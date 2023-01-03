FPL Gameweek 19: Tuesday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Tuesday’s matches on one screen.
As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.
The usual Scout Notes will follow this tomorrow.
TUESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS
PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
|Team
|Total
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|19
|Manchester United
|18
|Arsenal
|17
|Leicester City
|15
|Fulham
|11
|Everton
|10
|Newcastle United
|8
|Bournemouth
|7
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
|Team
|Total
|Manchester United
|2.21
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|2.20
|Fulham
|1.73
|Leicester City
|1.69
|Everton
|1.31
|Arsenal
|1.13
|Newcastle United
|1.08
|Bournemouth
|0.49
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
This content is restricted to Premium Members. Click here to register and get access to Opta stats, the Rate My Team tool, Points Projections, 150+ Premium Member articles, exclusive videos, a customisable Season Ticker, the FFS Transfer Planner... and more!
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:
|Manchester United
|3 – 0
|Bournemouth
|Leicester City
|0 – 1
|Fulham
|Everton
|1 – 4
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Arsenal
|0 – 0
|Newcastle United
Shaw anyone using ft to get shaw?