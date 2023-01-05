320
Scout Notes January 5

FPL review: Rodrigo becomes first midfielder to reach ten goals

320 Comments
Share

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from two of Wednesday’s four fixtures in our Scout Notes summary. Southampton host Nottingham Forest, whilst Leeds United welcome West Ham United to Elland Road.

The numbers and graphics below are taken from LiveFPL and our own Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

READ MORE: Mitrovic suspended for second Gameweek 19 fixture

READ MORE: £4.5m forward scores, Patterson injury latest

READ MORE: More clean sheets for FPL’s best defences

Southampton’s sixth successive Premier League defeat brought no shots on target, at home to a relegation rival that had previously only scored once on the road all season.

The winner arrived in the 27th minute when a huge error by defender Lyanco (£4.4m) allowed Brennan Johnson (£5.6m) to race forward and eventually square it for Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.7m) to tap in.

CHEAP FOREST FORWARDS

The Awoniyi-Johnson duo have not been mentioned in Fantasy circles all campaign, as neither has exceeded four goal involvements so far. However, Forest’s recent turnaround bodes well for their FPL prospects.

At such low prices, managers get access to a fixture run of Leicester (H), Bournemouth (a), Leeds (H) and Fulham (a). Johnson is on penalty duty whilst Awoniyi is currently on more goals, although he did leave the field with a slight knock.

HENDERSON CLEAN SHEET

Toothless Southampton were unable to force Dean Henderson (£4.7m) into a single save, so his 9.4 per cent ownership will be pleased to have somehow gathered a bonus point despite this.

He ends the night as FPL’s joint second-best goalkeeper of the season with 76 points but those still putting faith in cheap full-back Neco Williams (£4.0m) were frustrated to miss out on a defensive return. He made a seven-minute cameo and hasn’t started any of their last four matches.

BITS AND PIECES

If you punted on attacking full-back Romain Perraud (£4.3m), there’ll be sadness with his one point, taking his total over the three post-Christmas matches up to the dizzy heights of zero.

Gustavo Scarpa (£5.0m) was finally able to make his Forest debut, after playing in friendlies but not being able to officially register under January 1st. To add to the agony of Saints fans, Armel Bella-Kotchap (£4.5m) had to leave with a 33rd-minute injury.

Whilst their fixtures still look good on paper, this was also said before the defeats to Forest, Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion. FPL managers should avoid assets like Perraud and Che Adams (£6.3m) right now.

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Lyanco (S Armstrong 85), Bella-Kotchap (Caleta-Car 34), Salisu; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Lavia (Aribo 64), Perraud (Edozie 64); Elyounoussi; Adams, Mara (A Armstrong 64)

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi (Toffolo 84); Yates, Freuler, Mangala (Colback 60); Johnson (N Williams 84), Awoniyi (Surridge 71), Gibbs-White (Scarpa 71)

On a night of barely-owned players, at least Rodrigo (£6.3m) was able to make some sort of minor impact. By equalising to make it 2-2, the Spaniard becomes the first FPL midfielder to reach ten goals this season – pipping the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.9m), Miguel Almiron (£5.9m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) and Marcus Rashford (£7.0m).

Booked early on, Rodrigo stayed onside to receive a Jack Harrison (£5.8m) pass and shoot into the bottom corner, although he was denied more by two superb Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) saves in the final quarter of an hour and only ends on six points.

CHEAP SUMMERVILLE DOES IT AGAIN

Many FPL managers are rightly pleased with Fulham’s cheap midfield enabler Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) – he’s a nailed-on starter that takes set pieces and currently sits on six assists.

However, if it wasn’t for him, Crysencio Summerville (£4.3m) would surely be deeply discussed right now. His slick one-two with Wilfried Gnonto (£5.0m) was hammered home by the latter, taking Summerville to four goals and two assists from his last six appearances.

Although there is an element of rotation in Jesse Marsch’s mind, the young Dutchman is doing everything he can to solidify his place in the starting XI.

WEST HAM ARE IN TROUBLE

The pressure is mounting on David Moyes, as West Ham are sat in 17th place, only marginally outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

He made four changes to the line-up to spur a reaction after losing at home to Brentford. Aaron Cresswell (£4.8m) and Said Benrahma (£5.6m) dropped to the bench, with summer signing Nayef Aguerd (£4.8m) getting his first Hammers start.

At least they reacted well to going one-nil down. A foul on Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m) enabled Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) to score from the penalty spot, right on the stroke of half-time. Then, seconds after the break, forward Gianluca Scamacca (£6.6m) powered a shot in off the post to put them ahead.

Yet they couldn’t do enough to secure all three points and were somewhat lucky to escape with one. None of their players exceeds 3.4 per cent ownership and it’s easy to see why.

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Roca (Greenwood 78), Adams; Summerville (Harrison 63), Aaronson (Klich 63), Gnonto (Gelhardt 90); Rodrigo

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Aguerd; Coufal (Cresswell 68), Soucek, Rice, Fornals (Downes 80); Paqueta (Benrahma 80), Bowen, Scamacca (Antonio 68)

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

320 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Mitro & Bruno > Kane and which other mid (7.5m to spend)?

    Already got Martinelli, Ode, Rashford and De Bruyne

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Almiron or Mitoma

      Don't sell Mitro. Sell your third striker

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        And buy Gnonto

        Open Controls
      2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Thanks for the advice, can do that instead.

        Which cheap mid? Options are Baily, Andreas and Summerville. Can't afford Mitoma

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Summerville for me

          Open Controls
    2. All For One
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Mitoma on form, great fixtures coming up.

      Open Controls
    3. Mirror Man
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Benny Silva is the one. Likes assists and has fringe for days.

      Open Controls
  2. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Is a Foden punt madness? Allows me to get Kane in

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      See Pep quote tweets on last page

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yes, it’s One Step Beyond!

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      It certainly is.

      Regards,

      A Foden owner

      Open Controls
  3. EWH2020
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    What to do with Kulusevski?

    It's been a season-ender selecting him to cover Kane. 40 points worse off

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      I'm going to wait for Zophar to think about it for about 8 seconds and then do whatever he says (I'm semi-pro pundit but doing my A badges currently).

      Team pro!
      Long live the machine!
      Like, share, and subscribe!

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      And you’re nude as well!

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1610718925238550546?s=20&t=te8VI28O1uiLRjx0GnKBnw

      His return date is unknown. Sell for the one you fancy the most on this list: Almiron Mitoma Odegaard/Saka/Martinelli Rashford

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Season ender 😆

      I'm just waiting to see if he's fit by GW20 (and for DGW confirmation). If he is, I play him. If not, I sell him.

      One thing I would say is picking attackers to "cover" each other simply does not work, ever. Its a fallacy. The only place cover applies is to clean sheets.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Yup. If an attacker is good enough, you won't actually call him "cover"

        For instance, I've barely read about Odegaard covering Martinelli/Saka or vice versa

        Open Controls
  4. CrouchDown
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Not sure what to do here with 2 FT. Salah to KDB? (assuming the DGW goes ahead)

    Kepa

    Cancelo Shaw Trippier

    Salah Rashford Martinelli Almiron

    Kane Haaland Mitro

    Subs: Ward, Andreas Patterson Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      (assuming the DGW goes ahead) .. what happened?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        It's off if one of them needs a Cup replay

        Open Controls
        1. Siva Mohan
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          cheers ZE

          Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      I think Cancelo can fund a better bench and let you bench Shaw as well

      Cancelo + Bueno > Akanji + Schar, for instance. Patterson to White soon, and you'll be able to rotate the top defences or have them come in for an attacker or two

      Then again, I'm describing my team as my advice. I needed a GW18 wildcard to get there, but it seems many FFS users can get there with FTs

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Nice.

        Open Controls
      2. CrouchDown
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Cheers mate. Good idea

        Open Controls
  5. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Exact money for Darwin to Kane..... not ideal - do I pull the trigger now? Urgh.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yes. Darwin just terrible. Just terrible. Solely responsible for Liverpool’s poor fortunes this season.

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Needs to get his angles right

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Waaay too acute

          Open Controls
      2. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        I am sensing some sarcasm, but the guy isn't scoring, and Kane has a (maybe) DGW next week.

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Horrible week to make early moves. Would you still do the same even if there was no DGW?

      Open Controls
      1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Nope, but there is...

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          It could be cancelled

          Open Controls
          1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            Yes I know that,

            Do I take the risk of an early transfer to get Kane in, and the DGW being cancelled,

            Or do I just accept not having Kane for the DGW or taking a hit for him if it goes ahead?

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              Kane and Darwin are far from price changes for now though, so I think you can afford to wait

              Open Controls
          2. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            Oh. You're aware of that. Just a reason to delay the decision

            FWIW, I'd get Kane as a priority, even with SGWs only. He's the second-best premium and the second-best striker, so he's an easy hold until something goes evidently wrong with him (injuries, suspensions, the lot)

            Darwin has been missing chances. Fixtures don't change that

            Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          If Spurs / City require an FA Cup replay, their double would be postponed. That's why I'm checking if you'd still want Kane if he was only playing Arsenal

          Open Controls
          1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            Probably not - see above Q.

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              I would probably wait then. If you have 2 FTs its an even easier wait

              Open Controls
        3. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Spurs draw on Saturday or City draw on Sunday and their double is off. Similarly if other results go certain ways then other doubles may surface, including possibly Liverpool I believe

          Open Controls
          1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            What a palaver!

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              We love pavlova!

              Open Controls
              1. NateDog
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 32 mins ago

                What do you mean "we"?

                Open Controls
    3. Kellz86
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Why wait?

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Patience. Stamina. Iron will. There's a multitude of reasons.

        Open Controls
  6. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Anyone else work from home and sometimes have absolutely nothing to do?

    I'm sitting here wondering whether do some paper shredding with my day.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Suggestions: long walks without a headset, YouTube (Tifo IRL is fun), Webtoon

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I do that, 2 hour lunch walks with fun pods

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      I think the pro and semi-pro pundits work from home.

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        One massive basement

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          With singlets!

          Open Controls
          1. Mirror Man
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            Team pro!
            Long live the machine!
            Like, share, and subscribe!

            Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      I would happily take that instead of sitting in office and have nothing to do...

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        You can lay siege to the stationary cabinet in the office though.

        Open Controls
      2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Very true... Should count myself lucky for now

        Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Sometimes. But its part-time work, and I'm pretty good at separating on the clock / off the clock hours, so I'm only rarely procrastinating/shredding. Nothing on today so I'm watching a replay of the Spurs game (was watching Leeds last night). Hard to imagine this ending 0-4 from here...

      Open Controls
    5. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      I suggested a fun activity but the site wouldn’t allow the post. It rhymes with rank

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Blank? No thank you, had enough of those the last few gameweeks

        Open Controls
      2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        smoke some dank?? Good idea

        Open Controls
    6. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Yes!!

      I work from home in a sales role and have to sit at my computer al day in case the phone rings - sometimes only talk to 2 or 3 people a day

      If anyone wants a Life Assurance quote let me know LOL

      Open Controls
    7. JBG
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      With I was working from home, would probably play PS5 for most of the day, watch YT content or TV series.

      Open Controls
  7. DangerFC
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Would Cancelo and Darwin to Kane and akanji -4 be a good move?

