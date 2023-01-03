FPL Gameweek 19: Tuesday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Tuesday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this tomorrow.

TUESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

Team Total Brighton and Hove Albion 19 Manchester United 18 Arsenal 17 Leicester City 15 Fulham 11 Everton 10 Newcastle United 8 Bournemouth 7

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

Team Total Manchester United 2.21 Brighton and Hove Albion 2.20 Fulham 1.73 Leicester City 1.69 Everton 1.31 Arsenal 1.13 Newcastle United 1.08 Bournemouth 0.49

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre: