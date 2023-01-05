FPL review: Rodrigo becomes first midfielder to reach ten goals

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from two of Wednesday’s four fixtures in our Scout Notes summary. Southampton host Nottingham Forest, whilst Leeds United welcome West Ham United to Elland Road.

The numbers and graphics below are taken from LiveFPL and our own Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

READ MORE: Mitrovic suspended for second Gameweek 19 fixture

READ MORE: £4.5m forward scores, Patterson injury latest

READ MORE: More clean sheets for FPL’s best defences

Southampton’s sixth successive Premier League defeat brought no shots on target, at home to a relegation rival that had previously only scored once on the road all season.

The winner arrived in the 27th minute when a huge error by defender Lyanco (£4.4m) allowed Brennan Johnson (£5.6m) to race forward and eventually square it for Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.7m) to tap in.

CHEAP FOREST FORWARDS

The Awoniyi-Johnson duo have not been mentioned in Fantasy circles all campaign, as neither has exceeded four goal involvements so far. However, Forest’s recent turnaround bodes well for their FPL prospects.

At such low prices, managers get access to a fixture run of Leicester (H), Bournemouth (a), Leeds (H) and Fulham (a). Johnson is on penalty duty whilst Awoniyi is currently on more goals, although he did leave the field with a slight knock.

HENDERSON CLEAN SHEET

Toothless Southampton were unable to force Dean Henderson (£4.7m) into a single save, so his 9.4 per cent ownership will be pleased to have somehow gathered a bonus point despite this.

He ends the night as FPL’s joint second-best goalkeeper of the season with 76 points but those still putting faith in cheap full-back Neco Williams (£4.0m) were frustrated to miss out on a defensive return. He made a seven-minute cameo and hasn’t started any of their last four matches.

BITS AND PIECES

If you punted on attacking full-back Romain Perraud (£4.3m), there’ll be sadness with his one point, taking his total over the three post-Christmas matches up to the dizzy heights of zero.

Gustavo Scarpa (£5.0m) was finally able to make his Forest debut, after playing in friendlies but not being able to officially register under January 1st. To add to the agony of Saints fans, Armel Bella-Kotchap (£4.5m) had to leave with a 33rd-minute injury.

Whilst their fixtures still look good on paper, this was also said before the defeats to Forest, Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion. FPL managers should avoid assets like Perraud and Che Adams (£6.3m) right now.

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Lyanco (S Armstrong 85), Bella-Kotchap (Caleta-Car 34), Salisu; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Lavia (Aribo 64), Perraud (Edozie 64); Elyounoussi; Adams, Mara (A Armstrong 64)

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi (Toffolo 84); Yates, Freuler, Mangala (Colback 60); Johnson (N Williams 84), Awoniyi (Surridge 71), Gibbs-White (Scarpa 71)

On a night of barely-owned players, at least Rodrigo (£6.3m) was able to make some sort of minor impact. By equalising to make it 2-2, the Spaniard becomes the first FPL midfielder to reach ten goals this season – pipping the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.9m), Miguel Almiron (£5.9m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) and Marcus Rashford (£7.0m).

Booked early on, Rodrigo stayed onside to receive a Jack Harrison (£5.8m) pass and shoot into the bottom corner, although he was denied more by two superb Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) saves in the final quarter of an hour and only ends on six points.

CHEAP SUMMERVILLE DOES IT AGAIN

Many FPL managers are rightly pleased with Fulham’s cheap midfield enabler Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) – he’s a nailed-on starter that takes set pieces and currently sits on six assists.

However, if it wasn’t for him, Crysencio Summerville (£4.3m) would surely be deeply discussed right now. His slick one-two with Wilfried Gnonto (£5.0m) was hammered home by the latter, taking Summerville to four goals and two assists from his last six appearances.

Although there is an element of rotation in Jesse Marsch’s mind, the young Dutchman is doing everything he can to solidify his place in the starting XI.

WEST HAM ARE IN TROUBLE

The pressure is mounting on David Moyes, as West Ham are sat in 17th place, only marginally outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

He made four changes to the line-up to spur a reaction after losing at home to Brentford. Aaron Cresswell (£4.8m) and Said Benrahma (£5.6m) dropped to the bench, with summer signing Nayef Aguerd (£4.8m) getting his first Hammers start.

At least they reacted well to going one-nil down. A foul on Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m) enabled Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) to score from the penalty spot, right on the stroke of half-time. Then, seconds after the break, forward Gianluca Scamacca (£6.6m) powered a shot in off the post to put them ahead.

Yet they couldn’t do enough to secure all three points and were somewhat lucky to escape with one. None of their players exceeds 3.4 per cent ownership and it’s easy to see why.

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Roca (Greenwood 78), Adams; Summerville (Harrison 63), Aaronson (Klich 63), Gnonto (Gelhardt 90); Rodrigo

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Aguerd; Coufal (Cresswell 68), Soucek, Rice, Fornals (Downes 80); Paqueta (Benrahma 80), Bowen, Scamacca (Antonio 68)