweek 20 Brentford Gameweek 20 Brighton Gameweek 21 Chelsea Gameweek 20 Crystal Palace Gameweek 21 Everton Gameweek 20 Fulham Gameweek 19 Leeds Gameweek 21 Leicester Gameweek 20 Liverpool Gameweek 21 Man City Gameweek 20 Man Utd Gameweek 21 Newcastle Gameweek 20 Nottm Forest Gameweek 20 Southampton Gameweek 20 Spurs Gameweek 20 West Ham Gameweek 20 Wolves Gameweek 20

The above will change if there are any further rearrangements of the postponed fixtures before that.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.