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Kane is a priority but not sure on Akanji & City defence. How about Botman or Schar

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        He wants a dgwer

        Open Controls
        1. Tcheco
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          I still prefer Botman’s 6 pointer over Akanji’s 3 DGW points

          Open Controls
      2. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Having said that, I would be wary of removing Darwin on a -4 before Brighton

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Danger FC laughs at wariness!

          Open Controls
          1. DangerFC
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            It's all in the name. Not sure about liverpool or Darwin. He's a bit of a lukaku and will get chances. Doesn't seem clinical enough and will score 1/5 chances per game. I like botman but want a dgw and with city having another dgw soon potentially.

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              I own Akanji and I’ve had multiple +10k finishes.

              Open Controls
            2. GreennRed
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Lukaku scored plenty of PL goals. Not many in bigger games but still got a decent amount.

              Open Controls
  8. boc610
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    "I am become kane , destroyer of ranks"

    Open Controls
  9. Differentiator
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Dumb question but why is Mitrovic not suspended for the FA cup game instead of DGW2?

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      So players don’t get themselves booked to reset their card count in the league

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        By sitting out a cup game

        Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Yellow card rule is a premier league rule not an FA one I believe?

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      There’s a perfectly good explanation for this.

      Open Controls
  10. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Kane fixture proof? Dont trust Spurs form but got a ton if cash to burn

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. CrouchDown
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I wouldn't do Cash to Burn. He has more attacking threat and Villa are solid under Emery

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Thanks 😛

        Open Controls
    3. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Kane's sniffing Haaland's arse at the top of the Forward's rankings which takes some doing. Kudos to him.

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Ye hes kinda flown under the radar

        Open Controls
  11. Pegboy
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Kepa (Ward)
    Cancelo Trippier White (Shaw Patterson)
    KDB Martinelli Rashford Almiron (Andreas)
    Haaland Kane Mitro

    2FT £0m

    Will wait to see whether Cancelo starts tonight, but he feels the obvious downgrade to improve elsewhere. Otherwise it's KDB, but feels madness before DGW.

    a) Cancelo + Patterson > Botman + Doherty (allows me to do Andreas>Odegaard, but major benching headaches)
    b) Cancelo + Patterson > Botman + Akanji (only enough £ to do Andreas>Mitoma)
    c) Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. Pegboy
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Or I could just leave Patterson to rot as third sub, which might be the way to go.

      Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Tough one, B best for City def coverage, but personaly Id do A but dont have much faith in Spurs

      Open Controls
    3. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      White to Botman and save the other transfer. I think NEW double up at the back is crucial & White has a tough couple of games.

      Open Controls
    4. Trentmeister General
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I have a virtually identical team (Bueno instead of Patt the only difference).

      I feel like Cancelo must still be first choice and this is just temporary Pep weirdness. But agree he's a difficult hold for the dub if he doesn't start tonight. I feel similar about kdb though at least he's starting so I expect him to start returning soon.

      Other than that I dont see anything needing urgent attention. Maybe Mart to Ode if you need to use a transfer. I would definitely wait for further dgw news before doing anything though.

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        I don't know why, but when I saw that username I got a mental image of an obese gerbil nibbling on some almonds.

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Can't believe I've just fat-shamed an imaginary gerbil. It'd time to rearrange the basement.

          Open Controls
          1. Trentmeister General
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            How rude.

            I'm actually a guinea pig. And it's glandular, thank you very much.

            Open Controls
    5. Trentmeister General
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Also I'd leave Patterson alone, barring another raft of covid cancellations I doubt your 3rd bench will ever get near the pitch. A set and forget cheap bench option is important imo.

      Open Controls
  12. kempc23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Darwin, Gabriel and Foden to Kane, Botman and Odegard? For -4. Dont particularly want to lose Gabriel, but have three Arsenal. I know Foden has a DGW, but does he really?

    Open Controls
  13. Prinzhorn
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    How to fix this bitchin' mess?

    Kepa - Ward
    Cancelo - Trippier - Shaw - White - Patterson
    KDB - Saka - Rashford - Almiron - Andreas
    Haaland - Darwin - Martial

    2FT.
    Rank: 2.2M

    Open Controls
    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Andreas, Darwin & Martial > Kane, Greenwood & Rodrigo. 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Goodness. It's nowhere near a mess for a start. Cancelo & Darwin to Akanji & Kane maybe?

      Open Controls
      1. CrouchDown
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I think the same. You will be placed really nicely for the doubles

        Maybe just Darwin to Nketiah and save 1 FT if Spurs double is cancelled

        Open Controls
        1. Prinzhorn
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Keeping Martial?

          I just don't like the idea of buying Kane.

          Open Controls
          1. CrouchDown
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Depends if UTD double I suppose

            Open Controls
  14. willksm
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Right then, had to register a profile on here just to make what seems like it's going to be a controversial comment.

    Despite what he's given us so far, I do believe it is too soon to ditch Nunez, in fact I'd probably be willing to keep him in my team until the CL fixtures.
    Not only do I think there's some bandwagon treatment on his performance, but people are forgetting that he still looks really good, he's hit the bar 5 times, 24 shots on target in 8 starts... He's still 6th on my xG charts, below 3 premiums, 1 gambling merchant and you can make a case for Mitrovic.

    I'll happily take the hit if I'm wrong, but I ain't gonna miss his first haul.

    Open Controls
    1. CrouchDown
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Agree with most of it. Will you go without Kane for DGW though?

      Open Controls
      1. willksm
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Yes I will do, they're not incredible fixtures, I don't think his potential returns against City and Arsenal are gonna be that great, certainly not worth a point hit I don't think. And on top of that I'm really not impressed by Tottenham at the minute, 4-0 last night was not really a reflection of the performance.

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Sometime its okay to accept the fact that you have committed a mistake...

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      He had his first haul vs Southampton, to be fair

      I think the problem with Darwin is his FPL position. There are only 3 strikers, so there's less room for punts

      I can have Robbo or Salah because I can also have 4 other highly performing but much cheaper players in their position, and then keep Salah/Robbo without feeling like I'm missing out on something, unless Trent/Cancelo/KDB become unavoidable

      Darwin is competing in a spot that can't be left alone for long enough to get his points, because there are clear alternatives doing much better than him. Darwin doesn't need 8 FPL strikers to be doing well for owners to want to ditch him. He just needs a clear batch of three strikers better than him, and every Miss Chance pageant he attends feels like another round of rank loss. Right now, Haaland, Kane and Mitrovic have set the bar high, with Wilson and Toney waiting on the wings based on availability

      There's no need to keep hoping for one player to eventually do well when others are already doing well on a steady, reliable, captaincy-contending basis in position with only three spots

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        And in FPL, it's better to miss that first haul and then buy in, than hold on waiting for the first haul while your rank drops. It almost never works out that way, unless nobody else is doing much better (like Salah vs KDB vs Son vs Bruno atm)

        Consistency is important in this game

        Imagine waiting for Son to come good, getting his Leicester hat trick off the bench, and then keeping him for too long after that. I had a friend who fell for that trap and his season hasn't recovered

        Open Controls
        1. willksm
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          I do like his form, FPL returns wise perhaps not but he passes the eye test and he's getting unlucky on tiny margins, I don't think it all relies on what numbers he gets on fantasy at the end of the week. Not sold on Kane & Tottenham, not taking the risk on Toney, Wilson isn't nailed and is a little injury prone imo. Committing with Darwin and you're right it could be a mistake but I don't think it warrants the jumping overboard response being given already.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            There's a bit of a confusing aspect here: Kane is second only to Haaland this season with only 4 blanks, Spurs are ranked above Liverpool, yet you're not sold on Kane and Spurs but committing to Darwin and Pool

            Just pointing this out. It's easy to hope for someone who *could* come good while ignoring someone who's been good all season

            Open Controls
            1. willksm
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              I think the aspect is that I involve a wider view into my FPL picks than you might do, to my detriment or not. Liverpool played every game last season going for the quadruple. Tottenham were lucky to get a champions league spot. Yes Kane can score, I don't doubt his performance actually, I just think if you started a league table fresh from now to the end of the season, my view is that Liverpool will smash Tottenham on it, with Salah and Nunez leading the charge. Base my evidence and gut more on that then perhaps chasing after FPL returns, I could be wrong for that as I've never finish top 50k in the last 4 seasons.

              Open Controls
    4. Trentmeister General
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I love Darwin as a player (LFC fan) but not as an FPL asset.

      The problem is that while he's key for LFC to open games up and stretch defences, he doesn't get points for that. And he misses so many good chances his bus is shredded and he will need 2 returns in a game to even get near the bonus. At 9m and with so many performing strikers out there, it's a definite no from me.

      I might get Gakpo though as he might just take advantage of all that Darwin chaos and nibble up those points.

      Open Controls
  15. AzzaroMax99
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    Rashford to Rodrigo?

    Open Controls
    1. Trentmeister General
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Definitely not. Rasher playing as a premium right now. And he likes playing against City.

      Open Controls
  16. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Would I be right in saying that Kane has outscored Haaland most GWs this season and that his lead is about to be stretched unless Haaland pulls something special out of the bag tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Haaland wins in 7 GWs, Kane wins 6 GWs. 2 draws.

      this week results pending

      Open Controls
      1. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ah, but did you include GWs 12 & 14? 😉

        Open Controls
  17. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Haaland outscores Kane across the season.

    But Kane will be a close second IMO.

    Open Controls
  18. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Price predictions next season;

    Haaland 13m
    Kane 12.5m

    Open Controls
  19. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Going kulu over Saka has been a nightmare. Last conference we were told he was in contention for palace and now Conte suddenly doesn’t even know when he’ll return? Ffs

    Open Controls
  20. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Which one

    1. Cancelo and Almiron
    Or
    2. Akanji and Toney bench Almiron

    Open Controls
  21. TheKeitaSuccess
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Kepa (Ward)
    Trippier, Botman, Shaw (White, Bueno)
    Salah, KDB, Rashy, Almiron, Andreas
    Haaland, Kane (Greenwood)

    Is it worth doing Rashy/Andreas to Odegaard/Mitoma, even if it’s after this potential DGW for Utd?

    Open Controls
  22. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Why are people going mad over Harry Kane??

    He let his country down less than a month ago. Couldn't hit the target from 12 yards when it really mattered.

    I'll never forgive

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      So you'll let your FPL rank suffer as his punishment?

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I'm getting him in, but in regards to the spunk fest going on all over the radio etc I'm not a fan

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Did you forgive Saka when he missed in the Euros final? Did he let his country down when it really mattered?

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        It was Rashford and Sancho who let the country down then. Should have been wrapped up by then.

        Saka was just a teenager.

        Open Controls
    3. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      He’ll be devastated when he reads this

      Open Controls
    4. Dr. Conundrum Caveat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Kane never, ever near my team again. Same with Saka. Also de Bruyne, letting his dear Belgium down. Only going for those that doesnt make mistakes.

      Open Controls
      1. Trentmeister General
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Haaland couldn't even get his team through the qualifiers, definite sell imo.

        Open Controls
    5. gogs67
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      As someone not English I brought Harry into my team precisely because of his wonderful miss in the WC.

      Open Controls
  23. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/05/which-fpl-players-are-suspended-or-nearing-a-ban-7/

    Open Controls
  24. Prinzhorn
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Can I see your team Dr. Conundrum? Curious who goes without errors 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      reply fail

      Open Controls
    2. Dr. Conundrum Caveat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I am a highly secretive manager, but I must admit that I struggle fielding 11 players

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.