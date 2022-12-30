906
Dugout Discussion December 30

Friday team news: Tielemans and Vardy benched, Moyes changes three

906 Comments
Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) follows hot on the heels of Wednesday’s action and kicks off this evening, with two matches taking place.

West Ham United v Brentford gets us underway at 19:45 GMT, with Liverpool v Leicester City following quarter of an hour later.

David Moyes makes three changes from Gameweek 17, as Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri and Gianluca Scamacca come in for Thilo Kehrer, Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio, all of whom drop to the bench. That suggests a change of shape for the Hammers, potentially to a 3-4-3 formation.

As for Brentford, Thomas Frank makes only one alteration to his starting XI, with Josh Dasilva replacing Vitaly Janelt in midfield.

Over at Anfield, Liverpool make just one change from the side that beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Boxing Day, as Harvey Elliott comes in for Fabinho, who is absent from the matchday squad.

Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, brings in Wilfred Ndidi and Ayoze Perez for Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet. Jamie Vardy is once again named among the substitutes, while James Maddison misses out through injury.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Coufal, Rice, Paqueta, Emerson, Bowen, Benrahma, Scamacca

Subs: Areola, Johnson, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Kehrer, Aguerd, Soucek

Brentford XI: Raya, Zanka, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Dasilva, Henry, Toney, Mbeumo

Subs: Cox, Canos, Wissa, Ghoddos, Jansson, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Janelt, Trevitt

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Elliott, Thiago, Salah, Ox-Chamberlain, Darwin

Subs: Gomez, Konate, Keita, Adrian, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic, Doak

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, Dews-Hall, Perez, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Soyuncu, Tielemans, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Vestergaard, Mendy, Iversen, Brunt

  POTATO
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    My crystal ball told me a Belgian Leicester defender would score twice and that no Liverpool player would score, so I bought Castagne. Luckily I forgot that Faes is Belgian too 🙂

    Open Controls
  sentz05
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Transfer James out for T Silva tonight or lose 0.1 and wait until deadline?

    Open Controls
    Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Can you see Chelsea keeping a clean sheet for the double? I definitely can't

      Open Controls
      Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Can see us conceding in both games. Might get a CS vs. FUL if we're lucky.

        Open Controls
    FPL Pillars
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just wait always better if you're able

      Open Controls
    NateDog
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Are you confident he plays both games in the double?

      Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Think best to wait in case of more injuries

      Open Controls
  camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Should have played bueno then after all.

    James➡️Robertson - 4➡️my granny for free?.

    Open Controls
    El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not for a hit

      Open Controls
    Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I was very close to doing James to robbo, that's really unlucky

      Open Controls
      camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hopefully not too serious even so he prob wont play nxt game so im back to square one with only bueno/patterson as subs.

        Open Controls
        Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Turn it into a positive, you can now downgrade and free up cash for options not previously available to you

          Open Controls
    Sloane426
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bringing in a defender for a hit is always dumb

      Open Controls
      Mirror Man
        2 mins ago

        Bit harsh mate.

        Open Controls
      Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        No it's not

        Open Controls
      camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks for making me feel so much better.

        Open Controls
  WillMaxDavid
    14 mins ago

    Strikers : Haaland,Mitrovic,Toney
    Midfielders : odegaard,mount,de bruyne, rashford
    Defenders: saliba, trippier, Gabriel
    Keeper: poor
    Bench : Ward, almiron,mykolenko, Williams

    Have I got this right or should I sub on almiron for someone?

    Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Too late for week 18 with 2 games played already. Next deadline Monday and I suspect you will be moving out Toney after injury tonight

      Open Controls
    Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      You can't play Nunez in goal.

      Open Controls
      WillMaxDavid
        1 min ago

        Sorry pope corrected to poor

        Open Controls
  No Professionals
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which 2 do you prefer for the dgw

    A) havertz
    B) mount
    C) mitrovic

    Open Controls
    Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Probably A and C but depends who you're removing

      Open Controls
      No Professionals
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        I’d be removing

        A) Darwin
        B) Saka
        C) martial

        Open Controls
        Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Probably just C of those

          Open Controls
        The Mighty Hippo
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          I wouldn't remove Saka if I had him in my team.

          Open Controls
          No Professionals
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            It's Saka v Newcastle or mount with a double, feels like a risk worth taking

            Open Controls
            Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              It's 2 transfers though if you want him back for arsenal double

              Open Controls
              No Professionals
                • 5 Years
                just now

                True

                Open Controls
    Bluetiger1
      3 mins ago

      B & C

      Open Controls
  jammie26
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    We can all see that Nunez is completely useless in front of goal, so why is he in so many teams, I just don't get it!

    Open Controls
    Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      xG

      Open Controls
    Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      People think he won't keep missing?

      Open Controls
    The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      He gets so many opportunities that it's bound to click in one of the coming weeks and he'll return a hattie.

      Open Controls
      No Professionals
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Not sure finishing ability just appears

        Open Controls
        Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Confidence

          Open Controls
      JBG
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        It's weird how his last season at Benfica he was overperformering his xG and all that. Now he's the total opposite.

        Open Controls
        No Professionals
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          He just doesn't look like someone who's out of touch. He strikes the ball in an odd way, he struggles to stay on side and his decision making is moronic.

          Open Controls
          JBG
            • 4 Years
            just now

            He really does play in an odd way at times. Stumbles over the ball when trying to control and strikes the ball like he never kicked a ball at times. It's weird as you say.

            Open Controls
  Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    3 points total incl. 1 bonus point for Ward tonight.

    Probably would have walked away with +4 more points if Faes had listened to him shout for the ball*

    *+1 for not conceding twice
    +1 for 6th save
    +2 for extra bonus he'd have accrued

    Open Controls
    No Professionals
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      If ifs and buts were candy and nuts

      Open Controls
    Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Pool should have scored 3+...

      Open Controls
  Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Question - rival has benched Almiron and played Andreas. Thoughts on this?

    Open Controls
    No Professionals
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Only time will tell if it was a good decision or not. Not something most will have done mine

      Open Controls
      No Professionals
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        *mind

        Open Controls
    robbo3d
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don't hate it

      Open Controls
    Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wouldn't have done it myself but Andreas could do great this week

      Open Controls
    ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I benched white and martinelli for andreas and 60min martial... won't lie, could be v stupid but worth a punt

      Open Controls
  Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Andreas an automatic pick for you with the DGW or are you benching as usual?

    Open Controls
    Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Playing him and benching almiron

      Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      1 min ago

      I'll start him ahead of Almiron. It's a reasonable punt given the fixtures and dgw etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        just now

        True indeed, I will do the same. Good luck

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.