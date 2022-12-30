Friday team news: Tielemans and Vardy benched, Moyes changes three

Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) follows hot on the heels of Wednesday’s action and kicks off this evening, with two matches taking place.

West Ham United v Brentford gets us underway at 19:45 GMT, with Liverpool v Leicester City following quarter of an hour later.

David Moyes makes three changes from Gameweek 17, as Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri and Gianluca Scamacca come in for Thilo Kehrer, Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio, all of whom drop to the bench. That suggests a change of shape for the Hammers, potentially to a 3-4-3 formation.

As for Brentford, Thomas Frank makes only one alteration to his starting XI, with Josh Dasilva replacing Vitaly Janelt in midfield.

Over at Anfield, Liverpool make just one change from the side that beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Boxing Day, as Harvey Elliott comes in for Fabinho, who is absent from the matchday squad.

Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, brings in Wilfred Ndidi and Ayoze Perez for Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet. Jamie Vardy is once again named among the substitutes, while James Maddison misses out through injury.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Coufal, Rice, Paqueta, Emerson, Bowen, Benrahma, Scamacca

Subs: Areola, Johnson, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Kehrer, Aguerd, Soucek

Brentford XI: Raya, Zanka, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Dasilva, Henry, Toney, Mbeumo

Subs: Cox, Canos, Wissa, Ghoddos, Jansson, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Janelt, Trevitt

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Elliott, Thiago, Salah, Ox-Chamberlain, Darwin

Subs: Gomez, Konate, Keita, Adrian, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic, Doak

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, Dews-Hall, Perez, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Soyuncu, Tielemans, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Vestergaard, Mendy, Iversen, Brunt

