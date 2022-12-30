The latest results and draws for the FFS Cups

The first rounds of our two traditional Fantasy Premier League (FPL) cup competitions played out in Gameweek 17.

A reminder that these are the old-school cups that we run via our own site, rather than the ones you may see in the ‘Cups’ tab on your FPL team page.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in each tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS OPEN CUP

The full results from the first round can be viewed here.

The full draw for the second round can be viewed here.

Seven former winners featured in the first round of the FFS Open Cup and four of them made it through to the next stage.

2EyedTurk and TH14 enjoyed comfortable victories over RedLightning and Berlin fonollosa, while Gribude hit a century in a 105-91 win over Edenian and Wild Rover squeaked past The Orienteer 90-87.

It was the end of the road for donnellyc, A Manager Has No Name and Genovoze, who lost out to AMERICIUM5, Darrencampbelluk and Happy Hammers respectively.

Still remaining in the competition are two managers who are inside the top 200 after Gameweek 17.

Plasticnancy (124th) and MightyIrons (174th) saw off ALoadOfCobblers and Cech Mate with scores in the 90s.

Such were the high scores in Gameweek 17 that you weren’t even sure of progress if you posted a triple-figure total.

Josserz and KUN_DE_BRU_YNE hit 102 and 101 points respectively but still exited the cup after meeting FC FARCELONA CITY and Kiran Palmer, the Scout moderator who racked up a 117-point score to move up 90,000 places to 22k in the world.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The full results from the first round can be viewed here.

The full draw for the second round can be viewed here.

There’ll be a new name on the FFS Members Cup in 2023 as the only previous winner who entered, Scrumper, bowed out in round one after 85-90 defeat to Tangerine Dreamers.

Highest-ranked qualifier Plasticnancy, who now sits at 124th in the world, safely made it through the round of 256, defeating FPL Sheriff 97-83.

Plasticnancy now faces Dodger49 in round two.

medgar83 (7,839th) and Shiregeriatrics (4,012th) maintained their places in the top 10k and qualified for round two (by one-point margins in both cases!), while another one of our round one victors, dunas_dog (7,215), is now inside the top 10,000 after hitting a century of points in Gameweek 17.

BANDB58, the only other qualifier with a four-figure rank before Boxing Day, lost out 83-97 to MindasM.

You’d be a bit miffed if you were DAITHIKAVANAGH, who hit 99 points in the Gameweek just gone but lost out to Balls in Behind, who scored exactly the same number of points but who qualified by virtue of having a superior overall rank.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup games.

Entrants who qualify for the second round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 17

Round 2 – Gameweek 18

Round 3 – Gameweek 19

Round 4 – Gameweek 20

Round 5 – Gameweek 21

Round 6 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 17

Round 2 – Gameweek 18

Round 3 – Gameweek 20

Round 4 – Gameweek 21

Round 5 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher