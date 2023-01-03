293
Scoreboard January 3

FPL Gameweek 19: Tuesday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Tuesday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

TUESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TeamTotal
Brighton and Hove Albion19
Manchester United18
Arsenal 17
Leicester City15
Fulham11
Everton10
Newcastle United8
Bournemouth7
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
TeamTotal
Manchester United2.21
Brighton and Hove Albion2.20
Fulham1.73
Leicester City1.69
Everton1.31
Arsenal1.13
Newcastle United1.08
Bournemouth0.49
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Manchester United3 – 0Bournemouth
Leicester City0 – 1Fulham
Everton1 – 4Brighton and Hove Albion
Arsenal0 – 0Newcastle United

