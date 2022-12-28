15
FPL December 28

Who are the best FPL replacements for Reece James?

15 Comments
Gameweek 17 brought yet another injury to popular Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defender Reece James (£5.8m).

The knee issue picked up in early October meant he wasn’t named in England’s World Cup squad but the 23-year-old could at least use that six-week break to fully recover and get back onto the FPL radar.

Back in training, with minutes gradually played in warm-up matches, over a million managers bought the attacking right-back ahead of Tuesday night’s clash with Bournemouth.

Yet he only lasted 52 minutes before signalling to the bench that he’d hurt the same knee. Head coach Graham Potter wasn’t sure of the injury’s severity when interviewed after that victory over the Cherries but The Athletic is reporting that it will be a three-to-four-week absence.

Here are seven potential James replacements, not including the very highly-owned Joao Cancelo (£7.4m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.9m).

BEN WHITE (£4.7m)

The majority of James owners are likely to already have an Arsenal defender, such is the high ownership numbers of William Saliba (£5.3m), Gabriel (£5.2m) and Ben White. This trio sit within the game’s six top-scoring defenders.

However, those without one could certainly use this as an opportunity to get into one of the league’s best backlines. Only Newcastle United have conceded less often and kept more clean sheets.

White is the cheapest of the three and is having a great season as a makeshift right-back. Although without any goals, he has created 12 chances and is already on two assists.

Arsenal’s upcoming matches may not stand out but, when you’re top of the league, the players may be deemed largely fixture-proof.

One upcoming Double Gameweek (23) is already assured, while there is a chance that another one is dropped into Gameweek 21.

SVEN BOTMAN (£4.4m)

With Newcastle being so impressive at the back, why not double up on such a cheap defence?

Sven Botman is the eighth-best FPL defender in terms of points and has been a colossal £35m signing from Lille.

The Magpies are unbeaten in his 13 starts, with five clean sheets from their last seven outings. The 6ft 4in Dutchman also goes forward to put his height to good use, coming up with seven goal attempts from set pieces.

Fixtures look good up to Gameweek 23, except for the one trip to Arsenal, so it’s a good way to cope with the many Trippier owners who still have Nick Pope as well.

LUKE SHAW (£4.8m)

On the same night that James re-injured himself, Manchester United picked up a clean sheet in their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest – their fourth from seven league matches.

Luke Shaw was put at centre-back, due to their current shortage of options, but should soon return to his preferred position of attacking left-back.

Since returning to the starting XI in Gameweek 10, Shaw ranks sixth amongst defenders for both chances created and touches in the final third.

The question may now be asked over how nailed Shaw is in Erik ten Hag’s line-up during this busy period, with Tyrell Malacia (£4.2m) a possible deputy for one game. But Shaw played 90 minutes three times in the space of a week in Gameweeks 10-12, easing fears over stamina levels when the fixtures mount. Less energy being exerted at centre-back against Forest is also a possible boon.

Beyond the good fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth, however, there are some tricky-looking opponents on the way.

 

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

What do you plan to do with James? Let us know in the comments section below.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

15 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SalahFingers
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    This article was my next question 😀

    James + Wilson -> Shaw + Mitrovic?

    Yeah or no?

    
    1. Mirror Man
      5 mins ago

      Dude, this is way too much text to expect people to read and reply to.

      
    2. SalahFingers
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Meant to say I have Trippier, Castagne, Cancelo, White already

      
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      
      1. SalahFingers
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        
  2. mg12
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    I settled on Cucurella. Seemed like an easy choice, all for the same reasons I brought James in last week.

    
  3. MANU4LYF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Mudryk to provide backup to Rashford or could it see Rashy play more centrally?

    
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      At Arsenal?

      
      1. MANU4LYF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Rumours circulating that he’s using Arsenal’ s interest to tempt Utd to go for him

        
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Is Rashford moving to Arsenal? Big news….

      
  4. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any idea when dalot will return? I'd prefer him to shaw

    
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      From injury or fpl points?

      
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      No idea. Doesn't seem like Utd have given out any info on it. Hoping for something in pressers otherwise Illjust go for Shaw. Ideally I want to replace James with Dalot/Castagne rotation

      
  5. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    James to anyone for -4 or play Patterson or Bueno (mci or MUN)?

    Thinking it could pay off long-term.. Robbo? Cancelo? A Newcastle defender?

    

You need to be logged in to post a comment.