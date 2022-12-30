42
FFS Cup December 30

The latest results and draws for the FFS Cups

42 Comments
The first rounds of our two traditional Fantasy Premier League (FPL) cup competitions played out in Gameweek 17.

A reminder that these are the old-school cups that we run via our own site, rather than the ones you may see in the ‘Cups’ tab on your FPL team page.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in each tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS OPEN CUP

The full results from the first round can be viewed here.

The full draw for the second round can be viewed here.

Seven former winners featured in the first round of the FFS Open Cup and four of them made it through to the next stage.

2EyedTurk and TH14 enjoyed comfortable victories over RedLightning and Berlin fonollosa, while Gribude hit a century in a 105-91 win over Edenian and Wild Rover squeaked past The Orienteer 90-87.

It was the end of the road for donnellyc, A Manager Has No Name and Genovoze, who lost out to AMERICIUM5, Darrencampbelluk and Happy Hammers respectively.

Still remaining in the competition are two managers who are inside the top 200 after Gameweek 17.

Plasticnancy (124th) and MightyIrons (174th) saw off ALoadOfCobblers and Cech Mate with scores in the 90s.

Such were the high scores in Gameweek 17 that you weren’t even sure of progress if you posted a triple-figure total.

Josserz and KUN_DE_BRU_YNE hit 102 and 101 points respectively but still exited the cup after meeting FC FARCELONA CITY and Kiran Palmer, the Scout moderator who racked up a 117-point score to move up 90,000 places to 22k in the world.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The full results from the first round can be viewed here.

The full draw for the second round can be viewed here.

There’ll be a new name on the FFS Members Cup in 2023 as the only previous winner who entered, Scrumper, bowed out in round one after 85-90 defeat to Tangerine Dreamers.

Highest-ranked qualifier Plasticnancy, who now sits at 124th in the world, safely made it through the round of 256, defeating FPL Sheriff 97-83.

Plasticnancy now faces Dodger49 in round two.

medgar83 (7,839th) and Shiregeriatrics (4,012th) maintained their places in the top 10k and qualified for round two (by one-point margins in both cases!), while another one of our round one victors, dunas_dog (7,215), is now inside the top 10,000 after hitting a century of points in Gameweek 17.

BANDB58, the only other qualifier with a four-figure rank before Boxing Day, lost out 83-97 to MindasM.

You’d be a bit miffed if you were DAITHIKAVANAGH, who hit 99 points in the Gameweek just gone but lost out to Balls in Behind, who scored exactly the same number of points but who qualified by virtue of having a superior overall rank.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup games.

Entrants who qualify for the second round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 16
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 20
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 21
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 22
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 16
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 20
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 21
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 22
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

42 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Pele, what an icon of football & sport.

    He once advertised Viagra, with the tag line 'if 'I' (Pele) had erectile disfunction, I'd use Viagra...'

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Seemed like a nice guy in his interviews too

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Yep, a real gent....

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          What a pathetic eulogy.

          A man who had achieved so much in his life, he died inevitably - and some other young pink just says 'he advertised Viagra'

          Hope you'll sleep well on that flippant salute

          Open Controls
  2. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Save ft? Seems silly benching Bruno....

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw White
    Rashford Almiron Odegaard Foden
    Havertz Darwin Haaland

    Ederson BrunoF Castagne James

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Bench headache there. Basically you have to decide if you want to risk a one pointer from Foden. If both play, Foden has a higher ceiling but Bruno (a lot) more likely to play

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Thanks, Im guessing Foden starts

        Open Controls
        1. The Big Fella
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          I’m hoping he does. If not I’m selling for next GW. Poor GW this week because of him and Cancelo

          Open Controls
          1. The Big Fella
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            And Wilson! In answer to your question I’d roll the transfer

            Open Controls
            1. JT11fc
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Ouch, only just avoided him. Cheers

              Open Controls
          2. JT11fc
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Ye, out for Saka if he doesnt start

            Open Controls
    2. Help Me!
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      May I know what's the reason to not transfer out James? I've seen many people leaving him on the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Help Me!
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Especially when the remaining team seems good to go

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Originally I was waiting for any dgw fixture announcements, but now Im saving a ft so I can fund James to Robbo next gw potentially

          Open Controls
          1. Help Me!
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Got it, thanks.

            Open Controls
  3. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Sell KDB for Salah? Yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  4. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Points predictions for the following this gw?
    Rashford Martinelli Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      33

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        50 mins ago

        Who to bench ?

        Open Controls
        1. Totalfootball
          • 6 Years
          47 mins ago

          Andreas

          Open Controls
        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          43 mins ago

          McFly

          Open Controls
  5. MountainBeach
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Martial to Mitrovic? 5th yellow obv a worry

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      No for the problem you stated

      Open Controls
  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Been floating around for 4 years and I've only just noticed him, someone get him a cocoa and put him to bed!

    Open Controls
  7. MountainBeach
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    What's the move here lads?

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier Shaw
    Martinelli Salah Almiron Rashford
    Darwin Haaland Martial

    White, Andreas, James

    1.1 ITB

    Thinking either James to Robertson or Martial to Mitrovic. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Hold off until next week as you have decent defensive coverage.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        Bambi is that you?

        Open Controls
  8. KUN_DE_BRU_YNE
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    101 points still out of the FFS cup !!! Such a high scoring GW after world cup !!! Fun & interesting.

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Harsh!

      Open Controls
  9. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Who to bench:
    - Wilson* (LEE)
    - Andreas (SOU)
    - Trossard (ARS)

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Trossard

      Open Controls
      1. klopptimusprime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        TY

        Open Controls
    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Andreas

      Open Controls
  10. MountainBeach
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Start White or Shaw lads

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      Thanks for the advice

      Open Controls
      1. MountainBeach
        • 10 Years
        52 mins ago

        what lol

        Open Controls
      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Hahaha. Funny.

        Open Controls
    2. Help Me!
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      Shaw

      Open Controls
  11. Serresiete
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    White or chalobah for this gw ?

    Open Controls
  12. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Martial to Mitro and play Ben White
    Or
    Stick with Martial and replace James(With who? Have .9 ITB)

    Ederson
    Trip/Shaw/White(Bueno/James)
    KDB/Almiron/Rash/Kulu(Martinelli)
    EBH/Darwin/Martial

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I've taken a hit and brought Robbo in. Benching White (and Botman).

      Rest of my team is similar.

      Open Controls
      1. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I'm .1 shy of being able to get Robbo

        Open Controls

