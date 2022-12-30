FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 17

After a long break for the World Cup, welcome back to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 17.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mihajlo Borozanov leads for a fifth week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and has risen to 28th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

The new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league is Nancy Russell (Plasticnancy), now up to 124th overall. This contest is open to all, the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

FFS OPEN CUP

Gameweek 17 was round one of the FFS Open Cup.

Four former winners (Wild Rover, Gribude, TH14 and 2EyedTurk) won their matches and are through to round two but three others (Genovoze, A Manager Has No Name and donnellyc) were beaten.

Plasticnancy also won her match and is the highest-ranked player in the competition.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 17 was also round one of the FFS Members Cup. Both are organised by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the cups listed on the FPL site.

Former winner Scrumper was beaten by Tangerine Dreamers but, again, Plasticnancy won her match and is through to round two.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details of how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 88xxin). New entries must have passed all the safety scores to date, as listed in LMS Update.

The safety score for Gameweek 17 was 78, after hits. This removed 104 teams, as 967 go through to Gameweek 18.

Chad Jack was top scorer with 120 points, thanks to double-digit returns from Aleksandar Mitrovic, Marcus Rashford, Mohamed Salah and captain Erling Haaland. He has had four top 6k finishes, the best of which was 605th in 2011/12.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail still has a four-point lead at the top of League 1 in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, with RoyArve Garvik now in second place.

In League 9 Division 27, Joe Clarkson is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues and now has 49 points out of a possible 51.

See this article for a comprehensive review of how the FFS Head-to-Head Leagues stood after Gameweek 16.

MODS & CONS

Having previously lead the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league between Gameweeks 13 to 15, Chris Atkinson (RMT’s Professor) has regained the lead from Petter Falk.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Opening it up to the FFScout Family, Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) has overtaken Callum Bushell (FPL_talk) at the top.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Stefan Rukanov (FPL Rookie) tops the Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished at least one season in the top 10,000, rising to 447th overall.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Hill has regained the lead from Jan Kępski in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg). He previously led from Gameweeks 9 to 15.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

For a 14th week, Benjamin Davis is ahead in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson leads for a seventh week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Kerry McCarroll has regained the lead from Jan Kępski in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with several top 10,000 finishes. Kerry previously led after Gameweeks 13 and 14.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Up to 2,642nd overall, Jan Kępski leads for a fourth week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Jan also leads for a second week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7).

FPL VETS

Meanwhile, Ben Foster leads for a third week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

This one started scoring in Gameweek 17, like FPL’s Second Chance league. CT K is the early leader (league code 02vm22), a competitor who came 451st in 2006/07 and since the World Cup has risen from 507k to 144k overall.

This person scored 117 in Gameweek 17, thanks to double-digit returns from Rashford, captain Haaland, Salah, Kieran Trippier and Kai Havertz.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.